Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aggies fall to Boise State at Battleground 2k22
For the third straight time, Texas A&M will leave Dickies Arena searching for answers after an 86-71 loss to Boise State on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies lost both of their previous trips to Dickies and the latest loss had a similar feel as Boise State controlled the game from start to finish leading for close to 38 minutes in total.
A&M five-star freshman DLs Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy say they're coming back to Aggieland
Texas A&M defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Walter Nolen each announced Thursday on social media that they will be returning for their second season in Aggieland. The two members of the 2022 recruiting class were rated as a five star prospects in the 247 Sports Composite and both played in the Under Armour All American Game last January.
247Sports
63K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0