wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Fox Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting near downtown. Dispatchers say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Fox Avenue, which is near Huestis Avenue. They say the injuries are not life-threatening. This is at least the sixth shooting in Fort...
WOWO News
Arrest made in fatal weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has been arrested for the shooting that took place in the 1000 block of Rockhill St. Just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 27 police responded to reports of a shooting. They located Montreale Turner, 44, of Fort Wayne, suffering from a gunshot would following a domestic disturbance. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD makes arrest in downtown murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest from a Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead. 18-year-old Kyree Warren of Fort Wayne was arrested in the police station lobby on Wednesday. Police officials say Warren is currently being held on a murder charge.
WOWO News
Victim identified from Monday evening shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has released the identity of the victim from a Monday evening shooting. Johnny Ray Yates Sr., 27, of Fort Wayne was found shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Monroe St. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after an incident that occurred in 2900 block of Reed St. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
WANE-TV
Arrest made in ‘domestic disturbance’ killing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police arrested a man Wednesday for the killing of another man at a home near downtown this past weekend. Kyree Warren, 18, faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of Montreale Turner. The shooting took place just before noon...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office says victim in Monday evening shooting has died
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the victim in Monday evening’s shooting has been identified. 27-year-old Johnny Ray Yates, Sr., of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead following a shooting on the city’s south side Monday evening. Yates’ death is the 24th homicide in Allen County so far this year.
wfft.com
Indiana State Police arrest Greenfield man in connection with I-65 road rage shooting investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Greenfield man involved in a road rage shooting Tuesday. Police responded to a call at 9:15 a.m. about shots fired from one vehicle to another on I-65 near Washington Street. Police say Justin McGuire, 33, was driving a Ram truck and...
WANE-TV
NEW DETAILS: Fight among trio leads to shooting in southeast neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An argument between friends led up to a shooting Sunday night that critically injured one of them, according to newly released court documents. The suspect, 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson Jr., is accused of shooting a man while they were walking with a third friend around 10 p.m. in a neighborhood on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday shooting downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne police say they were called around noon about a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound following a domestic dispute. Police say they brought in a person of interest for questioning but no arrests have been made in the case.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One man has life-threatening injuries after being shot. Fort Wayne police say shortly after 6 Monday evening, they were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Monroe Street. At that location, they found a man in a car suffering from gunshot wounds.
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE: Domestic dispute ends with one man shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Fort Wayne Police were dispatched around noon Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Avenue. This is in downtown Fort Wayne, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound received after a domestic dispute.
WANE-TV
Man in critical condition after South Park Dr. shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on South Park Dr. that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Ave. and Senate Ave. They found a man in the 4400 block of South Park Dr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Fort Wayne police investigating Sunday night shooting; arrest made
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An active holiday weekend continued for Fort Wayne Police Sunday Night. Shortly after 10 P.M. Sunday, police were called to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Ave and Senate Ave. When police arrived, they found an adult male victim in the 4400 block of South Park Dr suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was declared to be in life threatening condition. Several witnesses have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. The incident remains under investigation.
wfft.com
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man is in a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apparent shooting in a Southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood. Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Avenue and Senate Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash
LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
fortwaynesnbc.com
School bus, I&M truck involved in DeKalb Co. accident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene of an accident involving a school bus. The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 on County Rd 77. Officials say that a 56-year-old woman was driving south in a school bus with eight children inside. A 47-year-old man was driving north in an Indiana-Michigan Power (I&M) truck.
Fort Wayne man gets life in prison for dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing and dismembering a man last year. Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, after a jury convicted him of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in the slaying of […]
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting near Decatur & Tillman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on the south side. Police responded near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and E. Tillman Rd. at approximately 10:22 a.m. Fire Fighter's from Station 12 found an adult male victim in life threatening condition. The victim was transported...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne attorney gives insight into Delphi developments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne defense attorney Robert Scremin sat down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson Tuesday after two big developments in the Delphi killings case. On Tuesday, a redacted probable cause was released and the defense for Robert Allen filed a change of venue motion.
WLFI.com
Indiana woman gets 35-year sentence in death of stepson, 9
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty to three felony charges in the beating death of her 9-year-old stepson has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. Alesha Lynn Miller, 31, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of...
