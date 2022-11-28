Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two of Nashville’s ‘most wanted’ fugitives arrested on attempted homicide, assault charges
Authorities have now captured at least seven wanted fugitives since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the list in mid-October.
Key witness in Nashville nurse's murder case in jail with suspects
The confidential informant who will testify against the two suspect in the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman is now behind bars himself with the accused killers.
Vehicle suspected in homicide leads to alleged drug dealer arrested downtown
A vehicle of interest in a recent homicide led to a convicted felon and suspected drug-dealer behind bars, according to an arrest warrant.
Nashville community troubled over 15-year-olds arrested for murder
Community members will come together to remember the life of Vishal Patel. As the community mourns, activists are troubled the accused are only 15-years-old.
Suspect has Arrest Warrant for Domestic Assault in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Jon Ferguson. On 11/29/2022, Jon Ferguson was involved in a domestic assault incident. Ferguson currently has an arrest warrant for domestic assault. If you have any information regarding Jon’s location, contact Officer House with the Gallatin Police Department at [email protected] or...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE POLICE OFFICER CALLED “A FLYING MONKEY”
On 11/29/22 City Units were dispatched to Food City for a male subject that was asleep in the. cafeteria at the table. I was informed by staff that the male subject had been coming in and out of the store all day and had gotten aggressive with an employee and when asked to leave they had noticed a strong odor.
waewradio.com
Domestic Argument Leads To Shooting In Putnam County
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Cumby Road Monday (11/28/2022) in reference to a shooting. Once on scene Deputies located Jeff Jackson and determined that he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The Sheriff’s Office reports investigators determined that during an argument with his sister, Jamie Boronda, a firearm was brandished and at some point, discharged striking Jackson in the leg. Jackson was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury and was later released. Boronda is charged with Aggravated Assault and has a bond set at $34,000. Boronda has a court date set for December 19, 2022. (Image courtesy Putnam County Sheriff’s Office).
Man charged with robbing ‘friend’ in East Nashville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three people he thought were his friends.
WBKO
Two Allen County realtors plead guilty for auction bid rigging
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Allen County realtors who were indicted last year for conspiring to rig auction bids at estate auctions in exchange for farmland and timber rights have pleaded guilty. Barry Dyer and Mackie Shelton and co-conspirators rigged bids during an auction in 2018 in Allen County...
Felon leads police on pursuit through Madison
A convicted felon led police on a pursuit through Madison Wednesday and ended up back behind bars on felony drug charges.
wnky.com
Local police searching for man after victim shot in head
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are searching for a man after they say one person was injured in a shooting. Early this morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line. Through investigation, authorities were able to respond to the...
Man arrested in Warren County for allegedly holding woman captive for three days
A 56-year-old man was arrested in Warren County last week after being accused of holding a woman captive.
Dmetri Burnley Has Active Warrants in Sumner County
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Dmetri Burnley. On 11/29/2022 he was involved in a domestic disturbance. Dmetri Burnley has active warrants out of Sumner County and may in traveling in a 2007 Black Ford Mustang. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Gallatin...
WAAY-TV
Tennessee man sought in scam case involving DeKalb County residents
Powell Police have identified a Tennessee man as the suspect in a scam case involving residents in their jurisdiction. Christopher Shane Gregory of Lafayette, Tennessee, is currently wanted for felony theft by deception but will face additional charges, according to the department. Police believe Gregory is still in the Powell...
With remains found in Williamson Co., a family questions whether its their son
Skeletal remains have been found in Williamson County, and now a mom wants to know if it's her son — Nieko Lisi.
Suspects sought after Buddhist monk attacked at temple in Tennessee
Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating five individuals who attacked a Buddhist monk at a temple in South Nashville.
Woman charged after shots fired into Germantown apartments
The shooting happened on Oct. 5 at an apartment complex on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
Suspected serial thief arrested again after stealing from Home Depot multiple times
A 28-year-old man accused of stealing at least $50,000 worth of merchandise from a home appliance store over multiple incidents has been taken into custody.
Woman pistol-whipped during altercation at East Nashville gas station
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman at an East Nashville gas station after she reportedly accused him of cutting ahead of her in line at the pump.
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 charged with manslaughter in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple charges after a man died in a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Friday around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident at 1028 Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a...
Comments / 0