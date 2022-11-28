NAME: Lighthouse Films Inc. Brad Walker: “The heart of our company is we create content that inspires and moves the needle forward. We produce branded entertainment documentaries, national commercials, music videos and narrative films and shorts. In addition, we are a lead contributor to Getty Images. We also rent our gear to large and small projects in the state of North Carolina and often help produce passion projects for independent producers and/or docu-stories that we deeply align with.”

