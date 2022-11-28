ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carthage, TN

crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE POLICE OFFICER CALLED “A FLYING MONKEY”

On 11/29/22 City Units were dispatched to Food City for a male subject that was asleep in the. cafeteria at the table. I was informed by staff that the male subject had been coming in and out of the store all day and had gotten aggressive with an employee and when asked to leave they had noticed a strong odor.
CROSSVILLE, TN
waewradio.com

Domestic Argument Leads To Shooting In Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Cumby Road Monday (11/28/2022) in reference to a shooting. Once on scene Deputies located Jeff Jackson and determined that he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The Sheriff’s Office reports investigators determined that during an argument with his sister, Jamie Boronda, a firearm was brandished and at some point, discharged striking Jackson in the leg. Jackson was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury and was later released. Boronda is charged with Aggravated Assault and has a bond set at $34,000. Boronda has a court date set for December 19, 2022. (Image courtesy Putnam County Sheriff’s Office).
WBKO

Two Allen County realtors plead guilty for auction bid rigging

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Allen County realtors who were indicted last year for conspiring to rig auction bids at estate auctions in exchange for farmland and timber rights have pleaded guilty. Barry Dyer and Mackie Shelton and co-conspirators rigged bids during an auction in 2018 in Allen County...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Local police searching for man after victim shot in head

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are searching for a man after they say one person was injured in a shooting. Early this morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line. Through investigation, authorities were able to respond to the...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WAAY-TV

Tennessee man sought in scam case involving DeKalb County residents

Powell Police have identified a Tennessee man as the suspect in a scam case involving residents in their jurisdiction. Christopher Shane Gregory of Lafayette, Tennessee, is currently wanted for felony theft by deception but will face additional charges, according to the department. Police believe Gregory is still in the Powell...
LAFAYETTE, TN

