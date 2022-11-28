Address: 37 West 20th St., Ste. 1004 New York, NY 10001. Clients: Questlove, Zoe Kravitz, Robyn, Andre 3000, Phoebe Bridgers, Lenny Kravitz, Adam Levine. Having already established herself as a publicity and management expert, Carleen Donovan was seeking new opportunities. Instead of joining an existing organization, she formed Donovan Public Relations. She shuttered that outfit in 2020 in favor of starting The Oriel Company, a similar venture with even greater reach. Most recently, the firm launched a presence in Nashville.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO