kalkinemedia.com
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
tipranks.com
Horizon (NASDAQ:HZNP) Spikes as Large Players Show Takeover Interest
Horizon Therapeutics stock is rising due to takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies. HZNP stock is up about 28% in the morning session. Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) were up about 28% in the morning trading session on November 30 on takeover interest from large pharma companies. The biopharmaceutical company...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
9 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now
A roller-coaster year has sent a lot of deserving names into bargain territory. Here are nine value stocks for investors to consider as we head into 2023.
1 Company That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2023
With the market down, there aren't too many stocks reaching into the trillions.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry
The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
3 Super Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying This Week
The Fed is likely to slow its pace of rate hikes over the coming months as inflation shows signs of cooling. Moreover, experts believe the stock market could see a...
When Will the Bear Market Roar Again?
Many signs are pointing to the recent bear market rally running out of steam. Thus, investors are watching closely for signs of the next catalyst to send stocks lower once...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin (BTC) on the Verge of Recovering
A popular analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash of last year says that the flagship crypto could be on the verge of ending its downtrend. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 130,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now at the bottom of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), implying that BTC is at a critical support level.
1 Huge Reason to Love Unilever Stock
Unilever's performance in emerging markets highlights the company's promising long-term prospects.
tipranks.com
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
CNBC
'Wild ride': Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson predicts double-digit percentage drop will hit stocks in early 2023
Investors may be on the doorstep of a deep pullback. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who has an S&P 500 year-end target of 3,900 for next year, warns corporate America is getting ready to unleash downward earnings revisions that will pummel stocks. related investing news. "It's the path. I mean nobody...
kalkinemedia.com
Australian shares fall; focus on Powell's speech, China data
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Wednesday, with energy stocks leading the declines, as cautious investors eyed key data from China and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's speech later in the day to gauge the pace of future interest rate hikes. The S&P/ASX 200 index slid 0.4% to 7,222.30...
Zacks.com
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th
BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days. BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus. BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)...
Europe's STOXX 600 closes slightly lower; focus on euro zone inflation data
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index slipped in cautious trading on Tuesday as a fall in technology and chemicals stocks offset a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease COVID-19 curbs following recent protests.
tipranks.com
Mine for Dividends with First Majestic Silver Stock (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver investors can get indirect exposure to silver’s upside potential while also collecting and reinvesting dividend distributions from the company, which will likely increase if the price of silver increases. Precious metals holders and dividend collectors are opposites, right? Not always, as First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG)...
