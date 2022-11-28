Read full article on original website
New Retro Glitch Disneyland Resort Apparel Collection Arrives
Disneyland Resort has a new retro glitchy apparel collection featuring the resort’s iconic “D” logo, as well as more general Disneyland merchandise. We found the collection in the Emporium at Disneyland park. Disneyland Glitch Tee – $44.99. This shirt features a wavy checkered pattern of the...
New Spider-Man U-Design AirPods Cases Available at Universal Orlando Resort
U-Design kiosks at Universal Orlando Resort have new Spider-Man AirPods cases available. There are cases compatible with regular AirPods and with AirPods Pro. They are $20, or $25 with personalization. Spider-Man AirPods Cases – $20+. There are two new designs. They’re each available on both case sizes. The...
Disneyland Reveals New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Logo
Disneyland Resort has revealed their own logo for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is opening on January 27, 2023. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is inside the Chinese Theater. At Disneyland, it will be in a new building: El CapiTOON Theater. The new logo features Mickey and Minnie above a marquee reading “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” with yellow and blue panels behind them resembling the theater’s tower.
Construction Walls Down in Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Construction walls have been removed throughout Marvel Super Hero Island, which has been under refurbishment for several months at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Construction walls went up in July around the Fruit Stand and Chomp Hot Dogs. In November, we saw some character flats removed while the walls were...
Jolly New ‘The Simpsons’ Holiday Apparel & Ornament Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Did you forget the holidays were coming? D’oh! Well you can still make up for it and show off your Springfield spirit with these new holiday apparel and ornament themed to The Simpsons we found at Universal Studios Hollywood!. “Deck the Halls” Youth Shirt – $23. This...
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/2/22 (Schwab’s Pharmacy ‘Puss in Boots’ Overlay, Universal’s Great Movie Escape Prepares to Open, Fresh Cotton Candy, and More)
It’s another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort and we’re back and ready to check out everything that’s new. We started our morning wandering around CityWalk and spotted a fun new addition to the Christmas tree in the Universal Legacy Store. The Kong arm from...
Universal’s Great Movie Escape Added to Directional Signage at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Ahead of its opening later this month, Universal’s Great Movie Escape has been added to directional signage in Universal CityWalk Orlando. Universal’s Great Movie Escape is taking over the building that used to house The Groove. An arrow for the escape room experience can now be seen on...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Grinchmas Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood with Three Delightful Stage Shows
Recently, Universal Studios Hollywood kicked off their holiday festivities, which run through January 1. And a centerpiece of the holiday celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood involves the mean one himself, The Grinch! In fact, Grinchmas Universal Studios Hollywood can be found in the plaza area there. Naturally we stopped to watch all three shows, which each offer their own take on the holiday classic.
REVIEW: The Universal Holiday Tour Returns With a Mixed Bag of Changes for the 2022 Holiday Season at the Universal Orlando Resort
The Universal Holiday Tour has returned for the 2022 holiday season here at the Universal Orlando Resort with a lot of changes. Taking this tour has become a tradition for us each year and something we always look forward to. Unfortunately, this year’s tour comes with a lot of modifications, and most of them are not for the better.
Hello Kitty Gets Festive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Hello Kitty is getting into the holiday spirit at Universal Studios Hollywood! She appears to have swapped out her usual attire for something a little more festive. Hello Kitty’s new dress is red and white with peppermint accents on the sleeves, skirt, and chest. She is also wearing red...
REVIEW: ‘In Holiday Fashion’ Cocktail Celebrates the Season at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Unwind this winter with the “In Holiday Fashion” cocktail from Oasis Canteen in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This small bar is near Echo Lake, next to “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!”. In Holiday Fashion – $15. Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Rosemary Syrup, Cranberry, Lime, and...
‘Dreaming Up!’ Parade Closing Date Revealed at Tokyo Disneyland
Tokyo Disneyland is well known for its cycle of replacing its daytime parade every five years for each anniversary celebration. And with the 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration approaching, Tokyo Disney Resort has officially announced the end date of Tokyo Disneyland’s current and beloved daytime parade “Dreaming Up!”
Universal Orlando Water Taxi Service Suspended Through December 7
Universal Orlando Resort’s water taxi service from its nearby hotels to Universal CityWalk Orlando has been temporarily suspended through December 7. The dock at Universal CityWalk Orlando is currently undergoing a short refurbishment, which means the service will be unavailable. Guests at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort are asked to walk to the park for the time being using the available walkways which follow a similar route. The walk isn’t all that bad — taking anywhere from five to fifteen minutes depending on your resort.
REVIEW: Trying the Hollywood Brown Derby ‘Fantasmic!’ Dining Package at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
“Fantasmic!” dining packages are now available at five restaurants in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and we’re in search of the best bang for your buck. So this time, we booked a package at The Hollywood Brown Derby to try it out!. Exterior. The Hollywood Brown Derby is modeled...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/29/22 (New Waffle Bowls Debut at Fairfax Fare, Gelato Stand Arrives In Front of MuppetVision 3D, Captain America Belt Bag, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We’re talking a walk around the park and trying some new food today so we hope you’re hungry!. A new press-on light keychain by Ashley Eckstein is available at Crossroads of the World right when you enter the park. The keychain is $14.99 and part of the Star Wars “Guided by the Light” collection.
Cherlindrea’s Wand Channels Willow Magic at Disney California Adventure
As fans new and old begin tuning in to the Disney+ sequel series, a detailed replica of Cherlindrea’s Wand is channeling all of the magical “Willow” vibes at Off the Page inside Disney California Adventure. Cherlindrea’s Wand Willow Figurine – $85.00. As fans begin tuning...
Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Caused Heavy Backlash from Creative Executives
A new article in the Wall Street Journal goes deep into detail on now-former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s attempt to restructure The Walt Disney Company in order to remove power from the creative executives in favor of his right-hand man. Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy contracted outside consulting firm...
Disneyland Resort Bringing Back 3-Day Southern California Residents Ticket Offer
Disneyland Resort is bringing back their special three-day ticket offer for Southern California residents. For a limited time, Southern California residents can get a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket for as little as $73 per person, per day. This special offer is available now for visits from January 9,...
Scaffolding Removed From Moana Journey of Water, Construction Continues on CommuniCore Hall and More at EPCOT
Years after Innoventions was torn down and Electric Umbrella was destroyed, construction continues in the center of EPCOT. The park’s two largest construction projects at the moment are Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” and CommuniCore Hall, both set to open in late 2023. But construction also continues outside Guest Relations, which was refurbished this past spring, and Refreshment Station, previously known as Cool Wash.
PHOTOS: New Disney Vacation Club Saratoga Springs Resort Merchandise
We’re off to the races. An all-new Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa merchandise line arrived at The Artist’s Palette. This new line specifically highlights that Disney’s Saratoga Springs is a Disney Vacation Club resort. Saratoga Springs Ball Cap – $29.99. The hat is light...
