Featured Local Job: YMCA- Membership Representative
The Oil City YMCA currently has an opening for a part-time Membership Representative for the opening shift (5:30 am to 11 am) Monday through Friday. The position is up to 29 hours a week. The YMCA is seeking a mature, responsible adult (18+) to fill this position. Job duties include...
Featured Local Job: Weekday Assembly Line Worker
Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Weekday Assembly Line Workers. As an Assembler (4 days/10 hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive a 5% employer match on a 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after the hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prepare paperwork for outgoing freight in computer system. Update inventory for the incoming and outgoing product in computer system. Work with other departments to ensure accuracy. Provide excellent customer...
Celebration of Life Planned for Blaine R. “Herk” Frost
Blaine R. “Herk” Frost, 79, of Cherrytree Twp., PA, died Tuesday November 8, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 11, at 2:30 P.M.in the Breedtown Baptist Church, 2037 Cherrytree Rd. Titusville, PA. The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the...
Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
Oil City 2023 Budget Second Reading Approved by Council
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Council members on Thursday night approved the second reading of the 2023 Oil City budget. “We have no changes from the first reading to tonight’s meeting,” City Manager Mark Schroyer stated. “We still do not have the Sheriff’s numbers as far as general liability and vehicular insurance. We’re expecting something next week.”
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Tionesta Lake
FOREST CO., Pa. – Winding its way through the rugged mountains of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region in Forest County, Tionesta Lake offers a unique setting for a wide variety of outdoor adventures. It invites visitors to come and enjoy the lake and the natural beauty of the surrounding...
Oil City Manager Anticipating Material Shortage in East Second Utility Project
OIL CITY, Pa (EYT) – City Manager Mark Schroyer reported to council members in their December 1 council meeting that contractors attending a bidding meeting held the previous day for the Second Street utility improvement project expressed concerns about the availability of some materials. The city is paying $1.5MM...
Betty R. Gordon
Betty R. Gordon, 89, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. She was born on June 27, 1933, to the late Clarence and Eleanor (Phenicie) Ritchey. Betty married the love of her life, David A. Gordon. David preceded her in death in 2005.
4YCC Invites Public to Free Comedy Night at Titusville Iron Works Tap House
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection is inviting the public to its company Christmas party, a FREE Comedy Night at the Titusville Iron Works Tap House, on Saturday, December 3. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. The Iron...
Police: Local Man Caught Driving on Suspended License for the Eighth Time
FOREST CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Marienville-based State Police, a local man was caught driving on a suspended license for the eighth time. Court documents indicate that PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 49-year-old William Daniel Moore, of Tionesta, in District Magistrate Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 1.
Ellen Ilene McKenrick
Ellen Ilene McKenrick, of Grampian, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home. She would have been 80 years old this Christmas. She was born on December 25, 1942 in New Bethlehem, a daughter of the late Roland and Ethel (Orr) Fox. Ellen was a 1960 graduate of Red...
Joanne M. Strickland
Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, died on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home. Born in Oil City on March 4, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Elsie H. Strickland. She was devoted to her companion of 47 years, the late Louis...
Patricia McSwain
Patricia McSwain, 81, of Elss Street in Clarion died Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. Obituary information is incomplete. Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without...
Philip O. Womer
Philip O. Womer, 82, of Oil City, passed away November 30, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove, Harrisville. Philip was born May 28, 1940 in Philipsburg, PA. He was the son of the late Orion and Josephine (Miller) Womer. Philip graduated from Oil City High School. He most recently worked...
Kathryn E. Baker
Kathryn E. Baker, 74, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. She was born on March 26, 1948, to the late Clifford M. and Mary Jane (Anderson) Allen. Kathryn married the love of her life, Eric Baker on May 15, 1977. She enjoyed being...
Arthur E. “Gene” Smith
Arthur E. “Gene” Smith, 87, of Miola, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 8, 1935 in Reidsburg; son of the late Merle Franklin Smith, Sr. and Estella “Cozie” Ambrose Smith. Gene married...
Venango County Prison Inmate Charged for Purposely Flooding Cell By Repeatedly Flushing Toilet
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly flooding his cell by continuously flushing the toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William Edward Dolan, of Reno, on Tuesday, November 29, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Delores “Dee” Buffington Piper LaSota
Delores “Dee” Buffington Piper LaSota, age 94, of Knox, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 while under the care of UPMC Northwest in Seneca, PA. Born May 12, 1928 in Nu Mine, PA, she was the daughter of the late Claude McKinley Buffington and Mary Edna Nolf Buffington.
Joyce Ann Fleeger
Joyce Ann Fleeger, age 83, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with family by her side at her residence. Born on November 29, 1939, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Robert and Frances McFetridge Hepler. She attended Oil City Schools and was...
