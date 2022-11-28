ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Gets Heckled For Marcus Jordan Romance As They Attend Chargers Game Together: Watch

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, 48, was spotted on a date with Michael Jordan‘s son, Marcus Jordan, 31, on Nov. 20, and was heckled for the romance. “Ay Larsa that’s what you doin’? You with the boy Mike’s son? You a cold m*****f***** aren’t you?”, the stranger shouted at Larsa while recording her and Marcus at the Chargers game on Sunday. The 48-year-old turned toward the person recording the video when he shouted her name, only to turn around when she realized she was being heckled. Marcus, too, turned around but also chose to ignore the heckler’s comments.

