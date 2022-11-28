Read full article on original website
Apparently, Portland is the best place in America to live if you’re Gen Z; but what about Millennials?
When I was a young, a mere lass of 27 or so, I sat in a conference room with a bunch of Baby Boomers and Gen Xers and heard a marketing professional talk to my much older colleagues about how to capture the eyes and hearts and minds and money of the mythical “Millennial.”
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
tualatinlife.com
Tigard family furniture business started in Portland at the end of World War II
A unique furniture store recently opened at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Greenburg Road, but far from being new, the business has actually been around for five generations, and nothing is for sale in the showroom as the business only does custom-made furniture and upholstery. Alexander Matthews Custom Furniture...
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
focushillsboro.com
The Annual Oregon Capitol Christmas Celebration is Cancelled Due to the Construction
Christmas Celebration: There is typically a huge party at the Oregon State Capitol on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, complete with Santa Claus, local officials, guest choirs, free cookies, and a 30-foot tree. This year, though, COVID wasn’t enough to prevent Holidays at the Capitol from being canceled due to an...
MAX train hits person in Gresham, causes delays
TriMet announced the MAX Blue Line is experiencing disruptions Tuesday morning after a person was hit by a MAX train in Gresham.
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
KXL
“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland
Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
KATU.com
More snow headed to the Cascades, possible low elevation snow around 500' at times
PORTLAND, Ore. — Parts of the Oregon Cascades received 18 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, and more is on the way. KATU’s Rhonda Shelby says up to a foot is possible on Wednesday. Snow levels will continue to fall as cold air moves from the north over the next few days.
Tripledemic fills Portland urgent care facilities
With RSV, flu and COVID having somewhat similar symptoms many sick people are going in for testing to find out what they have, and whether there is any medication they can take to fight the virus.
kptv.com
Rainy & windy tonight, plus big snow in Gorge and Cascades
It’s a cool and rainy evening as a wet Pacific weather system is impacting the region. This system will reach its peak (rain & wind) during the late night hours. Expect rain to pick up in intensity now through the early morning hours, then back off to lighter showers by sunrise. We will get at least 1″ of rain overnight! Since the rain will back off before sunrise, I don’t anticipate water on roads issue.
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
Parts of Portland metro wake to light dusting of snow. More could be on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground this week. Some areas of the valley saw a wintry mix of rain and snow Tuesday morning. A cold weather system is moving through the...
Major snow on the way for Hood River, Cascades
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A major winter storm is expected to dump significant amounts of snow and create hazardous weather conditions in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains Tuesday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western and central Gorge, from...
Salem, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
