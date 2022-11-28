Canelo Alvarez is apologizing to Lionel Messi and the people of Argentina after threatening to kick the soccer superstar's ass ... saying he's learned from the mistake. "These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina," the boxing champ said in a statement on Wednesday.

1 DAY AGO