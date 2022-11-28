ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

KKTV

Northbound Powers closed north of Galley in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway Wednesday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m. all of northbound Powers was closed at Galley Road on the east side of the city. Police didn’t have many details they could share publicly, other than the cause of the crash was under investigation. Details on how seriously the pedestrian may have been injured were not available.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Wildfire burns more than 100 acres in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders were lifted Monday afternoon after a wildfire sparked in the town of Rye. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said about 2:44 p.m. that the fire burning on Old San Isabel Road near Rye, which is south of Pueblo, was about 127 acres and that eight fire agencies were on scene. The Sheriff's Office adjusted its estimate of the size of the fire, which it had previously said was 200 acres.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Schools evacuated due to wildfire in Colorado

UPDATE [4:22 PM]: One outbuilding has been destroyed, no other structures affected at this time. UPDATE [3:54 PM]: Evaucation has been lifted for Mount Baldy subdivision. Evacuations still in effect on Table Mountain Road. UPDATE [3:11 PM]: Now 60 percent contained. UPDATE [1:58 PM]: The fire is approximately 45 percent...
RYE, CO
KXRM

Pueblo patrol officers to receive salary increase

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced a salary increase for patrol officers starting Jan. 1, 2023. PPD said the City of Pueblo and the International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO Police Union #537) have agreed to a 7% pay increase for all police officers for 2023. Additionally, PPD says entrance-level pay is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police cruiser struck by hit-and-run driver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While responding to one crash, police became involved in a collision of their own when a driver sideswiped a patrol car. Officers were at Fountain Boulevard and Powers Wednesday just before 5 Wednesday morning, emergency lights on, when a southbound vehicle hit the cruiser. The driver kept going and has not been located as 7:45 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo store employee chases, pins down robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A store employee chased down an armed robber, pinning him until law enforcement. Pueblo police say the incident happened Sunday night at a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello. According to one of the store clerks, a man walked up to the counter with a knife and started yelling for the employee to give him money from the register.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash on South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers reported a deadly crash at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 involving a pedestrian in the 1900 block The post Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man linked to a robbery after detectives found a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on South Chelton Road on Tuesday. At 11 a.m., detectives with MVT found a stolen Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 1400 block The post Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Driver crashes through fire hydrant in Colorado Springs, hit-and-run crash under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for crashing through a fire hydrant in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Police tell 11 News the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. along Applewood Ridge. The neighborhood is northeast of Pulpit Rock. As of 1:30 p.m., police were still searching for the suspect. The street was closed for a period of time as part of the investigation and for repairs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man honored by community for taking down alleged Club Q shooter, receives check for $50,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rich Fierro is being called a hero for taking down the alleged Club Q shooter and was honored Tuesday by the community. Fierro was at Club Q the night of the shooting with family and friends. His daughter’s boyfriend Raymond Green Vance was killed and others were injured. One friend still in the hospital is Joanne Law. Law works for Ent Credit Union.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Temporary shelter emergency declared in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for a period of time from Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. As a result, Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an emergency declaration for temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo on Monday, Nov. 28. In accordance with the provision of Ordinance number […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is now in custody after El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for him on Monday morning. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street areas. At 8:37 a.m., deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the Grand The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE

