Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
Dominik Mysterio Attacked Rey Mysterio On Thanksgiving Because He Put His Christmas Tree Up Too Soon
Rey Mysterio kicked off the holiday season a little early, and he paid for it. In a video WWE posted on Thanksgiving day, Dominik and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey's house, and the duo forced their way in when Rey tried to close the door. Dominik then hit Rey's foot, which was in a walking boot, with a broom.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Allowed AEW Star to Use His WWE Name
While All Elite Wrestling has a number of homegrown stars at the forefront of the company in 2022, the roster remains populated by talent who made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Locker room leaders like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley spent decades in WWE as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose, respectively, before leaping to Tony Khan's promotion. Being under a new roof usually means the talent need new names, but in Danielson and Moxley's case, it simply meant reverting back to the monickers they used during their independent days. Others opted to keep a version of their WWE ring names with slight alterations, like Malakai Black changing just his first name or Andrade El Idolo adding a last name.
itrwrestling.com
Forgotten WWE Star Makes Shock AEW Rampage Debut 14 Years After Release (SPOILER)
Fans tuning in to this Friday’s AEW Rampage may receive a blast from the past, with a forgotten name from the mid-2000s making an appearance on the show. This week’s Rampage was recorded on Wednesday (November 30th) following AEW Dynamite and will air Friday night (December 2nd). The main event of this week’s show will see Darby Allin take on Cole Karter in singles action.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Sheamus Shouldn’t Challenge Roman Reigns
Now that Roman Reigns has dominated and stood at the top of WWE for over two years, the question of who might dethrone him has grown ever bigger. During his run as World Champion Reigns has already defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Edge, meaning that there aren’t many realistic challengers remaining.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Believes They’re Being Set Up To Face Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for well over 800 days and has been recognised as the Undisputed Champion since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. It’s a run of dominance that is almost unparalleled in the modern era, and has seen the star defeat Hall of Famers, former World Champions and some of the very best that the world has to offer.
itrwrestling.com
When Is The Undertaker’s Upcoming 1 deadMAN Show In Texas? Tickets, Time, Location & More
The Undertaker is headed to San Antonio, Texas during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Recently, The Undertaker has been taking his one-man show on the road coinciding with major WWE pay-per-views. Now, The Undertaker’s 1deadMAN Show is headed to San Antonio to coincide with the 2023 Royal Rumble. Details On...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Official Issues Public Apology Over “Silly Reactions” On SmackDown
On the November 25th episode of SmackDown, Charles Robinson was the official in charge during the main event bout as The Usos took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Both teams were looking to secure the WarGames advantage at the upcoming Survivor Series, and in the end, Sheamus and McIntyre emerged victorious.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Couch Surfed With Fans To Save Money Whilst They Were WWE Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has never hidden away from his frugal lifestyle and has recently discussed how he would often sleep on fans’ couches rather than spend money on a hotel room during his life on the road. But this didn’t just happen when Foley was a...
itrwrestling.com
Huge Name Training With NXT Stars As Return Rumours Grow
On December 2nd WWE added to their women’s roster with the re-signing of former NXT star Tegan Nox, and it seems another boost could soon be on the way. Charlotte Flair hasn’t appeared on WWE television since losing an “I Quit” Match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8th. In storyline, Flair was put out of action due to an arm injury sustained in the match at the hands of Rousey. However, she was really being written off television due to her upcoming wedding to AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The couple married on May 28th.
itrwrestling.com
Who Is Behind The Hold Up On CM Punk’s AEW Exit?
Almost three months on from CM Punk’s explosive post-All Out comments which led to a brawl involving AEW EVP’s, there is no sign of a resolution to the fallout in sight. While CM Punk has remained away from AEW since the night in question, Ace Steel who was involved in the fracas has left the company, and The Elite are back on television. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega seemingly adding to the chaos on the November 23rd edition of Dynamite by mocking Punk in his hometown of Chicago. Their antics split fans around the world, with some finding humour with the situation, while others believed it was disrespectful.
itrwrestling.com
There Is A “Possibility” AEW Star Could Return To WWE
For weeks there has been an ever-increasing amount of speculation surrounding William Regal and a potential move back to WWE, despite being released from the company less than a year ago. In the lead-up to WWE Survivor Series Triple H referenced Regal on social media, while it had been rumoured...
itrwrestling.com
Mick Foley Names Which Two Current WWE Stars He Wished He Had Wrestled
There isn’t a lot that Mick Foley didn’t achieve throughout his storied wrestling career and the Hardcore Legend had more than earned his place in the WWE Hall Of Fame when he was inducted back in 2013. But like a lot of professional wrestlers, Mick Foley has continued...
itrwrestling.com
William Regal Names Surprising Star He’d Want To Face If He Wrestled Today
William Regal has had one of the most newsworthy years of his entire career and has been making headlines recently with uncertainty surrounding his immediate future with AEW. Although he was thought to be one of the most important backstage figures in all of WWE, William Regal was shockingly released by the company in January 2022. A few months later, he made his debut at AEW Revolution and went on to form the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.
itrwrestling.com
Dave Meltzer AEW Full Gear 2022 Match Ratings
AEW Full Gear 2022 saw the return of The Elite for the first time since All Out and a new World Champion was crowned in the main event via a shocking betrayal. But what did Dave Meltzer make of the action?. The show featured 13 matches in total, with three...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Once Spent $30,000 On A Very Bizarre Prop
Court Bauer is the CEO and founder of Major League Wrestling, where he currently devotes a lot of his time. However, in the past, Bauer used to work backstage as a writer for WWE and thus has some interesting stories from his time with the company. A couple of years...
ComicBook
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
itrwrestling.com
“I Was The Rock First” – Attitude Era Star Once Called Out Dwayne Johnson Over WWE Name
As The Rock, Dwayne Johnson became one of the most famous wrestlers not only of his generation, but in the history of the business as a whole. His popularity with fans remains to this day, almost two-decades after his full-time career came to an end. But what if Johnson wasn’t The Rock?
Comments / 0