In order to achieve the stylized look for his film, “The Bad Guys,” Pierre Perifel knew that he first needed to capture the layout of Los Angeles. “All those lens flare and the white skies, the dusty city and the layering of the city and stuff like that. We wanted to incorporate this but also using all the tropes of the heist films,” he tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Film Animation panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). He adds that a lot of this comes through with the cinematography that’s seen in the film. “We used a...

2 DAYS AGO