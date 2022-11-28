ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

New Retro Glitch Disneyland Resort Apparel Collection Arrives

Disneyland Resort has a new retro glitchy apparel collection featuring the resort’s iconic “D” logo, as well as more general Disneyland merchandise. We found the collection in the Emporium at Disneyland park. Disneyland Glitch Tee – $44.99. This shirt features a wavy checkered pattern of the...
WDW News Today

New Spider-Man U-Design AirPods Cases Available at Universal Orlando Resort

U-Design kiosks at Universal Orlando Resort have new Spider-Man AirPods cases available. There are cases compatible with regular AirPods and with AirPods Pro. They are $20, or $25 with personalization. Spider-Man AirPods Cases – $20+. There are two new designs. They’re each available on both case sizes. The...
WDW News Today

Disneyland Reveals New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Logo

Disneyland Resort has revealed their own logo for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is opening on January 27, 2023. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is inside the Chinese Theater. At Disneyland, it will be in a new building: El CapiTOON Theater. The new logo features Mickey and Minnie above a marquee reading “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” with yellow and blue panels behind them resembling the theater’s tower.
WDW News Today

Construction Walls Down in Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Construction walls have been removed throughout Marvel Super Hero Island, which has been under refurbishment for several months at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Construction walls went up in July around the Fruit Stand and Chomp Hot Dogs. In November, we saw some character flats removed while the walls were...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/2/22 (Schwab’s Pharmacy ‘Puss in Boots’ Overlay, Universal’s Great Movie Escape Prepares to Open, Fresh Cotton Candy, and More)

It’s another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort and we’re back and ready to check out everything that’s new. We started our morning wandering around CityWalk and spotted a fun new addition to the Christmas tree in the Universal Legacy Store. The Kong arm from...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Grinchmas Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood with Three Delightful Stage Shows

Recently, Universal Studios Hollywood kicked off their holiday festivities, which run through January 1. And a centerpiece of the holiday celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood involves the mean one himself, The Grinch! In fact, Grinchmas Universal Studios Hollywood can be found in the plaza area there. Naturally we stopped to watch all three shows, which each offer their own take on the holiday classic.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: The Universal Holiday Tour Returns With a Mixed Bag of Changes for the 2022 Holiday Season at the Universal Orlando Resort

The Universal Holiday Tour has returned for the 2022 holiday season here at the Universal Orlando Resort with a lot of changes. Taking this tour has become a tradition for us each year and something we always look forward to. Unfortunately, this year’s tour comes with a lot of modifications, and most of them are not for the better.
WDW News Today

Hello Kitty Gets Festive at Universal Studios Hollywood

Hello Kitty is getting into the holiday spirit at Universal Studios Hollywood! She appears to have swapped out her usual attire for something a little more festive. Hello Kitty’s new dress is red and white with peppermint accents on the sleeves, skirt, and chest. She is also wearing red...
WDW News Today

‘Dreaming Up!’ Parade Closing Date Revealed at Tokyo Disneyland

Tokyo Disneyland is well known for its cycle of replacing its daytime parade every five years for each anniversary celebration. And with the 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration approaching, Tokyo Disney Resort has officially announced the end date of Tokyo Disneyland’s current and beloved daytime parade “Dreaming Up!”
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Water Taxi Service Suspended Through December 7

Universal Orlando Resort’s water taxi service from its nearby hotels to Universal CityWalk Orlando has been temporarily suspended through December 7. The dock at Universal CityWalk Orlando is currently undergoing a short refurbishment, which means the service will be unavailable. Guests at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort are asked to walk to the park for the time being using the available walkways which follow a similar route. The walk isn’t all that bad — taking anywhere from five to fifteen minutes depending on your resort.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/29/22 (New Waffle Bowls Debut at Fairfax Fare, Gelato Stand Arrives In Front of MuppetVision 3D, Captain America Belt Bag, & More)

Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We’re talking a walk around the park and trying some new food today so we hope you’re hungry!. A new press-on light keychain by Ashley Eckstein is available at Crossroads of the World right when you enter the park. The keychain is $14.99 and part of the Star Wars “Guided by the Light” collection.
WDW News Today

Cherlindrea’s Wand Channels Willow Magic at Disney California Adventure

As fans new and old begin tuning in to the Disney+ sequel series, a detailed replica of Cherlindrea’s Wand is channeling all of the magical “Willow” vibes at Off the Page inside Disney California Adventure. Cherlindrea’s Wand Willow Figurine – $85.00. As fans begin tuning...
WDW News Today

Disneyland Resort Bringing Back 3-Day Southern California Residents Ticket Offer

Disneyland Resort is bringing back their special three-day ticket offer for Southern California residents. For a limited time, Southern California residents can get a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket for as little as $73 per person, per day. This special offer is available now for visits from January 9,...
WDW News Today

Scaffolding Removed From Moana Journey of Water, Construction Continues on CommuniCore Hall and More at EPCOT

Years after Innoventions was torn down and Electric Umbrella was destroyed, construction continues in the center of EPCOT. The park’s two largest construction projects at the moment are Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” and CommuniCore Hall, both set to open in late 2023. But construction also continues outside Guest Relations, which was refurbished this past spring, and Refreshment Station, previously known as Cool Wash.

