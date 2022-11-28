Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
Gilmour vs. St. Ignatius boys basketball: Third-quarter Wildcats run pushes them ahead of Lancers, 71-41
It was an encouraging first quarter for Gilmour when it traveled to St. Ignatius on Dec. 2. The Lancers were only down by four and a quick 3 from Jimmy Lawless made it a one-point differential early in the second quarter. But that was the last time Gilmour was within...
News-Herald.com
Mayfield boys basketball: Kyle Irwin commits to John Carroll
Dec. 1 will always be a special day for Mayfield’s Kyle Irwin. Not only is it his birthday, but during the 2022 edition, he made his college commitment. The Wildcats senior forward announced on Twitter that he will continue his academic and athletic career at John Carroll. After a...
Oswego boys ice hockey edges Potsdam in OT thriller for third victory in three days
The Oswego boys ice hockey team ended a three-day stretch of games with a 6-5 overtime victory over Potsdam on Saturday.
News-Herald.com
Lake Catholic vs. North boys basketball: Budrys-Rini, Cougars make history in rout
Midway through the second quarter of Lake Catholic’s season-opener Dec. 2 at North, junior Peyton Budrys-Rini started to think he and his team’s night had a chance to go from solid to spectacular. Coming out of a timeout with the Cougars ahead, 25-21, Budrys-Rini took a pass and...
West Genesee boys basketball routs J-D in season opener
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though the venues changed, the point of the annual Peppino’s Invitational was the same – to draw many of the top teams in Section III boys basketball for an early-season showcase. This included. , Bishop Ludden and Westhill, all of whom would make...
