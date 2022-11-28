Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree will face misdemeanor charges in Trigg County District Court, after he was indicted Wednesday by a Grand Jury. According to the indictment, Acree was formally charged with assault fourth degree for allegedly causing physical injury to Crystal Smith on January 11 of this year. Acree allegedly pushed Smith to the floor and grabbed her hair. Acree is also charged with official misconduct first degree for allegedly using his authority to have the Trigg County Jailer transport Smith to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office so he could commit the assault. And the Grand Jury charged Acree with Terroristic Threatening in the third degree for allegedly threatening to seriously injure or kill Smith on January 11.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO