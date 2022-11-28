Get Discovery+ for just $0.99 per month for 3 months with this Cyber Monday streaming deal

There have been some amazing streaming deals and discounts over the Black Friday weekend, and we've found one from Discovery+ that should be perfect for our science-loving readers. Act fast though, as this Cyber Monday deal ends at the stroke of midnight.

New Discovery+ users can access their first three months of ad-supported content for just $0.99, saving you $12 overall or 80% off the regular cost of an ad-free subscription, giving you immediate, unrestricted access to more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows at your fingertips.

You'll need to be quick though, as this offer is only available for new subscribers when you sign up before the end of Monday November 28th 2022, so what are you waiting for?

Shows from networks including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, and of course Discovery Channel are available on Discovery+, along with some exclusive content, all in one place for just 99 cents a month for the first three months.

There are also a ton of science and technology shows and documentaries available on Discovery+ which we think you'll love. You can find and enjoy all different types of science, nature, technology, and lifestyle shows, including NASA's Unexplained Files, Truth Behind The Moon Landing, The Explosion Show, Countdown to Collision, Disasters Engineered, and many many more with just the press of a button.

As you'd expect, there's also lots of nature content available, particularly during the annual Shark Week event run by Discovery where you'll find sharks, sharks, and more sharks. You can see the best of what was on offer during Shark Week 2022 in our guide, to give you an idea of what might be on next year.

When you sign up billing starts immediately at $0.99/mo. for the first 3 months. After the first 3 months, your subscription will auto-renew monthly at the normal Discovery+ (Ad-Lite) plan price of $4.99/mo unless you cancel it before then.

Check out the rest of our last minute Cyber Monday deals in our live blog, which we're keeping updated right up until the end of Cyber Monday.