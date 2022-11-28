Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next week
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location Shuttering
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
50+ Festive and Free Holiday Events in Orlando for 2022
fox35orlando.com
Christmas Tree & Holiday Market at Orlando's Lake Eola Park
ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando officially rang in the holiday season on Friday with its annual Tree Lighting Celebration!. The event took place at Orlando's Lake Eola Park, located at 195 North Rosalind Avenue. "The 64-foot tree is adorned with 2,000 ornaments and more than 200 pounds of...
mynews13.com
Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida
The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
Chick'nCone expanding to Orlando
Shortly after they opened their first Florida location in Winter Park, Pennsylvania's Chick'nCone is expanding to an Orlando location. The move was first discovered by the Orlando Business Journal, though there's precious little information about where the new location will be and when it might open. Winter Park's Chick'nCone opened earlier this year and its franchisees are not behind the Orlando expansion.
Disney workers demand immediate raise to keep up with rising rents and inflation
“I’ve seen grown men break down.”
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park Scenic Boat Tours: Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise
Original Orlando Tours is bringing back the Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise for 2022. Each sailing includes Christmas music, holiday trivia, and readings from classic Christmas stories.
playgroundmagazine.com
Orlando’s Private School Guide
Looking for the best school for your child? You’re not alone. Allow our guide to make it easier for you to navigate through the exciting, yet challenging, job of finding the best school that fits your family’s dynamics and culture. A Kids Gym Learning Academy. A Kids Gym...
fox35orlando.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them
ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee’s Festival of Lights Parade to Shine Through the Streets of Kissimmee Saturday December 10
The Kissimmee Festival of Lights , one of Central Florida’s premier nighttime parades will return to the streets of Historic Downtown Kissimmee on Saturday December 10th at 7:30pm, and it’s sure to be the brightest, the most electric, and the most magical Festival of Lights Parade of all time, sponsored by KUA.
9 things to do this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Christmas trees are being lit and Christmas is just weeks away. That means there is plenty of holiday-themed happenings going on this weekend. Here’s a guide to everything going on this weekend, mostly holiday related but a few things for those not feeling festive just yet.
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
The Peach Cobbler Factory to Make Expansive Central Florida Debut
“I chose to franchise with this company because it is the first of its kind, a dessert bar, in the Central Florida area.”
theapopkavoice.com
The Clydesdales are here!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza often, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida Hosts Hiring Event with Orange County Government
CareerSource Central Florida partnered with the Orange County Government to host the Orange County Public Works hiring event on Thursday, December 1st. The hiring event is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those in the community interested in careers with Orange County Public Works. Career opportunities include: equipment operators,...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Orlando, Florida to Niagara Falls
Discover all that the Eastern United States have to offer with this road trip, which takes you from Orlando to the stunning city of Niagara Falls, home to the eponymous natural wonder. With impossibly scenic landscapes and bustling cities, this journey offers a world of adventure. The 1,262-mile road trip...
Bay News 9
Bay area school systems announce schedule changes from Ian, Nicole
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Some Bay area school systems have announced makeup days for time missed because of Ian and Nicole. The Hillsborough County school district cut its winter break by one day. Students are now scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 9, which was already a teacher planning day.
WFTV
Photos: Meet the dogs available for adoption at Osceola County Animal Services
Sugar Plum Sugar Plum is a 1-year, 7-month-old female German Shepherd available for adoption at Osceola County Animal Services. (Osceola County Animal Services)
