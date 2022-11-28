ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggies fall to Boise State at Battleground 2k22

For the third straight time, Texas A&M will leave Dickies Arena searching for answers after an 86-71 loss to Boise State on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies lost both of their previous trips to Dickies and the latest loss had a similar feel as Boise State controlled the game from start to finish leading for close to 38 minutes in total.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
