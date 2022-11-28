Tonight: Cloudy skies, turning colder after midnight. Low 54. Winds: North after midnight 25 to 35 mph. Wednesday: Sunny, windy and cool. High: 63. Winds: N 25 to 35 mph. Weather pattern we are currently tracking: Very warm and humid air mass over south Texas will soon be a memory, as a strong cold front will bring in dryer and colder conditions into the Crossroads overnight tonight. Victoria goes from highs in the 80’s Tuesday, to highs in the low to mid 60’s Wednesday and Thursday. A rapid warmup Friday, will bring highs back into the low 80’s through the weekend and into next week. With a more humid and unstable air mass, a slight rain chance will remain in place over the weekend. Jacket an sweater weather Wednesday and Thursday, back to short sleeves on Friday. ~ Trey.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO