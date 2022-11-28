Read full article on original website
Dan Severn Talks Having A Very Unique Contract Under Vince McMahon And The WWE
MMA legend and former WWE Star Dan Severn recently spoke with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman on topics such as entering the world of pro wrestling under former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and having a very unique contract with the company. Dan Severn said:. “Well, at the very beginning, once I...
PCO On Why He Signed With IMPACT Wrestling For Another Year
Former ROH Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star PCO took part in a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, where he talked about a variety of topics such as IMPACT signing a great deal with DAZN and how fans of other sports companies like NFL and Bellator can now watch their product as well.
Kevin Owens On How He Is Currently Feeling And How That Could Change Day By Day
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he is feeling at the moment and how that could change day by day. Kevin Owens said:. “I guess I’m fine, I think. It really changes...
Road Dogg On How WWE NXT Was Seen Differently By A Bunch Of People
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Triple H sees WWE NXT as a third brand, but former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon sees WWE NXT as a developmental especially in late 2019 as well as how he can see NXT being both a developmental and a third brand as it can generate revenue as well, though one man's philosophy on the brand can differ from the other and it's up to the person how they want to see WWE NXT.
Former WWE Wrestler Reportedly Set to Return to Promotion
-- Eric Young is headed back to WWE, having now departed IMPACT! Wrestling according to a report by pwinsider.com. On last night's IMPACT on AXS show, Young was featured in a pre-taped vignette in which he was pretty much stabbed to death by Deaner. That was meant to write Young out of storylines and thrust Deaner into the lead role of Young's group, Violent by Design, which will continue. The vignette was filmed "in secret" in Nashville.
Kurt Angle Talks Possibly Returning To In-Ring Action For One Last Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda on a number of topics such as possibly returning to in-ring action for one last match. According to Kurt, he doesn't see himself competing in a match due to a knee replacement surgery he had five months ago, but if he does return, then it would probably be in a Tag Team Matchup against younger guys that could carry him, so that he wouldn't be exposed as much.
Stephanie McMahon Reveals She Wants To Bring Huge WWE Stadium Show To Australia
Co-CEO of the WWE Stephanie McMahon recently took part in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, where she spoke about a variety of topics such as wanting to focus on the company's international growth and possibly bring a huge international stadium Premium Live Event to Australia. Stephanie McMahon said:. “In addition...
WWE Announces Two Matches And More For Next Week's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE announced during last night's episode of WWE SmackDown that next week's show will see two massive matches take place as well as the return of a WWE Hall of Famer. It was announced that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, Shayna Baszler will face Shotzi in Women's Division Singles action and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be making his return to celebrate his 54th birthday.
Kevin Owens Says He Wants To Appear On An Indie Show For A Promo Or A Match
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he is very deeply rooted in the Indie scene as that is where he made a name for himself and he still has a lot of friends there. Kevin Owens also talked about how there are a number of Indie wrestling companies that he still holds very near and dear to his heart and he would love to make an appearance during one of their shows for a promo or a match.
WWE Announces Details For This Year's "Tribute to the Troops" Special
As first reported by FoxNews.com, WWE today announced that the 20th anniversary of Tribute To The Troops will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 PM ET on FOX. In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began Tribute To The Troops to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country.
Mick Foley Lists AEW & WWE Stars He Wishes He Could Have Work With
During the latest recording of Foley is Pod, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley listed off numerous All Elite Wrestling and WWE stars that would've liked to work with, including Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, Bray Wyatt and Ricochet. Check out the comments from Foley below. “Oh man, I love I...
Dax Harwood Talks About CM Punk Being Very Approachable And Generous Behind-The-Scenes In AEW
Although some of the top guys in All Elite Wrestling aren't going to be joining any CM Punk fan clubs anytime soon, "The Top Guy" is actually quite fond of "The Second City Savior." Dax Harwood of the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag-Team Champion FTR duo alongside Cash Wheeler recently...
WWE News: Elimination Chamber Pre-Sale Code, Most Savage Moments Of 2022
-- The most savage WWE moments of 2022 have been revealed!. Check out the latest instalment of Top 10 below, featuring WWE Superstars Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the official Twitter account of WWE posted the pre-sale code for February's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal:
William Regal Says He Had An Out Of Body Experience During A Match At The 2003 WWE No Way Out Event
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he had an out of body experience during a Tag Team Matchup between himself and Lance Storm against Kane and RVD at the 2003 WWE No Way Out Event and how they found out following the incident that he had a heart problem.
Dean Muhtadi On What He Could Have Focused On More In The WWE
Former WWE Star Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) appeared on the Undisputed Podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how the transition he had during his WWE days wasn’t at all what he was expecting. Dean Muhtadi said:. “That transition is very different, it wasn’t at all...
Backstage News on CM Punk's Contractual Status With AEW
-- CM Punk has not been seen on AEW television since the All Out brawl, both due to an indefinite suspension and a triceps injury. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk's status was updated with a note confirming that he was still under contract to AEW as of this week and was fully being paid by the company while he is out. However, negotiations for a release appear ongoing and people close to him have privately indicated that the holdup is on AEW's side as Punk himself is "ready and willing to move to his next project", whatever that may be.
Kevin Owens Comments On Dusty Rhodes Tribute In WarGames Match, Reveals Getting Cody Rhodes' Approval
Kevin Owens likes to tip his proverbial cap whenever he gets the opportunity to do so. The pro wrestling veteran recently appeared as a guest on the WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an interview, during which he spoke about the tribute he paid to "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes in the WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view.
Bruce Prichard Recalls Potential Creative Directions Ahead Of Survivor Series '92
During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Bruce and Conrad Thompson discussed the lead-up to WWF Survivor Series 1992. Check out the comments from Bruce below. On a potential WWF title run for Tito Santana:. “Yes, there were a few guys considered. We talked about Tito,...
Matt Hardy Says Vince McMahon Liked Jeff Hardy A Lot
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon like Jeff Hardy a lot because Jeff was different and he really did embody being The Charismatic Enigma.
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight's Edition Of AEW Rampage With Funny Picture Teasing Surprise
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns on TNT at 10/9c with this week's edition of AEW Rampage. Ahead of tonight's installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to hype up the show and teased a surprise appearance.
