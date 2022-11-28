Read full article on original website
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom quadruplex in Midtown
Like attic rooms? This apartment might be for you.
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously Abandoned
Most people are completely unaware of this abandoned neighborhood hiding just outside the city of San Antonio in Texas. In a state like Texas, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man asleep inside house killed in apparent drive-by shooting on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Ingram Road and inside Loop 410.
Ex-Border Patrol agent accused of killing 4 goes on trial
The trial of a former U.S. Border Patrol agent began on Monday after he confessed to killing four sex workers in South Texas, saying he wanted to “clean up the streets” of his border hometown.
foxsanantonio.com
Boerne gymnastics coach arrested for allegedly abusing numerous girls for over 2 decades
BOERNE, Texas - A Boerne gymnastics coach was arrested recently, accused of sexually abusing several girls over the last two decades at a summer camp. Michael Spiller, 74, was charged with indecency with a child after several girls have come forward saying that they were sexually assaulted by Spiller while they attended a summer camp called "Circus Arts for Kids."
foxsanantonio.com
Woman dies after being impaled by metal pole following a horrific crash on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in jail after crashing his vehicle while racing on the South Side. The deadly accident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday off Southeast Military Drive near Texas 536. Police said the 31-year-old suspect was racing when he crashed into...
Man dies in Bexar County jail cell after he was attacked by another inmate, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jail inmate died Wednesday after being attacked by another inmate while he was sleeping on November 3, according to an arrest affidavit. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, attacked his cell mate Gilbert Zepeda, 61, while he was sleeping. Pena punched and stomped on Zepeda's head which resulted in Zepeda having to get brain surgery. Zepeda died Wednesday evening, officials said.
