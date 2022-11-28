ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

southernillinoisnow.com

Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court

Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
MARION COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Violent encounter, chase results in arrest of Marion man

Police in Marion, Illinois responded to a call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, about a reported “man with a gun.” The female caller reportedly was distraught, just as the line was disconnected. As officers responded, they saw a man entering a vehicle before leaving frantically, even driving on...
MARION, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Report: Trigg County Sheriff Acree indicted on misdemeanor charges

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree will face misdemeanor charges in Trigg County District Court, after he was indicted Wednesday by a Grand Jury. According to the indictment, Acree was formally charged with assault fourth degree for allegedly causing physical injury to Crystal Smith on January 11 of this year. Acree allegedly pushed Smith to the floor and grabbed her hair. Acree is also charged with official misconduct first degree for allegedly using his authority to have the Trigg County Jailer transport Smith to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office so he could commit the assault. And the Grand Jury charged Acree with Terroristic Threatening in the third degree for allegedly threatening to seriously injure or kill Smith on January 11.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Man arrested for attempted murder in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for attempted murder in Marion, Ill. Joshua G. Taylor, 44, faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, interference with reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and driving on the sidewalk.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested at a Paducah hotel in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a tip about drug activity at a hotel on the 5000 block of Cairo Road led to detectives witnessing a drug deal taking place in the parking lot Monday night.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces several charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 26. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 1996 Ford pick-up truck on Benton Road about 10:30 p.m.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

Theft, Possession Of Drugs And Driving Without A Valid Drivers License Sent Three To The White County Jail

A Carmi woman arrested on November 16th for Theft was taken into custody a second time on November 23rd following a traffic stop. Tamara M Bingham, 40 of Oak Street was stopped by an officer with the Carmi Police Department and arrested for No Valid Driver’s License and on a White County warrant for Theft under $500. Bingham paid $500 bond plus $20 in booking fees and was released a couple of hours later. No court date for Bingham has been set at this time.
CARMI, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital

A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

House Hit In Hopkinsville Shooting

A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Law Enforcement Ask For Help Identifying A Person Of Interest In A Vehicle Theft

Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a vehicle theft in Pembroke Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the man in surveillance camera photos is considered a person of interest in a theft of a vehicle that happened between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Westbrook Circle.
PEMBROKE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Metropolis woman arrested for criminal trespassing

A wanted Metropolis woman was arrested Sunday following a trespassing complaint. Metropolis Police said they were called to the Speedy Mart on 12th Street about an argument. The caller told police that 41-year-old Buffy J. Parker was in the store arguing with her even though she had been previously trespassed from the property.
METROPOLIS, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Marshall Sheriff asking for help with camper theft

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they say was used to steal a camper. The Sheriff's Office said someone stole a Hyline Park model camper from Camp-O-Rama in Draffenville during the early morning hours on October 21. Authorities believe the vehicle was...
KFVS12

2 juveniles, 1 adult arrested in connection with chase, shooting

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman and two male juveniles were arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in Harrisburg on Friday, November 25. According to Harrisburg Police, shortly after 2 a.m. dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about shots fired on the 100 block of South Shaw Street. Officers heading...

