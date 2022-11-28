Aspen Ladd buries Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco after PFL win — ‘Their resumes are nothing compared to people I fought’

This one is an odd pairing like Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton or Marilyn Manson and, well, anybody. Kevin Holland vs. Wonderboy features a clash of styles like wearing stripes with checkers, Crocs with a three-piece tux, or navy blue corduroy pants with a Balenciaga… never mind. In one corner, we have the real-life Daniel-san, the man who, if born forty years earlier, would have fought Bruce Lee in Way Of The Dragon without all the chest hair, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson. And in the other corner, we have the Morgan Freeman, aka the Leroy Van Dyke, aka the John Madden of MMA, Kevin Holland. No one will whoop your ass while narrating a ten-episode Netflix documentary or provide color commentary of the ass whooping he's in the process of handing out like Kevin Holland will.

2 DAYS AGO