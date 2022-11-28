France's bid to retain the World Cup continues against Poland on Sunday, while England's pursuit of a first major trophy in 56 years will be tested by African champions Senegal. England reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished runners-up at Euro 2020, and got off to a fine start in Qatar by winning Group B. And they believe they can win the tournament in Qatar to finally end their agonising wait for a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

33 MINUTES AGO