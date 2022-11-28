ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marienville, PA

explore venango

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Start a career that makes a difference in young people’s lives!. The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is...
MARIENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Life Skills Workers II

Abraxas I is currently hiring Life Skills Workers II to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers,...
MARIENVILLE, PA
YourErie

Meadville veteran receives all-terrain wheelchair

Freedom Alliance is helping a local veteran get back to his everyday life with an all-terrain wheelchair. Staff Sgt. Herbert Thomas is a combat veteran that served in Iraq and suffered a spinal injury. As a result, Thomas needs assistance walking long distances. But now he’s receiving help from Freedom Alliance with a new wheelchair […]
MEADVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Former Brookville band club treasurer charged with stealing over $10K

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of stealing over $10,000 from a school band club. Carolan Bailey, 43, was accused by members of the Brookville Band Booster Club of taking the money between Dec. 19, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2021, while she was treasurer. The […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

David A. Altman

David A. Altman, 71, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his children. He was born on Nov. 5, 1951 in Knox, PA, the son of Martha (Claypool) and Charles Altman, Sr. David was a member of the VFW...
RIMERSBURG, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 11/30/22

This sweet older guy came to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. We estimated Jethro at about 10 years old, and he has so much love left to give. Jethro has good energy for his age, and loves to trot around our runs and sniff everything he can before taking a snooze. Jethro does well next to other dogs in our runs but he would like to meet any other dog in the home prior to adoption. Jethro has been microchipped, neutered, and is fully vaccinated, all he needs is a loving home to call his own. If you think that could be yours, apply today! Visit Jethro at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Charge Lodged After Child Overdoses On Prescription Pills

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WTAJ

Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Accused of Stealing Over $10K From Brookville Band Booster Club

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing felony theft charges after police say she stole over $10,000.00 from the Brookville Band Booster Club over the course of two years. According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 43-year-old Carolan...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
INDIANA, PA
explore venango

First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Bryan E. Lineman

Bryan E. Lineman, 62, of McPherson Road, died on November 25, 2022, at his residence. Born on July 23, 1960, in Oil City, he was the son of Mary K. Flockerzi McFadden and the late Phillip E. Lineman. Bryan graduated Cranberry High School in 1977. He loved his motorcycles, classic...
OIL CITY, PA

