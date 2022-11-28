Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Public Schools fare well on State Report Card for 2021-2022 school year
Around a quarter of students in elementary and middle schools met or exceeded expectations on assessments in 2022, according to the Report Card.
Topic: Rutherford County Schools and the Choice School Program
WGNS' Scott Walker talks with the new Rutherford County School’s Choice School Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard and Communications Director James Evans about the expanded options for “school choice”. The new application process begins Dec. 1, 2022. Also, the “School Choice Fair” will be Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Learn more about the CHOICE School Opportunities HERE. Or, to see the direct guide, Click HERE.
Students ‘come home’ to Stoner Creek Elementary School 1,000 days after tornado
After the devastating 2020 tornadoes destroyed Stoner Creek Elementary, students and staff were left without a school. One thousand days later, they walked through the doors of their brand new home.
Mom of autistic student killed in motorcycle crash sues Maury County Board of Education
MT. PLEASANT, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mother of a 17-year-old autistic student who died after crashing a homemade motorcycle at his high school earlier this year is suing the Maury County Board of Education. Attorneys for Renee Hawkins say she's filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the board for...
Mother files $3M wrongful death lawsuit against Maury County Board of Education
The mother of a former Mount Pleasant High School student is suing the Maury County Board of Education after her son died following a motorcycle crash that occurred on the school’s campus.
Help Less Fortunate Rutherford County Families with Christmas Gifts
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) It’s time to have some “good food and fun” at Toot’s while raising funds to take students shopping for Christmas. Rutherford County Sheriff’s School Resource Officers will collect donations at three Toot’s restaurants for Rutherford County students whose families need help providing Christmas presents to their children, said SRO Capt. Brad Harrison.
American College of Healthcare Executives of Middle TN Announces 2023 Board Members
ACHEMT is the premier professional society for 700+ healthcare executives in the Middle Tennessee area for creating educational, leadership, networking and professional development opportunities. To learn more, please visit www.achemt.org or email info@achemt.org. ACHEMT recently announced the appointment of the 2023 Board members. Jonathan Puncochar, FACHE will serve as President...
Child Advocacy Center says Offer Support on #GIVINGTUESDAY
Murfreesboro — “#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical community support,” said Child Advocacy Center Development Coordinator Katie Enzor. “Every act of giving back counts and everyone has something to contribute toward building a better world we can all live in.”. In...
Murfreesboro Housing Authority Launches New Program for Residents to Receive Free Internet Access and Energy Education for Up to Three Years
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Murfreesboro Housing Authority (MHA), in cooperation with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), United Communications and SmartMark Communications, announced today that its residents will now be eligible for free Internet service for up to three years thanks to a grant provided by TVA’s Connected Communities program. Infrastructure has been laid out over the past several months and customers will have access to service beginning this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005211/en/ Executives celebrate launch of TVA’s Connecting MHA pilot at Murfreesboro Housing Authority. (Left to Right) Rick Jurosky, United Communications, Meredith Ponce, SmartMark Communications, Georgia Caruthers, TVA, Juliet Shavit, SmartMark Communications, Glenn Hollandsworth, MTE, Brianna Henry, MTE, Thomas Rowe, Murfreesboro Housing Authority, Kristin Jackson, United Communications, and Jodie Miller, United Communications. (Photo: Business Wire)
Local Church Organist for over 50-years Passes Away at 100
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Imagine how things have changed over the years… from the way we receive news, to the value of the U.S, dollar, history books are filled with facts, figures and everything in between. Today, only a handful of people can say they actually lived through the toughest times in America and experienced the onset of inventions that changed the world.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
Maury County Commission approves resolution to support levying impact fee
The Maury County Commission approved a resolution last Monday, Nov 21 to levy an impact fee, which would offset the burden on homeowners. The declaration says that “counties in the State of Tennessee have limited means by which they are allowed to raise revenue.”
‘Honest, good man’: Hermitage community mourns clerk killed at Kwik Sak
The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of a man who Metro police said was killed at the hands of two young teens from Kentucky.
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
FRIDAY: The Lighting of the Historic Courthouse Tree in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro Square) It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Santa Claus plans to be on the downtown Murfreesboro Square this Friday evening!. That was Main Street Murfreesboro Executive Director Sarah Callender. The special event will be this Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) between 5:30 and 8:30 pm. Middle...
Dmetri Burnley Has Active Warrants in Sumner County
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Dmetri Burnley. On 11/29/2022 he was involved in a domestic disturbance. Dmetri Burnley has active warrants out of Sumner County and may in traveling in a 2007 Black Ford Mustang. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Gallatin...
The Price of Gas the Week After Thanksgiving in Rutherford County and Beyond
(Rutherford County, Tennessee) Throughout the Volunteer State, the price of fuel is averaging $3.07 per gallon for regular unleaded, making Tennessee the 7th least expensive state for gas. In our immediate area of Middle Tennessee, Rutherford County has the lowest price of gas right now, averaging $2.89 per gallon for regular unleaded.
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro
Load up the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those cozy holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display the first three weekends of December, starting this Friday evening. Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Assistant Director Rachel Singer told WGNS the drive-thru light...
Town of Smyrna Christmas Parade on December 4th
(Smyrna, TN) Preparations are underway for Smyrna's annual Christmas tradition! The 47th annual Town of Smyrna Christmas Parade and Food Drive will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 2pm. Spectators will gather along the parade route to watch floats, bands, classic cars, dancers, and Santa & Mrs. Claus, as they travel northbound on Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway.
