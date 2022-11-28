ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Jimbo Fisher Parts Ways with Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey

Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher has parted ways with offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Darrell Dickey. The official statement from A&M athletics was “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”. The move was first reported by...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hospitals asking for help with “tripledemic” of viruses on the rise

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cold weather has brought a busy season for local hospitals seeing an influx of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases that many experts have called a “tripledemic.” The outbreaks have left resources stretched, especially in emergency rooms. Medical providers encourage people who think they’re...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Homicide Investigation

Bryan police is conducting a homicide investigation. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that an adult man was found dead in his home Wednesday morning by someone who knew the victim. The spokesman says that there is evidence of a homicide, an autopsy will be done, and the victim’s identity...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes

Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
MAGNOLIA, TX
wtaw.com

Longtime Director of Bush Library Retires

The longtime director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is retiring. Warren Finch was detailed to the Bush White House in 1992 to help move materials to Texas and has been in College Station ever since. The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business after...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Councilman Responds To Citizen’s Call For The City To End Its Membership With The Texas Municipal League

There was a public challenge to the city of College Station participating in the Texas Municipal League (TML) during the city council’s November 10. Councilman Dennis Maloney, whose request to support the TML’s legislative goals was unanimously approved, defended the city’s relationship with the statewide organization following city issues in Austin.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M police officers say they discovered drugs inside the car of a wrong-way driver who was stopped last week on University Drive. The traffic stop was made on Friday, November 25th just after 4 p.m. on University Drive near Tauber Street. Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Fire damages detached garage behind Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters responded to a fire Monday afternoon that damaged a detached garage behind a home. The home sits on the corner of Indiana Ave and Wilhem Drive. Before firefighters arrived, large flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring out of the backyard. Nobody was...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Traffic stop in Navasota leads to drug bust

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A late-night traffic stop Sunday in Navasota led to a drug bust and the arrest of a teenager. Police stopped a vehicle just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of N LaSalle. Officers said they made contact with the men inside and detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and over one pound of marijuana, over 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and paraphernalia used in distribution and packaging were located.
NAVASOTA, TX
