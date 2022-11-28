Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WilmingtonBiz
Local Port Volumes Remain Strong
Amid a tumultuous period of international supply chain disruptions, overall volumes at the Port of Wilmington haven’t slowed, officials said. As consumer spending remains persistent in the face of rising interest rates and pessimistic economic forecasts, a consistent stream of goods has continued to flow through the Port of Wilmington.
WilmingtonBiz
Retirement U-Turn
Many Cape Fear area retirees might initially opt for a life of leisure but discover that they still have a lot to give, and perhaps a lot to learn. Some turn to volunteering, but others draw on their interests or expertise to start a business. Christopher Pilloton is one of...
WilmingtonBiz
FNB, UB Bancorp's Local Impacts
In June, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based F.N.B. Corp., with three First National Bank (FNB) branches in the Wilmington market, announced the signing of a merger agreement with UB Bancorp. UB, headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina, has one Wilmington location of its subsidiary, Union Bank. At the time, FNB officials stated an expected...
WilmingtonBiz
Auction Set For 'one-of-a-kind' Wrightsville Beach Home, Priced At Nearly $14M
Bidding opens next week for the online auction of a Wrightsville Beach waterfront home listed for nearly $14 million, with a $100,000 bidder deposit required and no reserve. The custom-built, 8,600-square-foot house off Causeway Drive between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean was listed by Wilmington-based Landmark Sotheby's International Realty and is being auctioned off through Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.
WilmingtonBiz
FILM FOCUS: Moving Needle Of Moving Pictures
NAME: Lighthouse Films Inc. Brad Walker: “The heart of our company is we create content that inspires and moves the needle forward. We produce branded entertainment documentaries, national commercials, music videos and narrative films and shorts. In addition, we are a lead contributor to Getty Images. We also rent our gear to large and small projects in the state of North Carolina and often help produce passion projects for independent producers and/or docu-stories that we deeply align with.”
WilmingtonBiz
Army Corps Begins Yearslong $8M Harbor Expansion Study
Officials are making headway toward furthering a project to potentially deepen the 26-mile Wilmington Harbor. The next step in the lengthy process, which entails a detailed evaluation of the endeavor, is slated to cost $8.3 million and take at least four years. In late October, the U.S. Army Corps of...
