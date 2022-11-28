State officials, utility companies aim to offer CT residents relief in light of requested rate hikes

Read full article on original website
Rent without a hefty security deposit? An alternative may be in Connecticut's future
With one of the lowest vacancy rates in the country, Connecticut’s rental market is tight. Finding an affordable unit can be tough and for lower income people and those without savings, security deposits can put even more rental housing out of reach. In Connecticut, landlords can ask for up...
New England forestry expert says sustainable logging could help meet UN climate goals
Members of the New England Forest Foundation (NEFF) attended the United Nations COP27 Convention on Climate in November to confer with other experts and leaders about how forests can help fight climate change. Forests are an essential part of the effort to meet the United Nations goal to cap global...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Announces Plan to Extend Broadband Across State
Pennsylvania has announced its plan for bringing high-speed internet to all of the state’s residents. The 19-page document from the Broadband Development Authority doesn’t set a deadline for this achievement, but it recommends policies and principles to promote good internet access regardless of location or income. The plan,...
A Yale professor says blame Vladimir Putin for big Eversource and U.I. electric rate hikes
An economist who specializes in the energy industry said a major electric rate slated to hit Connecticut ratepayers boils down to two things: Higher natural gas prices due to Russia's war in Ukraine, and Connecticut's reliance on natural gas to simultaneously generate electricity and heat our homes in the winter.
Northeast organic dairy farmers are in crisis. More people buying local could help
Organic dairy farmers are in crisis. Costs are way up for fuel, feed and fertilizer. And without matching increases in the pay price for milk, advocates, officials and farmers themselves are worried they might leave the industry altogether. A lot of those same people are trying to crack this problem,...
wdiy.org
New Report: Northampton County Tied for Most Climate Disasters in PA from 2011-2021 | WDIY Local News
Northampton County has been one of the hardest-hit parts of Pennsylvania when it comes to weather-related disasters. That’s according to a new report. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The assessment, released by the nonprofit Rebuild by Design, found that nine climate disasters were federally declared in Pennsylvania between...
iheart.com
State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs
>State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania counties will soon be able to apply for part of a 125-million-dollar program to pay for home repairs for low-income residents and landlords. Republican State Senator Pat Browne of Lehigh says the Whole-Home Repairs program is the largest investment the General Assembly has made in recent history. The application process for counties will be open December 12th and run through January 31st. The statewide program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Citing risk to endangered whales, Whole Foods hits pause on Maine lobster — for now
Whole Foods will temporarily stop buying Maine lobster for its stores nationwide in a move that's drawing praise from environmentalists and anger from local politicians and industry. The grocery chain made the decision in response to warnings from the two separate seafood-monitoring groups it relies on to certify the sustainability...
A farmer adapts to climate change and spreads harvest throughout the year
Higher temperatures and extreme weather caused by climate change are bringing more risks to the traditional farming schedule. WITF's Rachel McDevitt visited one Pennsylvania farmer who's learning to adapt his crop and spread his harvest throughout the year. RACHEL MCDEVITT, BYLINE: Hugh McPherson reaches up to the branch of a...
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting Pa. town’s water
MONTROSE, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community’s drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of...
ehn.org
Pennsylvania’s first proposed hazardous waste landfill would be near homes and schools
PITTSBURGH — A landfill company based in Pittsburgh has applied for a permit to open the first hazardous waste landfill in the state of Pennsylvania, which some fear could threaten waterways and increase air pollution. Hazardous waste includes anything potentially dangerous or harmful to human health or the environment....
Alabama coal miners begin their 20th month on strike
Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood, Ala., reached a milestone Thursday: They've spent 20 months on strike. That's well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it's the longest strike in Alabama's history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the...
Fracking company pleads no contest to water pollution charges in Pa.
nnsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the company pleaded no contest to 14 criminal counts related to water pollution problems in many homes, namely in Dimock, Pa.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania, Erie Gas Prices Remain Well-Above National Average
Millions of Americans are traveling Monday as they make their way back from their Thanksgiving holiday destinations. Drivers in Pennsylvania are finding gas prices well above the national average. AAA says the price for a gallon of gas is on average $.40 more, coming in at $3.96 in Pennsylvania. The...
Wicked weather: Northampton County tied for most disasters in Pa. over last decade, study finds
Hurricanes. Wind. Rain. Snow. Floods. Northampton County has endured more weather-related federal disasters than almost anywhere else in Pennsylvania over the last decade, a new study shows. Northampton tied Sullivan County with six federally declared disasters between 2011 and 2021, according to nationwide research released this month by Rebuild by...
Lancaster Farming
Why Is Pennsylvania Perfectly Poised for Milk Processing?
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced the signing of HB 1059 on Nov. 3. The bill passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support on Oct. 26. The bill passed in the state Senate with 41 out of 50 votes and in the House with 139 out of 201 votes. Among other...
New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
1 Pennsylvania county remains at high COVID community level. Here’s latest on cases
Here’s the most recent COVID-19 community levels map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data from the state health agency.
WGAL
Police, postal inspectors see increase in 'check washing'
The Pennsylvania State Police are issuing a warning ahead of the holidays. Police want you to be vigilant with your mail, especially those who plan to send someone a check. Police departments and postal inspectors said they have seen an increase in so-called "check washing." State police issued a warning...
Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power On Long Island
A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in numerous power outages on Long Island. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, PSEG Long Island reported 1,306 customers without power, with the outages almost evenly divided between counties: Suffolk (645) and Nassau (631), and another 30 in the Rockaway Peninsula.
