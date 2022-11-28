Braves’ late 3 sinks Virginia State

PETERSBURG, Va. — The 9th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team rallied all the way back from a 12-point deficit early in the second half, and then used K.J. Walker’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to top Virginia State, 61-58, on Sunday evening in the final game of the VSU Thanksgiving Classic.

The result helped the Braves (7-0) stretch their win streak in regular season road contests out to 14 games, while also giving the Black & Gold a 7-0 start to a season for just the fifth time in the 83-year history of the program. The setback snapped a five-game home win streak for the Trojans (4-1) who registered a 40-point win over Carolina University on Saturday.

UNC Pembroke turned the ball over 12 times in the opening half, but kept itself in the contest with a 17-13 edge in the rebounding column, including five offensive boards. The Braves took an early 7-6 lead on Elijah Cobb’s hook shot just less than three minutes in, but Virginia State rattled off 12 straight points to forge an 18-7 advantage 4 1/2 minutes later. UNCP pulled to within six points, 20-14, following a free throw from Cortez Marion-Holmes near the midway point, but the Trojans responded by tacking up the next six points to push their lead back out to double digits. The hosts eventually carried a 33-23 lead into the break.

Tremere Brown’s jumpshot at the 16:58 mark pushed Virginia State’s advantage out to 42-30, but the Braves responded with a 14-3 run that allowed them to climb within three points, 45-44, nearly six minutes later. JaJuan Carr threw up five-straight points to give the Black & Gold its first lead of the second half, 55-54, with three minutes left to play, and then connected on a short jumper at the 1:45 mark to give the visitors a 58-56 edge. Terrence Hunter-Whitfield made good on a transition layup with 26 seconds left to even the game up, but K.J. Walker’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left handed the Braves the lead for good.

Newcomer Elijah Cobb came off of the bench to score a season-best 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting to pace the Braves, while also adding eight rebounds, two steals and a block as well.

Freshman JaJuan Carr tallied 13 points, including five in the last three minutes of regulation, on 4-of-7 shooting, as well as a 5-for-6 clip from the charity stripe.

Redshirt freshman Cortez Marion-Holmes finished his night with five points, but matched a team-high with eight rebounds. Redshirt senior K.J. Walker tallied nine points, three assists and a pair of rebounds.

UNCP moved to 4-0 this season in games decided by three points or less. A 74-66 overtime win over Newberry in the season opener is not included in that tally.

The 2022-23 Braves are just the fifth squad in school history to start a campaign with seven consecutive victories, and the first to accomplish that feat since the 2014-15 version of the Black & Gold. The 2013=14 Braves started their season with eight-straight wins.

UNCP has now captured 14-straight regular season road games dating back to last season. The last road loss for the program was an 82-72 decision at Emmanuel on Nov. 23, 2021.

UNCP will open up a short two-game home stand on Wednesday when they suit up to battle Conference Carolinas rival in the Battle of I-95 presented by Lumbee Guaranty Bank. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.