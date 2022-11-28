Universal Orlando Resort’s water taxi service from its nearby hotels to Universal CityWalk Orlando has been temporarily suspended through December 7. The dock at Universal CityWalk Orlando is currently undergoing a short refurbishment, which means the service will be unavailable. Guests at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort are asked to walk to the park for the time being using the available walkways which follow a similar route. The walk isn’t all that bad — taking anywhere from five to fifteen minutes depending on your resort.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO