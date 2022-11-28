ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Transport Yourself Into A Hallmark Movie At This NJ Christmas Village

It’s officially the holiday season and it’s about that time to cram in every single holiday-inspired activity before December 25!. I feel like everywhere you turn this time of year in New Jersey, there’s always a place to pull over that's decorated in snowmen and lights. I know we are all biased and have that one specific Christmas shop or village that they’re indebted to, but this is one I found online that you for sure need to stop by when you’re in the area.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Christmas comes alive with poinsettias at NJ greenhouse

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. – In a sea of red, with patches of white and green, one Hunterdon County greenhouse is looking like Christmas. At Hionis Greenhouse, more than a quarter of a million poinsettias await their home this holiday season. “You know, without poinsettias, I don’t think you can celebrate the right way,” said Tim […]
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Outstanding Christmas Tree Farms in NJ to cut down your own tree

Fake Christmas tree vs real Christmas tree, that’s the real debate between New Jerseyans during this time of year. Pros of having a real Christmas tree are the smell of pine which is a winner for many people, and family tradition of course. But there are cons like pine needles all over the house, allergens, and the risk of bringing some creepy crawler friends into your home.
920 ESPN

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Crumbl Cookies Opens Doors This Week in Manalapan, NJ

Get ready Manalapan, the trendiest cookies right now are coming your way. A new Crumbl Cookies location will be opening this Friday (December 2nd) in the EpiCentre on Route 9, according to The Patch. Each Crumbl Cookies location is independently owned and operated. The owners of this new Manalapan shop...
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter

There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore

Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy