Read full article on original website
Related
Evacuations lifted for 137-acre grass fire in Pueblo County, fire 100% contained
Multiple agencies responded to a grass fire near Rye, about 27 miles southwest of Pueblo, that forced evacuations of a local subdivision on Monday.
KKTV
Northbound Powers closed north of Galley in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway Wednesday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m. all of northbound Powers was closed at Galley Road on the east side of the city. Police didn’t have many details they could share publicly, other than the cause of the crash was under investigation. Details on how seriously the pedestrian may have been injured were not available.
Wildfire burns more than 100 acres in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders were lifted Monday afternoon after a wildfire sparked in the town of Rye. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said about 2:44 p.m. that the fire burning on Old San Isabel Road near Rye, which is south of Pueblo, was about 127 acres and that eight fire agencies were on scene. The Sheriff's Office adjusted its estimate of the size of the fire, which it had previously said was 200 acres.
Schools evacuated due to wildfire in Colorado
UPDATE [4:22 PM]: One outbuilding has been destroyed, no other structures affected at this time. UPDATE [3:54 PM]: Evaucation has been lifted for Mount Baldy subdivision. Evacuations still in effect on Table Mountain Road. UPDATE [3:11 PM]: Now 60 percent contained. UPDATE [1:58 PM]: The fire is approximately 45 percent...
Pueblo patrol officers to receive salary increase
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced a salary increase for patrol officers starting Jan. 1, 2023. PPD said the City of Pueblo and the International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO Police Union #537) have agreed to a 7% pay increase for all police officers for 2023. Additionally, PPD says entrance-level pay is […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs police cruiser struck by hit-and-run driver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While responding to one crash, police became involved in a collision of their own when a driver sideswiped a patrol car. Officers were at Fountain Boulevard and Powers Wednesday just before 5 Wednesday morning, emergency lights on, when a southbound vehicle hit the cruiser. The driver kept going and has not been located as 7:45 a.m.
KKTV
Wanted man captured in Security; shelter-in-place order lifted
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody after briefly evading capture Monday morning. Residents in a Security neighborhood were told to stay in their homes for a short time while deputies tried to catch up to the suspect. “Deputies are in the area searching for a wanted...
KKTV
Pueblo store employee chases, pins down robbery suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A store employee chased down an armed robber, pinning him until law enforcement. Pueblo police say the incident happened Sunday night at a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello. According to one of the store clerks, a man walked up to the counter with a knife and started yelling for the employee to give him money from the register.
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash on South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers reported a deadly crash at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 involving a pedestrian in the 1900 block The post Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man linked to a robbery after detectives found a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on South Chelton Road on Tuesday. At 11 a.m., detectives with MVT found a stolen Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 1400 block The post Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo through Dec. 1
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the city. According to the mayor's office, the declaration begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and ends at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. The ordinance is in...
KKTV
Driver crashes through fire hydrant in Colorado Springs, hit-and-run crash under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for crashing through a fire hydrant in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Police tell 11 News the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. along Applewood Ridge. The neighborhood is northeast of Pulpit Rock. As of 1:30 p.m., police were still searching for the suspect. The street was closed for a period of time as part of the investigation and for repairs.
Buck crashes through glass in Colorado, leaving bloody scene in basement
It's unclear exactly what resulted in a buck crashing through a Colorado Springs basement window on Tuesday, but Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder has a few guesses. "Maybe the buck saw its reflection in the window. Or maybe it was in a fight and lost," said Sauder of the bloody incident.
KKTV
Man honored by community for taking down alleged Club Q shooter, receives check for $50,000
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rich Fierro is being called a hero for taking down the alleged Club Q shooter and was honored Tuesday by the community. Fierro was at Club Q the night of the shooting with family and friends. His daughter’s boyfriend Raymond Green Vance was killed and others were injured. One friend still in the hospital is Joanne Law. Law works for Ent Credit Union.
Temporary shelter emergency declared in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for a period of time from Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. As a result, Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an emergency declaration for temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo on Monday, Nov. 28. In accordance with the provision of Ordinance number […]
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is now in custody after El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for him on Monday morning. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street areas. At 8:37 a.m., deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the Grand The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Family files lawsuit against Centura-St. Mary Corwin and security guards in 2021 death of man
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of a Pueblo man who died in the lobby of Centura-St. Mary Corwin Hospital has now filed a lawsuit against the hospital and the four guards he interacted with before his death. According to court documents, 36-year-old Mathew Haskel Jones went to the hospital...
KKTV
Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed when a dump truck and sedan collided in south Colorado Springs Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at Las Vegas and Janitell just after 8 a.m. Police told 11 News one person was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters.
More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0