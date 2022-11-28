Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
Kalvin ‘Pops’ Jones
Kalvin “Pops” Llroy Jones, age 65, of Bismarck, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, in Hot Springs. He was born October 29, 1957, in Liberal, Kansas, to Harold Eugene and Rhodenia Evelyn Judy Jones. Kalvin was an aircraft inspector for over 30 years and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed working with cars and racing with his Mustangs. He also enjoyed drawing, art and building model airplanes. Kalvin loved to hunt and frequently was found at Rocky’s in Hot Springs, one of his favorite hangouts.
arkadelphian.com
Leslie Ryan
Leslie Anne Ryan, age 43, of Bearden, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Ouachita County Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 2, at Chapel Hill Cemetery near Sparkman. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 15 and 20 years ago. A dive team located two vehicles submerged in Nowlin Pond. The first vehicle had been immediately reported to police when its driver left it unattended at the boat ramp to fish at a nearby bank. During the recovery of that vehicle, the dive team discovered a second vehicle, which had been reported stolen in 2008.
arkadelphian.com
Tigers’ Cole makes national ballot for Harlon Hill Trophy
LITTLE ROCK — Ouachita Baptist University senior football player TJ Cole has been selected as one of nine finalists for the 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy that will be awarded to the national player of the year for NCAA Division II. The Harlon Hill Award finalists were announced Thursday by...
arkadelphian.com
3 Reddies named D2CCA All-Region honorees
TOPEKA, Kan. – Henderson State senior wide receiver Xavier Malone, sophomore running back Korien Burrell and senior tight end Mike Benning were named D2CCA All-Super Region Three honorees Thursday afternoon. Three recipients of the regional award are the most for HSU since 2016 when the Reddies landed eight on the All-Region teams.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Nov. 30
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in December
There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in December 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Kevon Barenes. Kevon Barenes, 22, is serving a 5-year sentence...
arkadelphian.com
Christmas parade and events Thursday
The Arkadelphia Christmas Parade will be a bit different in 2022 compared to past years. This Thursday, Dec. 1, the parade will start at 5 p.m. in downtown Arkadelphia, beginning at 12th and Main streets and proceeding east through downtown. A new interactive holiday experience will begin immediately after the...
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita leads SR3 in D2CCA All-Region picks
ARKADELPHIA — Seven members of the Ouachita Baptist University football team have been selected to the 2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Region Team, the most selections of any team in Super Region 3. Four Tigers have earned D2CCA All-Region First Team honors, and will be placed on the...
arkadelphian.com
JA Angel Tree program to provide 350 children with gifts this holiday season
The Junior Auxiliary of Arkadelphia, a local nonprofit whose purpose is supporting the youth of Clark County, aims to collect Christmas gifts for over 350 children through the yearly “Angel Tree” program. The Department of Human Services provides the JA with a list of children whose parents or...
arkadelphian.com
IN PROPS WE TRUST: Men charged for passing movie money
A pair of Arkadelphia men face felony charges after police say they passed counterfeit bills at a local gas station. Christopher Anthony Holliman, 26, and Anthony Jaral Balch, 25, were each charged with forgery following a brief investigation by the Arkadelphia Police Department. According to a probable cause affidavit penned...
arkadelphian.com
Don’t chase rail-reliant industry for super site, firm tells developers
Until a rail spur connects the Union Pacific railroad to a 1,000-acre super site across U.S. Highway 67, local economic development officials should avoid pursuing rail-reliant companies. This message was relayed Tuesday by Shelley Short, CEO of the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County. Short said it came as no...
Comments / 0