Daily Life: Portland's Black community provided IFCC arts space

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
MONDAY, NOV. 28

New hub — It appears plans for the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center are starting to take shape.

Portland Parks and Recreation and IFCC's Community Advisory Committee are reactivating the center in the next 2 1/2 years with artist residencies and public programs. The move supports the larger vision of IFCC, located at 5340 N. Interstate Ave, as a place where the history of Portland's Black community can be presented, displayed, discussed and honored.

Artists have been selected for the inaugural grant and residency program. The Portland City Council approved $500,000 of American Recovery Plan Act funds for the program. It's a portion of the $2 million council-approved money for the Relief and Recovery for Artists of Color managed by the City Arts Program.

Artists selected for the first residency program: Domo Branch, James Bullock, Breana DePriest, Kwik Jones, Machado Mijiga, Lauren Modica, Brian Parham, Future Prairie/Onry, Aaron Spriggs, Studio Abioto. Each will put on an event — performance, exhibit, artist talk — at IFCC through their residency.

In addition, Concordia LLC was selected to lead the feasibility study to expand IFCC into a Center for Black Arts and Culture.

Portland Tribune

