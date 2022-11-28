The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Cumby Road Monday (11/28/2022) in reference to a shooting. Once on scene Deputies located Jeff Jackson and determined that he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The Sheriff’s Office reports investigators determined that during an argument with his sister, Jamie Boronda, a firearm was brandished and at some point, discharged striking Jackson in the leg. Jackson was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury and was later released. Boronda is charged with Aggravated Assault and has a bond set at $34,000. Boronda has a court date set for December 19, 2022. (Image courtesy Putnam County Sheriff’s Office).

