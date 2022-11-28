Aspen Ladd buries Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco after PFL win — ‘Their resumes are nothing compared to people I fought’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Pet Carrying Muggers Rob Man in ChelseaBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
Michael Bisping concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be “underestimating” Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282
Michael Bisping is concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be ‘underestimating’ Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282. It will be Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the co-headliner lightweight match-up on UFC 282 on Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It is to be ‘Baddy’s’ first pay-per-view event.
UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight
The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation. On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.
MMAmania.com
Hasbulla knew! Former UFC champ leaks Liver King chat after ancestral guru exposed for steroids
The Liver King has been uncrowned. Social media sensation Brian Johnson, who rose to fame by looking jacked and eating raw liver, has long denied any use of performance-enhancing drugs, previously telling Pardon My Take that PED stands for Prioritize, Execute, and Dominate. “He’s got an ass filled with steroids...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor settles UFC 223 bus attack lawsuit with Michael Chiesa
A lawsuit between Conor McGregor and Michael Chiesa stemming from an infamous Brooklyn bus attack at UFC 223 in 2018 has finally been settled, per MMA Fighting. McGregor, who has been no stranger to legal trouble over the years, was sued by Chiesa after throwing a dolly through a bus window prior to UFC 223 in New York City over four years ago. The incident left Chiesa with multiple lacerations on his face and forced “Maverick” to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Anthony Pettis for that same weekend.
MMAmania.com
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
MMAmania.com
Chael Sonnen dismisses Conor McGregor USADA talk: ‘Conor’s clean’
So much has been said about Conor McGregor no longer being in the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool that it’s becoming overwhelming. Whether you’re a “Notorious” fan or not the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champ has never tested positive for a banned substance in his entire career. Until that day comes fight fans need to reserve their criticism despite photos like THIS.
MMAmania.com
Tyson Fury warns Oleksandr Usyk to stay out of the ring in London: ‘I’ll Deebo that motherf—ker’
Reigning heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk may be in attendance for Tyson Fury’s trilogy bout with Derek Chisora later today (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, but the Ukrainian fighter better not enter the ring or “Gypsy King” might pop him one.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul fires shot at Dana White over UFC betting scandal: ‘Ironic isn’t it’
This growing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) betting scandal is slowly snowballing into a massive avalanche for the promotion, which only creates larger avenues for haters and naysayers to try to drag the combat organization through the mud. This includes social media star and professional boxer, Jake Paul, who has publicly...
MMAmania.com
Stephen Thompson recalls being told by UFC not to wrestle after second win: ‘It wasn’t the most exciting fight’
Stephen Thompson is the real-life karate kid. Since joining Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in Feb. 2012, “Wonderboy” has been known as one of the best and most unique strikers in mixed martial arts (MMA). The sport is more than just striking, however, and when Thompson began rounding out his game after a tough first career loss to Matt Brown, he was informed to go right back to his roots.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz reacts to McGregor vs. Lobov showdown: ‘Is Artem gonna show up?’
The long and storied friendship between Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov is in shambles after Lobov filed a big money lawsuit against “The Notorious” last week. The court action claims Lobov was the driving force behind the creation of Proper 12 whiskey and demands a cut of the $600 million made off the brand’s sale earlier this year.
Alex Pereira Puts Takedown Defense on Display in Indigenous Wrestling Contest, Sends Message to Khamzat Chimaev
With talk of a potential fight between newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev in full swing, the Brazilian kickboxer is putting his takedown defense on display. In a video uploaded by The MAC Life on YouTube, Pereira can be seen taking part in...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! UFC champion backs controversial and banned coach James Krause: ‘Waiting for justice!’
James Krause is in some serious hot water. The last few years have largely gone well for the veteran. Outside of the occasional gutsy short-notice performance, Krause set himself up for success by building his camp, Glory MMA. As head coach, Krause elevated several fighters with middling records to the UFC level, developing a reputation as a technically sound coach and good corner.
MMAmania.com
UFC Orlando bonuses: Sergei Pavlovich banks $50K for stopping Tai Tuivasa
Stephen Thompson turned back the clock last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., to earn a memorable TKO stoppage over Kevin Holland in one of the best welterweight fights in years. In addition to the show-stopping headliner, UFC...
MMAmania.com
Fake news? Fans accuse Stephen Thompson, Kevin Holland of ‘horribly staged’ interaction at UFC Orlando hotel
Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland happened to cross paths at the UFC Orlando hotel earlier this week, which is not uncommon for combatants competing on the same card. Sure, it was a little strange to see a social media guru like “Trailblazer” just sitting in one of those random hallway chairs while staring off into space, but not nearly as strange as “Wonderboy” standing still until the camera started recording.
MMAmania.com
Complete Holland vs. Wonderboy Breakdown
This one is an odd pairing like Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton or Marilyn Manson and, well, anybody. Kevin Holland vs. Wonderboy features a clash of styles like wearing stripes with checkers, Crocs with a three-piece tux, or navy blue corduroy pants with a Balenciaga… never mind. In one corner, we have the real-life Daniel-san, the man who, if born forty years earlier, would have fought Bruce Lee in Way Of The Dragon without all the chest hair, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson. And in the other corner, we have the Morgan Freeman, aka the Leroy Van Dyke, aka the John Madden of MMA, Kevin Holland. No one will whoop your ass while narrating a ten-episode Netflix documentary or provide color commentary of the ass whooping he's in the process of handing out like Kevin Holland will.
MMAmania.com
UFC betting just got banned in Ontario over ‘integrity concerns’
Like Dalton said when trying to clean up the Double Deuce: “It will get worse before it gets better.”. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) recently handed down a province-wide ban on UFC betting “due to non-compliance with AGCO’s betting integrity requirements,” according to a report from ESPN on Thursday, just a few weeks after the wagering scandal that overshadowed UFC Vegas 64.
MMAmania.com
UFC Orlando results: Stephen Thompson breaks Kevin Holland in wild brawl
Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC Orlando from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Holland opened the fight with some wild jumping kick into punches combinations ... though I don’t know that they worked that well. Holland also seemed to be looking for the clinch. Meanwhile, Thompson’s straight punches were looking really fast, crisp, and accurate. Holland answered a couple minutes in with a heavy combination, but Thompson fired right back with his counter left.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Yazmin Jauregui breaks through with vicious TKO over Istela Nunes | UFC Orlando
Yazmin Jauregui set the Octagon ablaze in her second UFC appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when the women’s strawweight youngster put on a striking clinic to stop Istela Nunes via second-round TKO (punches). LIVE!...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Sergei Pavlovich destroys Tai Tuivasa with 54-second TKO | UFC Orlando
Sergei Pavlovich put his name in heavyweight contention earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when the Russian knockout artist stopped veteran Tai Tuivasa with a blistering TKO (punches) just 54 seconds into the first round. LIVE! Stream...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Rafael dos Anjos submits Bryan Barberena, calls out Conor McGregor | UFC Orlando
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos made a memorable return to 170 pounds earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when RDA stopped battled-tested veteran Bryan Barberena with an impressive second-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE! Stream UFC...
Comments / 1