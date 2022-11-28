NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A late-night traffic stop Sunday in Navasota led to a drug bust and the arrest of a teenager. Police stopped a vehicle just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of N LaSalle. Officers said they made contact with the men inside and detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and over one pound of marijuana, over 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and paraphernalia used in distribution and packaging were located.

