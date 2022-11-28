Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
William Regal Could Reportedly Still Leave AEW For WWE Despite 3 Year Deal
William Regal made his AEW debut at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view event on March 6 of this year. As previously reported, William Regal signed a 3-year deal with AEW, so he still has plenty of time left on his contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Star Reveals “John Cena’s Guys” Included Two Current AEW Stars
EC3 originally joined WWE in 2009, appearing in Florida Championship Wrestling and later NXT. At the time WWE’s third brand was still presented as a reality TV show, while John Cena took an interest in the young black and gold brand during this period. Cena’s interest in NXT famously...
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Allowed AEW Star to Use His WWE Name
While All Elite Wrestling has a number of homegrown stars at the forefront of the company in 2022, the roster remains populated by talent who made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Locker room leaders like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley spent decades in WWE as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose, respectively, before leaping to Tony Khan's promotion. Being under a new roof usually means the talent need new names, but in Danielson and Moxley's case, it simply meant reverting back to the monickers they used during their independent days. Others opted to keep a version of their WWE ring names with slight alterations, like Malakai Black changing just his first name or Andrade El Idolo adding a last name.
nodq.com
There is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW
As previously noted, there was speculation about William Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the matter…. “William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
rajah.com
Juventud Guerrera Praises "Tremendous Atmosphere" In AEW
During the latest Highspots Superstore Sign It Live session, pro wrestling veteran Juventud Guerrera shared his thoughts on the atmosphere in All Elite Wrestling, following a brief stint with the company in 2021. When asked about his match with current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho, Juventud told viewers:
rajah.com
Rohit Raju Talks "Awesome" AEW Experience
During his recent chat with Fightful, former Impact Wrestling talent Rohit Raju reflected on his "awesome" AEW experience. The One-Time X-Division Champion also discussed his promo session with Tony Schiavone, and more,. Check out an excerpt from the interview with Rohit below:. “Dude. It was awesome. I didn’t know what...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno, The Embassy's Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen, Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano, Chris Wylde vs. "The Reality" Zack Clayton and The Factory's Lee Johnson, QT Marshall and Cole Karter vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney and Steven Josifi.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Admits He's A 'Big Fan' Of Solo Sikoa
AEW star Ricky Starks is apparently just like the scores of wrestling fans deeply invested in WWE's The Bloodline storyline. Starks proved as much during the 11/28 "WWE Raw," live-tweeting his appreciation of Solo Sikoa – the enforcer of WWE's top stable – while reacting to a photo of Sikoa's entrance pose at Survivor Series that has drawn comparisons to his own.
rajah.com
WWE Announces Huge Segment For Friday’s Special Episode Of WWE SmackDown On FS1
WWE previously announced that this Friday's special episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1 will see Ricochet take on Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup tournament, the winner of which will earn a future shot at the WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE recently announced...
rajah.com
Fuego del Sol Comments On "Stacked" AEW Roster
During his recent chat with The AJ Awesome Show, All Elite Wrestling's own Fuego del Sol explained why an Ring Of Honor TV show would help with AEW's crowded roster. Check out the comments from the AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation regular below. On his goals in All Elite Wrestling:
rajah.com
Various News: Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW), Latest WWE Playlist (Video)
-- The latest edition of Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out a fresh recording of the show below, featuring current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho:. -- In other new from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Monday Night Raw...
rajah.com
WWE News: Becky Lynch to Kick Off WWE Raw, First Hour to be Commercial Free
-- Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw will feature the fall out for Survivor Series. It has been announced that Becky Lynch, who made her in-ring return this weekend, will kick things off. Byron Saxton also announced that the first hour will be commercial free. Previously announced is The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with the stipulation that if Lumis wins, he secures a WWE contract.
rajah.com
Shawn Spears Comments On CM Punk/AEW Situation, Growing Talent Roster
Shawn Spears recently appeared at a K&S WrestleFest event and spoke about some relevant topics to All Elite Wrestling. During the appearance, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the CM Punk/AEW situation, calling it "sad," as well as giving his thoughts on criticism over the company's growing talent roster. Featured...
rajah.com
WWE Announces Guests For Tomorrow's Edition Of WWE's The Bump
WWE recently announced that The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are making a live in-studio appearance as part of tomorrow’s edition of WWE's The Bump. Dominik and Ripley will be talking about the dominance of The Judgment Day as well as what the WWE Universe can expect from them next.
PWMania
Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status
Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Brian James Offers High Praise For WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory
Road Dogg Brian James has a high opinion of Austin Theory. The WWE Hall of Fame legend from the New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X recently spoke on his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast about the reigning WWE United States Champion, offering high praise for the young talent. Featured...
rajah.com
Court Bauer Talks WWE Spending $30,000 On Worms For A Boogeyman Segment
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how Vince McMahon didn’t mind spending a significant amount of money on an angle or a segment if it would help the ratings, but there were times that it just didn't work.
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Livestream: Konosuke Takeshita, Athena, More In Action
The latest recording of AEW Dark: Elevation is about to stream live on AEW's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, as well as the advertised card:. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28) * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey, and Yabo vs. Best Friends and Rocky...
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
