Rest in Peace, “Lynde,” New York State Police K9
It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the death of K9 Lynde (retired). K9 “Lynde” passed away on December 1, 2022, at the age of 11. K9 Lynde began training with her handler, Trooper Kevin P. Conners, Troop D Bloodhound Unit, in March 2012.
Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
Arrested: Grand Island Man Whose License Has Been Suspended 26 Times
This guy is a slow learner. A Grand Island man who has had his license suspended 26 times was arrested for more traffic violations. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest on its Facebook page. Deputies arrested the man after a traffic investigation found that he had 26 active...
Buffalo Police captain suspended while allegations in lawsuit are investigated
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police spokesperson has confirmed to 2 On Sour Side that a police captain, who is at the center of a lawsuit, has been suspended. Captain Amber Beyer is the head of the department's Behavorial Health Team. She is named in a federal lawsuit that was flied less than two weeks ago by two current officers and a civilian.
Three charged in contraband incidents at Erie County Holding Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three individuals were charged in separate contraband incidents at the Erie County Holding Center, according to the Erie County Sheriff. On Nov. 29, 39-year-old Khaled Yaghi of Buffalo was charged with a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor after deputies say they discovered a baggie of crack cocaine. While being transported […]
Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday, On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who […]
Another Inmate Has Died At The Erie County Holding Center
There has been another death at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. The incarcerated individual died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but was not reported by the Sheriff's Office until yesterday, November 30. According to the Buffalo News, William B. Henley, is the person who died. William is a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police in 2020.
Teen admits to stabbing classmate
A 16-year-old Buffalo girl pleads guilty to an assault charge in connection with a stabbing at a school. She stabbed another multiple times with a knife during a fight in September.
Sheriff Sees Breakthrough In Months Long Catalytic Converter Theft Probe
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Following a nearly six-months-long investigation, 26-year-old Cassadaga man has been charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft in northern Chautauqua County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Chase Jones on Thursday, after he allegedly cut out catalytic converters from vehicles...
Man turns himself in following investigation into damaged vehicles
SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Cassadaga man is facing multiple charges after turning himself in, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Chase R. Jones was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts of auto stripping in the third degree, and two counts of criminal mischief in the […]
Buffalo shooting victim arrested following investigation
Buffalo police say the victim of a Thursday night shooting on Military Road has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices.
Buffalo Police investigating Thursday night shooting on Military Road
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in investigating a shooting that took place on Military Road Thursday night. Police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Military Road around 5:15 p.m. Officials report that a man was shot and was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.
Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced
The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
Cabisca Sentenced for O-E School Trespass
A Duke Center man was sentenced for defiant trespass in McKean County Court Thursday. 50-year-old William Cabisca was barred from the grounds of the Otto-Eldred School District and ruled eligible for parole on time served. Cabisca was charged with harassment, criminal trespass, and defiant trespass after being discovered in a school building in September after being told repeatedly to leave the property.
Jessica Middaugh sworn in as newest University Police Officer
Middaugh is sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro. Jessica Middaugh (Wellsville) was sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro as the college’s newest University Police Officer on Dec. 1. She comes to Alfred State after serving as Director of Public Safety at Alfred University....
Man facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business
A Chautauqua County man is facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business in The Town of Sheridan.
Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On November 29, 2022 at 5:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Natasha M. Calato, 43 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On November 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Tractor Supply on Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Tractor Supply loss-prevention. Calato took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Calato was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Langfield Drive
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting on Langfield Drive in Buffalo.
Second Suspect Charged In Shooting Of Two Children In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting of two children in northern Chautauqua County. City of Dunkirk Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old 2022 Juan Cruz-Corraliza on Thursday. The man, along with Javier Cruz-Corraliza, allegedly shot two children,...
Lockport man arrested for DWI
On November 28, 2022 at 8:20 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jonathan R. Kearney, 30 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 28, 2022, Troopers responded to Fisk Road in the town of Pendleton for a reported property damage accident....
