Tax filing season comes with changes for taxpayers
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A combination of new rules from the Inflation Reduction Act and a phasing out of tax policies from the heart of the coronavirus pandemic could mean the options to receive the largest return may change for taxpayers. Holiday spending often has Americans thinking about how much...
What taxpayers need to know about charity donations this year
CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" on "Giving Tuesday" to discuss what taxpayers need to know about charitable giving this year. She also shares tips for ensuring you are giving to a legitimate charity, and don't fall victim to a scam.
The IRS Could Owe You Thousands of Dollars. Deadline to Claim Is Next Week
You've got less than two weeks left to claim any stimulus or child tax credit money owed to you. Most families in the US have received their payments, but there are millions of people who still haven't claimed the money. If you haven't received yours, you'll want to take action before the deadline is here.
Your Last Name Decides When You Get $1,050 Tax Refund from California
California started issuing the Middle Class Tax Refund last month and has so far issued more than 4.5 million payments. Millions of people are still awaiting the tax refund from California, and if you are one of them, then you might be surprised to know that the timing of your money depends on whether or not you received the Golden State Stimulus and your last name.
Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing
(NEXSTAR) — There are some major changes to tax deductions for tax year 2022 (to be filed in spring 2023) as many expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan go away. TurboTax is reminding filers to know which credits will be reverted or retired for filing, including changes to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Here’s a breakdown.
IRS Free Tool Closes Soon, Ending Your Chance At $3,600 and $1,400 Payments
People earning under the federal stipulated amount do not have to file tax returns. But it also means you miss benefits like rebates, tax credits, and stimulus checks. So, the agency provided a facility for you to file your tax return. But the free filing tool is closing soon. It will end your opportunity to receive one-time government benefits.
Facebook may have collected some of your IRS filing data if you used an online tax services
In context: It's more or less common knowledge that Facebook is equivalent to a personal data vacuum. It has proven quite capable of collecting enough information on an individual user to create a tempting advertising profile. It doesn't really need help in this regard, but it has some — and from a most surprising place.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
Child Tax Credit 2022: What To Do If You Missed The Deadline?
This does not imply that you will never get the money, though. It was far too late to file a claim for any unclaimed stimulus checks or child tax credit by November 17. When you file your taxes in 2023, even if the IRS Free File program has been discontinued for the remainder of the year, you can still avow any funds that are owed to you.
What Are the Five Stages of Retirement?
Some people start thinking about retirement soon after beginning their first full-time job, and it's certainly never too early to begin planning for it. Social Security: Considering Taking Benefits...
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Roll My 401(k) Over into an IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses another common retirement question: Should I roll my 401(k) over into an IRA?. Anspach says that she likes to discuss this question...
IRS: Virtual Settlement Event will help more in US settle tax claims
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that the IRS Office of Chief Counsel partnered with the American Bar Association Tax Section to hold its first centralized National Virtual Settlement Event. This four-day event was inspired by the monthlong virtual event held in March 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IRS Changes For 2023 Will Raise Savings Limits and Tax Brackets - But Less Than Inflation
The IRS announced major changes in both savings and taxes brackets, including standard deductions for the 2023 tax year. As a result, taxpayers have a chance with these higher limits to recoup some of the huge dents that inflation has been making in their take-home pay.
Advisors Should Understand These 2023 Tax Changes Now
As the New Year arrives, financial advisors should be looking ahead to 2023, understanding what tax changes will impact clients and what they can do to plan ahead. For financial advisors, the 2023 tax year won’t be chock-full of major tax surprises. Still, advisors should update and maintain financial planning strategies to accommodate any tweaks and updates.
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: Today Is the Final Day to Claim Your Money
Today is the last day to claim your missing stimulus and child tax credit money if you haven't yet. The IRS reported in October that 9 million eligible families still hadn't claimed their payments. If you're one of the millions who hasn't received your money, you'll need to take action before time runs out tonight.
3 Lesser-Known Ways to Trim Your 2022 Tax Bill Or Boost Your Refund Before Year-End
There's still time to trim your tax bill or boost your refund before the end of the year. Depending on your 2022 income, you may consider deferring a holiday bonus, "bunching" medical expenses or a partial Roth conversion, experts say. After nearly a year of high inflation, rising interest rates...
IRS warns taxpayers about new $600 threshold for third-party payment reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
Dear Penny: Will My Wife’s Reckless Spending Ruin My Retirement Plan?
I'm a union worker making a decent wage. My wife is a school teacher with a second job on the weekends. We have separate checking accounts, and we have one together. She spends so much at the grocery store and wherever else she spends money. She thinks that if we have an extra hundred dollars, she needs to spend it.
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.
I Just Bought Thousands of Dollars of Airline Tickets All At Once. Here's Why
Could buying a year's worth of airline tickets make good financial sense?
