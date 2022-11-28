ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods Returns In December And His Golf Ball Is On Sale This Cyber Monday

By Matt Cradock
 5 days ago

Despite pulling out of the Hero World Challenge , Tiger Woods is set to make his return to the game of golf in December after a near five month absence. Having not been in competitive action since The 150th Open Championship, I think I speak on behalf of everybody when I say it'll be great to see the 15-time Major champion tee it up once again.

Despite not playing in the tournament, Tiger will be on hosting duties, with the American hopefully featuring throughout the month in The Match alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, as well as at the PNC Championship with son, Charlie.

Now though, with this Cyber Monday Golf Deal , you can purchase the golf ball the 15-time Major champion uses, as both the US and UK have deals available on the Bridgestone Tour B XS , a golf ball he has used since signing with the company in December 2016 .

US Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZ7FV_0jQBUxnm00

Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition | 21% off at Amazon
Was $47.99 Now $37.90

For under $38, you can grab a dozen golf balls used by Tiger. Offering soft feel and maximum spin, it is perfect for control on shots around the green, as well as approaches into it. View Deal

UK Deals

Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition | 2 boxes for £70

In the UK, you can grab two dozen for £70 at American Golf. This particular version is the XS, which is designed for golfers with fast swing speeds. View Deal

Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition | Under £32 at Amazon
Was £33.42 Now £31.87

Although this may not be the biggest deal in the world, it is still one to be snapped up before the price goes back up again. Currently, you can get a dozen for  under £32. That's under £3 for one of the best premium golf balls on the market. View Deal

It's not just golf balls where you can grab a deal this Cyber Monday, with other Tiger related gear now reduced. Whether you are a big gaming fan, or after one of the 15-time Major winner's Nike jumpers, there are deals to be had!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KiBjB_0jQBUxnm00

PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition | $20 off at Best Buy
Was $69.99 Now $49.99

Save $20 on PGA Tour 2K23 at Best Buy. Compete against other Tour pros, play some of the most iconic clubs in golf and even design your own courses from the comfort of your own living room! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3eZ5_0jQBUxnm00

Tiger Woods Men's Knit Golf Crew Jumper | Save 50% at Nike
Was £84.95 Now £42.47

Based on Tiger's iconic fist pump at the 2019 Masters, this jumper is perfect for a Christmas party, or even a winter round of golf. It's certainly a statement piece and also a great price. View Deal

