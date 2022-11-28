Bramshill Investments was named subadvisor for Liberty Street Advisors’ multi-manager family of funds -- the Braddock Multi-Strategy Income Fund. “I’m thrilled to officially announce this new partnership as I know it will only enhance the strategic trajectory of the Bramshill Multi-Strategy Income Fund,” said Tim Reick, CEO of Liberty Street. “I’m grateful for the trust our investors continue to place in us and confident the Bramshill team can deliver on the fund’s investment objective to drive meaningful returns.”

1 DAY AGO