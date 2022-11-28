Read full article on original website
Critical Time for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher is in the market for a new offensive coordinator, but how much impact will that hire have for the Aggies?
KBTX.com
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
Texas A&M kicker Caden Davis plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M kicker Caden Davis has indicated that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Davis handled kickoffs during three of his four seasons in College Station, finishing second in the Southeastern Conference in 2020, seventh in the league (but fourth in touchback percentage) in 2021, and second in both distance and touchback percentage in 2022.
wtaw.com
Jimbo Fisher Parts Ways with Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey
Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher has parted ways with offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Darrell Dickey. The official statement from A&M athletics was “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”. The move was first reported by...
KBTX.com
Hospitals asking for help with “tripledemic” of viruses on the rise
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cold weather has brought a busy season for local hospitals seeing an influx of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases that many experts have called a “tripledemic.” The outbreaks have left resources stretched, especially in emergency rooms. Medical providers encourage people who think they’re...
KBTX.com
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD, community rally around injured high school coach following fiery crash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students, family, staff and community members are gathering at Rudder High School Football Field Monday night for a prayer and support service for one of their own. It’s been a little over a week since a deadly crash on Highway 6 involving a bus for Santa’s...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Homicide Investigation
Bryan police is conducting a homicide investigation. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that an adult man was found dead in his home Wednesday morning by someone who knew the victim. The spokesman says that there is evidence of a homicide, an autopsy will be done, and the victim’s identity...
A Bryan mother is feeling the effects of inflation with a heightened grocery bill, even during the holidays
BRYAN, Texas — The price of food such as eggs, bead and milk have rose significantly since 2021, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Items that were cheap, now sky high. Locally, Amber Robertson, a mother of four, shared her frustration. She explained how her monthly grocery...
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes
Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
wtaw.com
Longtime Director of Bush Library Retires
The longtime director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is retiring. Warren Finch was detailed to the Bush White House in 1992 to help move materials to Texas and has been in College Station ever since. The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business after...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
Bryan rescue asks for funds for rare five-legged pitbull pup
GIVING TUESDAY: Bryan rescue asks for funds for rare five-legged pitbull pup - Staryu the five-legged pittie needs support - and a home!
wtaw.com
College Station Councilman Responds To Citizen’s Call For The City To End Its Membership With The Texas Municipal League
There was a public challenge to the city of College Station participating in the Texas Municipal League (TML) during the city council’s November 10. Councilman Dennis Maloney, whose request to support the TML’s legislative goals was unanimously approved, defended the city’s relationship with the statewide organization following city issues in Austin.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M police officers say they discovered drugs inside the car of a wrong-way driver who was stopped last week on University Drive. The traffic stop was made on Friday, November 25th just after 4 p.m. on University Drive near Tauber Street. Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
KBTX.com
Fire damages detached garage behind Bryan home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters responded to a fire Monday afternoon that damaged a detached garage behind a home. The home sits on the corner of Indiana Ave and Wilhem Drive. Before firefighters arrived, large flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring out of the backyard. Nobody was...
KBTX.com
Traffic stop in Navasota leads to drug bust
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A late-night traffic stop Sunday in Navasota led to a drug bust and the arrest of a teenager. Police stopped a vehicle just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of N LaSalle. Officers said they made contact with the men inside and detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and over one pound of marijuana, over 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and paraphernalia used in distribution and packaging were located.
wtaw.com
Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges
The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges. Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.
