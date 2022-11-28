Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
France, England in World Cup spotlight after Messi helps Argentina into quarters
France's bid to retain the World Cup continues against Poland on Sunday, while England's pursuit of a first major trophy in 56 years will be tested by African champions Senegal. England reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished runners-up at Euro 2020, and got off to a fine start in Qatar by winning Group B. And they believe they can win the tournament in Qatar to finally end their agonising wait for a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.
Soccer-Spain cannot repeat mistakes from Japan collapse, says Rodri
DOHA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Spain have learned lessons from the 2-1 loss to Japan that threatened to knock them out of the World Cup and are aware they cannot afford to make the same mistakes against Morocco, Rodri Hernandez said on Sunday.
José Andrés travels through Spain in new docuseries
José Andrés has a new show on the way called “José Andrés and Family in Spain.” The six-part series follows their journey across his homeland, with his three American-raised daughters.Dec. 2, 2022.
