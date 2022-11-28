ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Rest in Peace, “Lynde,” New York State Police K9

It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the death of K9 Lynde (retired). K9 “Lynde” passed away on December 1, 2022, at the age of 11. K9 Lynde began training with her handler, Trooper Kevin P. Conners, Troop D Bloodhound Unit, in March 2012.
Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday, On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who […]
BUFFALO, NY
Another Inmate Has Died At The Erie County Holding Center

There has been another death at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. The incarcerated individual died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but was not reported by the Sheriff's Office until yesterday, November 30. According to the Buffalo News, William B. Henley, is the person who died. William is a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police in 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
Sheriff Sees Breakthrough In Months Long Catalytic Converter Theft Probe

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Following a nearly six-months-long investigation, 26-year-old Cassadaga man has been charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft in northern Chautauqua County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Chase Jones on Thursday, after he allegedly cut out catalytic converters from vehicles...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced

The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
BRADFORD, PA
Cabisca Sentenced for O-E School Trespass

A Duke Center man was sentenced for defiant trespass in McKean County Court Thursday. 50-year-old William Cabisca was barred from the grounds of the Otto-Eldred School District and ruled eligible for parole on time served. Cabisca was charged with harassment, criminal trespass, and defiant trespass after being discovered in a school building in September after being told repeatedly to leave the property.
DUKE CENTER, PA
Jessica Middaugh sworn in as newest University Police Officer

Middaugh is sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro. Jessica Middaugh (Wellsville) was sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro as the college’s newest University Police Officer on Dec. 1. She comes to Alfred State after serving as Director of Public Safety at Alfred University....
ALFRED, NY
Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On November 29, 2022 at 5:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Natasha M. Calato, 43 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On November 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Tractor Supply on Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Tractor Supply loss-prevention. Calato took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Calato was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
Lockport man arrested for DWI

On November 28, 2022 at 8:20 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jonathan R. Kearney, 30 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 28, 2022, Troopers responded to Fisk Road in the town of Pendleton for a reported property damage accident....
LOCKPORT, NY

