ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Fox Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting near downtown. Dispatchers say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Fox Avenue, which is near Huestis Avenue. They say the injuries are not life-threatening. This is at least the sixth shooting in Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Arrest made in fatal weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has been arrested for the shooting that took place in the 1000 block of Rockhill St. Just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 27 police responded to reports of a shooting. They located Montreale Turner, 44, of Fort Wayne, suffering from a gunshot would following a domestic disturbance. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD makes arrest in downtown murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest from a Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead. 18-year-old Kyree Warren of Fort Wayne was arrested in the police station lobby on Wednesday. Police officials say Warren is currently being held on a murder charge.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Victim identified from Monday evening shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has released the identity of the victim from a Monday evening shooting. Johnny Ray Yates Sr., 27, of Fort Wayne was found shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Monroe St. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after an incident that occurred in 2900 block of Reed St. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Arrest made in ‘domestic disturbance’ killing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police arrested a man Wednesday for the killing of another man at a home near downtown this past weekend. Kyree Warren, 18, faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of Montreale Turner. The shooting took place just before noon...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner’s office says victim in Monday evening shooting has died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the victim in Monday evening’s shooting has been identified. 27-year-old Johnny Ray Yates, Sr., of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead following a shooting on the city’s south side Monday evening. Yates’ death is the 24th homicide in Allen County so far this year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

NEW DETAILS: Fight among trio leads to shooting in southeast neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An argument between friends led up to a shooting Sunday night that critically injured one of them, according to newly released court documents. The suspect, 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson Jr., is accused of shooting a man while they were walking with a third friend around 10 p.m. in a neighborhood on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner identifies victim in Sunday shooting downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne police say they were called around noon about a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound following a domestic dispute. Police say they brought in a person of interest for questioning but no arrests have been made in the case.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One man has life-threatening injuries after being shot. Fort Wayne police say shortly after 6 Monday evening, they were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Monroe Street. At that location, they found a man in a car suffering from gunshot wounds.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

POLICE: Domestic dispute ends with one man shot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Fort Wayne Police were dispatched around noon Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Avenue. This is in downtown Fort Wayne, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound received after a domestic dispute.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man in critical condition after South Park Dr. shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on South Park Dr. that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Ave. and Senate Ave. They found a man in the 4400 block of South Park Dr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

UPDATED: Fort Wayne police investigating Sunday night shooting; arrest made

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An active holiday weekend continued for Fort Wayne Police Sunday Night. Shortly after 10 P.M. Sunday, police were called to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Ave and Senate Ave. When police arrived, they found an adult male victim in the 4400 block of South Park Dr suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was declared to be in life threatening condition. Several witnesses have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. The incident remains under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash

LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
LIMA, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

School bus, I&M truck involved in DeKalb Co. accident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene of an accident involving a school bus. The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 on County Rd 77. Officials say that a 56-year-old woman was driving south in a school bus with eight children inside. A 47-year-old man was driving north in an Indiana-Michigan Power (I&M) truck.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fort Wayne man gets life in prison for dismemberment death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing and dismembering a man last year. Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, after a jury convicted him of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in the slaying of […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting near Decatur & Tillman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on the south side. Police responded near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and E. Tillman Rd. at approximately 10:22 a.m. Fire Fighter's from Station 12 found an adult male victim in life threatening condition. The victim was transported...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne attorney gives insight into Delphi developments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne defense attorney Robert Scremin sat down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson Tuesday after two big developments in the Delphi killings case. On Tuesday, a redacted probable cause was released and the defense for Robert Allen filed a change of venue motion.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana woman gets 35-year sentence in death of stepson, 9

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty to three felony charges in the beating death of her 9-year-old stepson has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. Alesha Lynn Miller, 31, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy