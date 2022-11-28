ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Cozy Sale : Books, Plants, and Handmade Hats

Get some cozy items for the holidays: books, plants, and handmade hats. Join us inside the UC from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Payment is accepted via cash, Venmo or direct donation. Funds raised will support the Endowed Fund for Philosophy Doing Good in the World.
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
PORTLAND, OR
Rainy & windy tonight, plus big snow in Gorge and Cascades

It’s a cool and rainy evening as a wet Pacific weather system is impacting the region. This system will reach its peak (rain & wind) during the late night hours. Expect rain to pick up in intensity now through the early morning hours, then back off to lighter showers by sunrise. We will get at least 1″ of rain overnight! Since the rain will back off before sunrise, I don’t anticipate water on roads issue.
PORTLAND, OR
Major snow on the way for Hood River, Cascades

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A major winter storm is expected to dump significant amounts of snow and create hazardous weather conditions in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains Tuesday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western and central Gorge, from...
HOOD RIVER, OR
Salem, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Jefferson High School basketball team will have a game with Blanchet Catholic School on November 29, 2022, 17:15:00.
SALEM, OR

