Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
westkentuckystar.com
Violent encounter, chase results in arrest of Marion man
Police in Marion, Illinois responded to a call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, about a reported “man with a gun.” The female caller reportedly was distraught, just as the line was disconnected. As officers responded, they saw a man entering a vehicle before leaving frantically, even driving on...
westkentuckystar.com
Report: Trigg County Sheriff Acree indicted on misdemeanor charges
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree will face misdemeanor charges in Trigg County District Court, after he was indicted Wednesday by a Grand Jury. According to the indictment, Acree was formally charged with assault fourth degree for allegedly causing physical injury to Crystal Smith on January 11 of this year. Acree allegedly pushed Smith to the floor and grabbed her hair. Acree is also charged with official misconduct first degree for allegedly using his authority to have the Trigg County Jailer transport Smith to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office so he could commit the assault. And the Grand Jury charged Acree with Terroristic Threatening in the third degree for allegedly threatening to seriously injure or kill Smith on January 11.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested for attempted murder in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for attempted murder in Marion, Ill. Joshua G. Taylor, 44, faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, interference with reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and driving on the sidewalk.
KFVS12
Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested at a Paducah hotel in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a tip about drug activity at a hotel on the 5000 block of Cairo Road led to detectives witnessing a drug deal taking place in the parking lot Monday night.
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces several charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 26. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 1996 Ford pick-up truck on Benton Road about 10:30 p.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies investigating after man killed in Williamson County; 'This was not a random act,' authorities say
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A death investigation is underway in Williamson County, Illinois, after the sheriff's office says a man died after he was injured during a home burglary. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:56 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress...
wrul.com
Theft, Possession Of Drugs And Driving Without A Valid Drivers License Sent Three To The White County Jail
A Carmi woman arrested on November 16th for Theft was taken into custody a second time on November 23rd following a traffic stop. Tamara M Bingham, 40 of Oak Street was stopped by an officer with the Carmi Police Department and arrested for No Valid Driver’s License and on a White County warrant for Theft under $500. Bingham paid $500 bond plus $20 in booking fees and was released a couple of hours later. No court date for Bingham has been set at this time.
KFVS12
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name. Updated: 5...
wevv.com
Evansville man facing fraud and forgery charges after incident involving fake check at bank
An Evansville man is facing charges of attempted fraud and forgery after being accused of taking a fake check to a local bank. The Evansville Police Department says the investigation started in October when employees at a local German American Bank reported an attempted fraud. The employees told police that...
kbsi23.com
Woman, 2 juveniles face charges after high speed chase in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges after police say she led police on a high speed chase early Friday morning. Faleasha D. Frayser faces charges of possession of a stolen/converted vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude police, endangering the life/health of a child, reckless conduct and theft. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
wkdzradio.com
House Hit In Hopkinsville Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times.
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Identifying A Person Of Interest In A Vehicle Theft
Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a vehicle theft in Pembroke Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the man in surveillance camera photos is considered a person of interest in a theft of a vehicle that happened between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Westbrook Circle.
kbsi23.com
Paducah man arrested after sheriff’s deputies find two people actively overdosing on Fentanyl
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A McCracken County man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies found two people overdosing on drugs. Neville “Jackson” Hawes, 25, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies were called to the 2300 block of Mayfield Metropolis...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Metropolis woman arrested for criminal trespassing
A wanted Metropolis woman was arrested Sunday following a trespassing complaint. Metropolis Police said they were called to the Speedy Mart on 12th Street about an argument. The caller told police that 41-year-old Buffy J. Parker was in the store arguing with her even though she had been previously trespassed from the property.
Child nearly shot during neighbor’s ‘target practice’, family says
(WEHT) - A Uitca man was arrested on Tuesday, after deputies say he shot at his neighbor's home.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall Sheriff asking for help with camper theft
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they say was used to steal a camper. The Sheriff's Office said someone stole a Hyline Park model camper from Camp-O-Rama in Draffenville during the early morning hours on October 21. Authorities believe the vehicle was...
KFVS12
2 juveniles, 1 adult arrested in connection with chase, shooting
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman and two male juveniles were arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in Harrisburg on Friday, November 25. According to Harrisburg Police, shortly after 2 a.m. dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about shots fired on the 100 block of South Shaw Street. Officers heading...
Comments / 0