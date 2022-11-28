COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway Wednesday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m. all of northbound Powers was closed at Galley Road on the east side of the city. Police didn’t have many details they could share publicly, other than the cause of the crash was under investigation. Details on how seriously the pedestrian may have been injured were not available.

