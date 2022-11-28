Read full article on original website
Bramshill tapped subadvisor for multi-strategy income fund
Bramshill Investments was named subadvisor for Liberty Street Advisors’ multi-manager family of funds -- the Braddock Multi-Strategy Income Fund. “I’m thrilled to officially announce this new partnership as I know it will only enhance the strategic trajectory of the Bramshill Multi-Strategy Income Fund,” said Tim Reick, CEO of Liberty Street. “I’m grateful for the trust our investors continue to place in us and confident the Bramshill team can deliver on the fund’s investment objective to drive meaningful returns.”
VRS adds $600m to alts
According to recap of its recent investment activity presented at its November 20 Investment Advisory Committee (IAC) meeting, the $100 billion Virginia Retirement System (VRS) committed $608 million in new credit and real asset strategies in the August – November 2022 periods. Within its credit strategies portfolio, the system...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Deciens invests in financial services disruption
Fintech may be the most promising technology niche for venture capital firms today, according to Daniel Kimerling, founder and managing partner of Chicago-based Deciens Capital . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly newsletters. Monthly. $30. A...
Iowa seeks manager(s) for non-core real assets strategy
The approximately $40 billion Iowa Public Employees Retirement System (IPERS) has issued a request for proposals for up to $400 million in non-core real asset strategies . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly newsletters. Monthly. $30. A pay-as-you-go...
Fortress launches retail unit
Fortress Investment Group, which manages $45.7 billion across credit, real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies, has launched a new business offering alternative investment products for retail and HNW investors. Fortress Private Wealth Solutions is co-headed by Managing Directors Nils Wilson and Adam Bobker, who’ve been tasked with...
Blackstone credit exec to join DWS
Paul Kelly will join DWS as the firm’s global head of its €126 billion ($131 million) alternatives franchise from Blackstone, where he has been senior managing director and COO of the credit business for nearly four years. In the newly created role at DWS, he will be in...
Family offices set to pour more money into private debt – here’s why
Family offices are planning to ramp up their allocations to private debt managers over the next 18 months, with residential real estate and specialist corporate finance set to draw the most money, new industry research shows . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of...
