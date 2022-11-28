Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker
Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Start a career that makes a difference in young people’s lives!. The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Life Skills Workers II
Abraxas I is currently hiring Life Skills Workers II to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers,...
Meadville veteran receives all-terrain wheelchair
Freedom Alliance is helping a local veteran get back to his everyday life with an all-terrain wheelchair. Staff Sgt. Herbert Thomas is a combat veteran that served in Iraq and suffered a spinal injury. As a result, Thomas needs assistance walking long distances. But now he’s receiving help from Freedom Alliance with a new wheelchair […]
Local student struck by car, taken to hospital with serious injuries
Police are investigating after a 13-year-old student was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a street by the school. Adams Township Police Chief Shawn Anglum said the girl was hit around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 228 near Mars Middle School in Butler County. The girl was...
explore venango
UPDATE: Franklin Woman Accused of Being Under the Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Toddler
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional details regarding a Franklin woman who is accused of caring for a toddler while she was under the influence of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint released on Monday, November 28, by the Sugarcreek Police Department, officers responded...
Former Brookville band club treasurer charged with stealing over $10K
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of stealing over $10,000 from a school band club. Carolan Bailey, 43, was accused by members of the Brookville Band Booster Club of taking the money between Dec. 19, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2021, while she was treasurer. The […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
14-Year-Old Charged As Adult With Criminal Homicide in Death of Indiana County Man
HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old juvenile defendant was formally charged on Tuesday with Criminal Homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, who was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide on October 20.
explore venango
David A. Altman
David A. Altman, 71, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his children. He was born on Nov. 5, 1951 in Knox, PA, the son of Martha (Claypool) and Charles Altman, Sr. David was a member of the VFW...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 11/30/22
This sweet older guy came to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. We estimated Jethro at about 10 years old, and he has so much love left to give. Jethro has good energy for his age, and loves to trot around our runs and sniff everything he can before taking a snooze. Jethro does well next to other dogs in our runs but he would like to meet any other dog in the home prior to adoption. Jethro has been microchipped, neutered, and is fully vaccinated, all he needs is a loving home to call his own. If you think that could be yours, apply today! Visit Jethro at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Johnstown girl charged as adult in Indiana kidnapping, killing
A Johnstown girl accused with seven others in the kidnapping and slaying of an Indiana County man in October has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide, state police said Tuesday. Harmony R. Hayward, 14, originally was charged as a juvenile in the Oct. 20 stabbing death of Hayden...
explore venango
Supik Allegedly Sends ‘Hit List’ of Five Officials to Local Authorities
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A former New Bethlehem man who is currently lodged in SCI Phoenix reportedly sent a “hit list” of five officials to the Chief Clarion County Detective and the Clarion County Deputy Warden. Court documents indicate on November 18, 2022, Chief Clarion County Detective...
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
wnynewsnow.com
Charge Lodged After Child Overdoses On Prescription Pills
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Identity Theft, Two Jailed for Receiving Stolen Property
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Mercer-based State Police are investigating a report of theft by deception near Cranberry Road in Deer Creek Township, Mercer County. According to police, unknown actor(s) gained access to the identity of a 44-year-old woman, of Sandy Lake, around 5:02 p.m. on November...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Accused of Stealing Over $10K From Brookville Band Booster Club
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing felony theft charges after police say she stole over $10,000.00 from the Brookville Band Booster Club over the course of two years. According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 43-year-old Carolan...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
explore venango
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
explore venango
Bryan E. Lineman
Bryan E. Lineman, 62, of McPherson Road, died on November 25, 2022, at his residence. Born on July 23, 1960, in Oil City, he was the son of Mary K. Flockerzi McFadden and the late Phillip E. Lineman. Bryan graduated Cranberry High School in 1977. He loved his motorcycles, classic...
Comments / 0