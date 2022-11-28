Read full article on original website
Mineola ISD, PD, & DQ Teaming Up to Help ETX Kids This Christmas
If you love soft serve treats and helping kids this is going to be right up your alley -- and all you really gotta do is eat cool treats. In Mineola, TX something special is being blended together and I'm not just talking about DQ Blizzards. It was announced today...
Whataburger restaurants across East Texas fundraising for Blue Santa on Tuesday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas Whataburger restaurants are holding fundraisers for Blue Santa on Tuesday. Local police are partnering with the businesses to raise money to buy Christmas presents for children. Wood County The event is happening at the Mineola Whataburger at 2200 N. Pacific Street and Walmart from 5-7 p.m. The fast […]
Win Your Way In To The Holiday Blues Concert Coming To Kilgore, TX
We Have The Hookup For You To Win Tickets To A Special Holiday Concert For Folks Who Love That Brown Liquor Music!. The holidays are here and All Around Booking is kicking off the holiday season with a show for those who love the Blues at The El Greco in Kilgore!
Winnsboro, Texas School to Add a Useful Trade to It’s Curriculum Next Year
Hey kids, learning a trade is okay. There is such a stigma nowadays involving trade workers. For some reason, its constantly pushed that you have to go to college. Its the only way to earn a six, or even seven or more, figure salary. What they don't tell you is that going that route leaves you with a debt that you'll spend 10, 15, 20 years, or even longer, paying off. That's ridiculous. Its okay to learn a trade that, guess what, can pay extremely well with almost no debt to pay off. Winnsboro, Texas ISD will be offering a trade that students will be able to start learning in the 2023-2024 school year, meat processing.
Don’t Miss the Mistletoe and Magic Events in Tyler, Texas
The magic of the holiday season is alive in East Texas. We have already enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and ate a whole lot now it’s time for Mistletoe and Magic here in Tyler, Texas. The series of events is put on by the Junior League of Tyler, Inc. The location of the events will be at the Rose Garden Center and the fun will take place from Wednesday, November 30th through Sunday, December 4th.
Bascom Was Named After The Tyler, Texas Road She Was Found Abandoned On
Every dog deserves a loving home. They are pretty dependent upon us for their welfare, health, and nutritional needs. Dogs shouldn't be left out to wander city streets or county roads, much less be left abandoned along a county road. That seems to be the case for what happened to this beautiful girl. She was found wandering along Bascom Road in Tyler.
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Duck from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Duck — from the SPCA of East Texas. Duck is a Terrier-mix with an estimated birth date of Aug. 26, 2022. Duck is one of eight puppies the SPCA of East Texas took in from Smith County Animal Control.
Texas drag show draws protestors, counter-protestors
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The show “A Drag Queen Christmas” went on as planned on Nov. 29, while also drawing protestors and counter-protestors. The show had an increased police presence along with protestors and counter-protestors who were asked to move further away from the venue at times. As was previously reported by our sister station, […]
Power restored in Smith County after outages Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Power has been restored to the affected area. SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – More than 2,000 East Texans are without power on Wednesday morning in Smith County as of 9 a.m. According to ONCOR, 2,266 customers are affected by the outage near east Grande Boulevard and Rhones Quarter Road. Power is expected to be […]
Gov. Abbott appoints East Texan to Sixth Court of Appeals
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott appointed an East Texan to the Sixth Court of Appeals place 2. Jeff Rambin, of Henderson, is set to start his new position on Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2024. Rambin is an attorney and partner at the Nacogdoches Fairchild, Price, Haley & Smith, LLP. He has […]
Man Arrested In Rusk County, TX After Attempting To Steal Car
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Shared Details About This Crime On Their Facebook Page. Two East Texas police departments were summoned to a gas station after a man who caught someone attempting to steal his car was shot and the suspect took off afterwards. The Incident Happened On Monday (Nov....
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
KLTV
House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler. The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.
Chapel Hill ISD mourns elementary student who died in wreck
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD announced on Tuesday they are mourning the death of a Wise Elementary student who died in a wreck over Thanksgiving break. In a message to the district, Superintendent Lamond Dean said Daniela Nevaeh Ramirez was involved in a crash and “with tremendous sadness” informed the district of her […]
10-week-old Ranger is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kat Cortelyou, director of operations for SPCA East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off their 10-week-old furry friend, Ranger. Ranger and his siblings were abandoned when they were very small and now he is as healthy and joyful as can be. Cortelyou shared that the holidays are a perfect […]
Off-Duty Kilgore, TX Cop Working Security Kills Man Who Pulled a Gun
An off-duty Kilgore, Texas Police Officer who was working security shot and killed a man after he pulled his gun. An Officer with the Kilgore Police Department was off-duty and working a security job at the Hospitality Health ER located on McCann Road in Longview, Texas. According to a Facebook...
Tyler, TX Man Charged With Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14
A Tyler, Texas man was arrested earlier this month after attempting to meet young girls online for sex through an online messaging service. While this “predator sting” operation wasn’t done by law enforcement the details of the case were handed over to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing the details 67-year-old Newell Vandergriff was arrested and charged, his bond to be released from custody was set at $350,000.
Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas
Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale
Beginning with the Lindale Christmas Parade, at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Following the parade, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! This historic landmark is completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
KLTV
Bullard man pleads guilty to concealing murdered woman’s body
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man pleaded guilty to a Smith County judge for his actions related to the 2018 murder of Rachel Lynn Jackson. In Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Wednesday, Charles Lennon II plead guilty to a felony charge of tampering with a human corpse in exchange for a 16-year prison sentence. Before the deal was struck, Lennon was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years after he was accused of attempting to conceal the body of Jackson. Lennon’s son, Charles Lennon III plead guilty in 2019 to murdering Jackson. He was sentenced to life in prison.
