Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
On the Cross Bronx Expressway, a fiery collision left one person dead.Raj GuleriaNew York City, NY
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Related
Transport Yourself Into A Hallmark Movie At This NJ Christmas Village
It’s officially the holiday season and it’s about that time to cram in every single holiday-inspired activity before December 25!. I feel like everywhere you turn this time of year in New Jersey, there’s always a place to pull over that's decorated in snowmen and lights. I know we are all biased and have that one specific Christmas shop or village that they’re indebted to, but this is one I found online that you for sure need to stop by when you’re in the area.
Manalapan, New Jersey is Home to a Cute Little Christmas Wonderland
This may be the cutest Christmas Tree Farm I've ever seen. Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas season is officially on. New Jersey is home to so many amazing holiday activities, but this is definitely one of the best looking ones I've seen. I was browsing TikTok when I...
Christmas comes alive with poinsettias at NJ greenhouse
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. – In a sea of red, with patches of white and green, one Hunterdon County greenhouse is looking like Christmas. At Hionis Greenhouse, more than a quarter of a million poinsettias await their home this holiday season. “You know, without poinsettias, I don’t think you can celebrate the right way,” said Tim […]
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
5 magical holiday light shows in NJ that you cannot miss
Now that it’s officially the holiday season it's time to take a look at your calendars and begin planning fun activities to do with friends and family. One of my favorite winter activities has always been checking out the light shows around New Jersey. It’s almost like it’s not the holiday season without them.
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
News 12
Jersey Shore communities hammered with rain, winds
New Jersey dealt with some serious winds and rain on Wednesday. Residents in beach communities such as Belmar took precautions by bringing down holiday decorations. People also took similar precautions in Point Pleasant Beach.
Outstanding Christmas Tree Farms in NJ to cut down your own tree
Fake Christmas tree vs real Christmas tree, that’s the real debate between New Jerseyans during this time of year. Pros of having a real Christmas tree are the smell of pine which is a winner for many people, and family tradition of course. But there are cons like pine needles all over the house, allergens, and the risk of bringing some creepy crawler friends into your home.
Enjoy one of the largest Christmas light shows in New Jersey
At this time of year, there are dozens of holiday light displays in the state and one of the biggest is in Sussex County. The Skylands Stadium Light Show and Holiday Village is all lit up and ready for visitors. The show is a one-mile drive-through featuring over 2,000,000 lights!
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
Crumbl Cookies Opens Doors This Week in Manalapan, NJ
Get ready Manalapan, the trendiest cookies right now are coming your way. A new Crumbl Cookies location will be opening this Friday (December 2nd) in the EpiCentre on Route 9, according to The Patch. Each Crumbl Cookies location is independently owned and operated. The owners of this new Manalapan shop...
10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter
There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
Car washes opening in Lacey, Mt. Holly and Woodbridge, NJ
Something new and shiny is coming to the Jersey Shore and along with it could be your car as well. Spark Car Wash, which has locations in Sicklerville and Woodland Park, is adding four other car washes in the Garden State. The company says they have an environmentally friendly way...
Fresh n’ Crispy! The BEST Fried Chicken in NJ is at This Family-Run Hidden Gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
Here’s an NJ Santa event for kids with autism and sensory issues
If you have kids with special needs, or you know people who do, you know how challenging it can be to organize activities for them sometimes. Especially during the Christmas season, which is sometimes insanely hectic and overstimulating. For a child with autism or sensory issues, hanging out with Santa...
Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore
Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
Holiday donating & tipping is reaching its tipping point in NJ (Opinion)
Today I went to a Walmart. Twice. On my first visit there was a Salvation Army bell ringer working the donation bucket at the entrance. I had my little boys with me and just like I did with my older kids at a young age I tried to explain the importance of helping people, that there’s always someone worse off.
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
Comments / 0