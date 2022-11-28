Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Glenn takes this piece of Orson Welles history for a spin
The American Journey Experience is the new home of the car Orson Welles gave to Rita Hayworth. Orson Welles gave this car to his future wife Rita Hayworth for her 24th birthday. George Orson Welles was an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter who is remembered for his innovative and...
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
nexttv.com
‘Willow’ Series, Based on Ron Howard-George Lucas Film, Debuts on Disney Plus
Willow, a series based on the adventure film of the same name from 1988, debuts on Disney Plus November 30 (opens in new tab). Ron Howard directed the film, and is an executive producer on the series. George Lucas produced the movie. The series centers on an aspiring sorcerer, played...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
Collider
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Disney character turned slasher villain’ horror film fatigue is already setting in
We’ve had movies, animated films, and cinema more broadly in our lives for roughly a century now. Now that copyright is expiring on the earliest works across these mediums and they become a part of Creative Commons, we’re slowly and surely seeing more and more once-upon-a-time innocent children’s stories getting adapted into tried and true nightmare fuel. Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, and Bambi have all fallen victim to it so far.
EW.com
What's new on Netflix in December 2022: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Emily in Paris season 3, and more
'Tis the season for new movies and TV shows on Netflix. Christmas has come early on the streaming service with the release of December titles. Familiar favorites and brand new offerings are on the roster this month, including season 3 of Emily in Paris (Dec. 21). If Emily's love triangle becomes too much to bear, journey to a different world with The Witcher: Blood Origin (Dec. 25), the Witcher prequel series set thousands of years before the original series in a pre-colonized world. On the movies front, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Dec. 9) also joins the lineup, as does Glass Onion (Dec. 23), the Knives Out sequel, and Noah Baumbach's apocalyptic black comedy White Noise (Dec. 30).
‘Enchanted’ Director on Not Getting to Return for Sequel: “It Was a Very, Very Sad Turn”
Fifteen years ago, Disney charmed viewers by sending up its own film catalog with Enchanted, and now its director is opening up about challenges in getting the movie made — and his surprise at not being asked to work on the new sequel, Disenchanted. Enchanted’s origins date back to the late 1990s. The initial script, written by Bill Kelly (Blast From the Past), focused on Giselle, an animated woman who enjoys singing with animal friends (much like Snow White or Sleeping Beauty) but longs for a happily-ever-after. After Giselle and the prince of the magical kingdom fall in love, the...
Collider
From 'The Shining' to 'American Psycho': 10 Great Film Adaptations That Were Despised by the Original Authors
A great novel, and a director willing to adapt it seems like a match made in heaven. For the author, there’s the prospect of their story reaching a new audience which, in turn, boosts publicity and leads to more sales. At the same time, filmmakers get a project with a proven story and a pre-existing fanbase and are guaranteed to pay up for tickets. Often though, this arrangement doesn't end well.
Polygon
The best movies to watch on Disney Plus right now
Disney Plus has come a long way since its launch three years ago. Aside from serving as the home to the company’s massive back catalog of classic movies, the service has since transformed into the de facto streaming destination for the company’s biggest franchises and studios. Between Disney animation, DCOMs, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and 20th Century Studios, there’s something for everyone — and if there isn’t, there likely will be soon enough.
wegotthiscovered.com
If it wasn’t crazy enough already, ‘Cocaine Bear’ director names Sam Raimi, ‘Jaws,’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ as influences
As a director, Elizabeth Banks’ track record has been spotty to say the least, with the actress and filmmaker contributing to one of the worst movies ever made through her Movie 43 segment “Middleschool Date,” before finding big success with song-and-dance sequel Pitch Perfect 2, while the Charlie’s Angels reboot died a death at the box office. However, based on its title alone, Cocaine Bear is surely destined to make a splash when it comes to theaters in February of next year.
‘The Bad Guys’ director Pierre Perifel on achieving the look of a classic heist film [Exclusive Video Interview]
In order to achieve the stylized look for his film, “The Bad Guys,” Pierre Perifel knew that he first needed to capture the layout of Los Angeles. “All those lens flare and the white skies, the dusty city and the layering of the city and stuff like that. We wanted to incorporate this but also using all the tropes of the heist films,” he tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Film Animation panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). He adds that a lot of this comes through with the cinematography that’s seen in the film. “We used a...
‘Easy Rider’ Reboot in the Works: Rights Holders to Update Dennis Hopper-Peter Fonda Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
A reimagining of the classic 1969 counterculture film “Easy Rider” is in early development, Variety has learned exclusively. A consortium of stakeholders and producers — including Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures, Defiant Studios’ Eric B. Fleischman, and the Jean Boulle Group — own the adaptation rights to the project originally released by Columbia Pictures. The original “Easy Rider” is credited with showcasing a changing sociopolitical landscape in America, particularly through the lens of its restless and progressive youth. Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda and Terry Southern wrote the drug-laden motorcycle epic, which Hopper directed and in which both he and Fonda...
‘Women Talking’ producer Dede Gardner explains why this was ‘a perfect jewel’ of an adaptation [Exclusive Video Interview]
“I was really excited about the idea of producing a movie with Fran,” says Dede Gardner about how she came to produce the film “Women Talking.” Frances McDormand had the rights to the novel by Miriam Toews and brought it to Gardner, who “thought the book would make an extraordinary film. It was cinematic … There was a ticking clock, I knew how the movie would end, I knew sort of what incited the events of the film, so it felt like a perfect jewel.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Gardner above. SEEJudith Ivey (‘Women Talking’) on the mutual support...
Sarah Adina Smith’s Dark Comedy ‘The Drop’ Exec Produced By Mark And Jay Duplass Set For January Bow On Hulu – First Look
EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has announced that the R-rated dark comedy The Drop from executive producers Mark and Jay Duplass will bow on the streamer on January 13. New stills from the Hulu Original, starring Anna Konkle (PEN15) and Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), can be found above and below. Directed by Sarah Adina Smith (Birds of Paradise, Buster’s Mal Heart), The Drop follows Lex (Konkle) and Mani (Fowler), a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s destination wedding, coinciding with...
digitalspy.com
Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster wants to do more gay Jane Austen adaptations
Joel Kim Booster – writer and star of Fire Island – has said he wants to do more gay Jane Austen adaptations. Discussing his movie Fire Island, a reimagining of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Booster said adapting the novel was itself a "fun exercise" and that he would consider doing it again (via IndieWire).
techaiapp.com
Netflix To Remove ‘A Cinderella Story,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ & More In December – Full List Revealed | Movies, Netflix, Television
Netflix will be removing quite a few titles from it’s platform before the end of the year. There is only just over a month left before the end of December 2022, and we have the list of titles leaving Netflix before the new year. Among the titles include fan-favorite...
wegotthiscovered.com
All of the cast members in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’
The latest show on Netflix to get excited about is Wednesday. The show focuses on Wednesday Addams, one of the most beloved classic characters from the Addams family. The Addams family has been around for decades with the first-ever movie premiering in 1991, the famous TV show debuting in 1964, and the cartoons that started it all dating back all the way to 1938.
Stacy Perskie Kaniss (‘Bardo’ producer): ‘The film is a love letter to Mexico and to Mexican identity’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It’s an honor to represent Mexico, particularly in a year with very powerful films,” says producer Stacy Perskie Kaniss, whose Netflix movie “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” directed by Oscar winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu, has been selected as the country’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards. “The film is a love letter to Mexico and to Mexican identity. There’s a line in the film that says, ‘Mexico is a state of mind.’ I was born and raised in Mexico. It really does feel that way.” We talked with Perskie Kaniss as part of...
Disney Branded Television to Develop Animated Sitcom ‘Intercats‘ With ’Ralph Breaks the Internet,‘ ’Moana’ Writer Pamela Ribon
Disney Branded Television is developing an animated workplace sitcom with Pamela Ribon and Baobab Studios. Currently titled “Intercats,” the series is said to be “about the cats who produce the hysterical cat videos that go viral on the Internet. It features a ragtag team of cats aspiring to get what all cats want: their independence. But to do so, they must first learn to navigate their own internal relationships and build upon their success as the premiere studio for viral cat videos.” Eric Darnell is the creator and executive producer of “Intercats.” Darnell is Baobab’s co-founder and chief creative officer as...
