Click2Houston.com
Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues
HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants
Over 2.3 million people are being affected by the notice that's expected to last until Tuesday. Mayor Turner provided a timeline of what happened.
Click2Houston.com
Bottled water limits: This is what you need to know about buying water as boil water notice continues across Houston
HOUSTON – Many grocery chains are limiting bottled water purchases as the boil water notice continues across the Houston area. Here are some of the most well-known chains across Houston and what they’re doing to stem the rush for water. Costco has a limit of five cases of...
Here's which Houston restaurants are open, closed after boil water notice
Many spots in town have been able to open with either full or limited menus.
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
Fort Bend Star
UPDATE: Fort Bend ISD schools affected by Houston boil water notice will be open Tuesday
A Boil Water Notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release, KPRC Channel 2 is reporting. "According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is serviced...
cw39.com
-20° cooler in 24 hour temperature change
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s 20 degrees cooler than it was Monday morning. Local temperatures will dip a little over the next few hours before going back up this afternoon. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this brief look at that…
fox26houston.com
Houston remains under water boil order
Hopefully, this is the last night that involves everyone boiling their water to bathe. If that isn't the case, Dr. Danish Ali shares some helpful tips.
Houston Chronicle
Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice
Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
KFDM-TV
Mosquitoes coming in waves, creating complaints and a lot of buzz in Southeast Texas
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Jefferson and Chambers Counties, and other mosquito hot spots in Southeast Texas, are dealing with a mosquito invasion. The rain and wind put aerial spraying on hold, but that should resume Wednesday in the morning and late afternoon/dusk. The counties also use ground spraying in the...
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
HOUSTON — (AP) — More than 2 million people in the Houston area were urged to boil their tap water Monday after a power outage at a purification plant prompted the mayor to initiate a review of what went wrong. The boil order notice tells customers in the...
Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
This Luxurious $27 Million Houston Home Has an Extraordinary Amount of Windows
Don't expect a lot of privacy living in this luxurious Houston, TX mansion. Well, I'm sure if you're dropping $27 million on your house you'll be able to invest appropriately in window blinds. But this nearly see-through home is truly a sight to behold. Yup, I just found the people...
fox26houston.com
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
Cold Stone Creamery Coming Soon to Conroe
The grand opening is tentatively set for February 2023.
Water treatment experts answer questions about what happened with Houston's boil notice
Why were residents in the fourth-largest U.S. city notified hours after the initial system outage that there was a notice? Experts answer all your questions here
royalcaribbeanblog.com
What you should know about cruising from Galveston instead of Florida
With Royal Caribbean's new cruise terminal open in Galveston, Texas, you might be tempted to book a new cruise, but there are few differences you should know about. Galveston's location in the central part of the United States makes it a convenient embarkation port for many people that can drive to the port.
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect
This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
