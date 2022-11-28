ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt, TX

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Driver in crash Wednesday night on N. Ben Jordan had a medical episode

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update to a crash Wednesday night near the intersection of North Ben Jordan and Mesquite Lane. The driver of a 2021 Blue Honda experienced a medical episode causing the vehicle to drift into the outside lane, striking a wooden fence. The driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment....
VICTORIA, TX
texashsfootball.com

Edna Charges Past Llano Behind Dominant First Half

Just when it looked like Llano might get a foothold in Thursday’s 3A Division I Region IV Final at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos, Edna defensive back Floyd Ragston slammed the door shut. Ragston intercepted a tipped pass from Llano quarterback Briggs Green and returned it 87 yards for...
LLANO, TX
Two-vehicle crash near Lolita results in traffic delays, minor injuries

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 5:36 a.m. Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on FM 1593 North of Gate 8 near Lolita, Texas. According to the JCSO, one vehicle was partially blocking the roadway. Officials were working to move the vehicle out of the lane of travel. The second vehicle was off the road into...
LOLITA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Trey’s First Warn Tuesday PM Forecast (11/29)

Tonight: Cloudy skies, turning colder after midnight. Low 54. Winds: North after midnight 25 to 35 mph. Wednesday: Sunny, windy and cool. High: 63. Winds: N 25 to 35 mph. Weather pattern we are currently tracking: Very warm and humid air mass over south Texas will soon be a memory, as a strong cold front will bring in dryer and colder conditions into the Crossroads overnight tonight. Victoria goes from highs in the 80’s Tuesday, to highs in the low to mid 60’s Wednesday and Thursday. A rapid warmup Friday, will bring highs back into the low 80’s through the weekend and into next week. With a more humid and unstable air mass, a slight rain chance will remain in place over the weekend. Jacket an sweater weather Wednesday and Thursday, back to short sleeves on Friday. ~ Trey.
VICTORIA, TX
Police Chief Arredondo: ‘I am very grateful there were no injuries and everyone went home safe’

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update on a shooting incident that took place at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Following an eight-hour standoff, Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. was taken into custody and transported to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. Garcia was arrested on the following charges: Aggravated Assault on a...
VICTORIA, TX
Local agencies search for suspect involved in theft incident

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department and surrounding agencies are assisting the Yoakum Police Department identify a person or vehicle involved in a theft incident. According to VPD, a truck was recently stolen and recovered in Yoakum, Texas. The suspect(s) then traveled to Victoria in the truck and used stolen checks to purchase items at Kohl’s and Tractor Supply....
YOAKUM, TX
Cuero shooting leaves one man injured

CUERO, Texas – Shortly after 3 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Cuero Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Dunn Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jason Gonzales, of Cuero. Through information obtained, officers later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Marlon Brooks, of Yoakum. They located Brooks walking...
CUERO, TX
Cuero police search for two female suspects involved in baby formula theft

CUERO, Texas – On Monday, Nov. 21, the Cuero Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying two female suspects involved in the theft of over $1,000 worth of baby formula. The suspects reportedly stole the baby formula from Brookshire Brother’s, located at 1161 N. Esplanade St. in Cuero. If you know the identity of these two women or...
CUERO, TX
One dead following pedestrian and vehicle crash on Highway 59

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 3:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian and vehicle crash on Highway 59 near SH530. The JCSO was informed of a person laying on the shoulder of the road near State Highway 530. Officials reported a pedestrian was walking northbound on Highway 59 when struck by a vehicle. Officials declared the...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
Hallettsville police search for suspects involved in Walmart theft Tuesday night

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Hallettsville Police Department reported a theft that occurred on Tuesday night at Walmart. Officials are searching for the suspects involved in the theft of over $800 in inventory. The HPD posted two surveillance camera images of the suspects, and is asking for the community’s help in identifying them. If you recognize the...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Harbor Freight Tools to open new location in Port Lavaca

PORT LAVACA, Texas – Harbor Freight Tools has announced its future arrival in Port Lavaca. The new store, expected to open this winter, will be located at 329 Calhoun Plaza in Port Lavaca, Texas. The store will announce an official opening date closer to the opening. Local workers and companies from the surrounding area have already begun the construction for the...
PORT LAVACA, TX
Q92

The New Mr Gatti’s Pizza Location Has Been Announced

In August, we all learned that the beloved Mr. Gatti's was returning to Victoria. The next big question was naturally, where is it going to be? Well the wait is over. The Mr Gatti's will be located at the old Dunlaps building, 2801 N. Laurent. It is awesome to see more positive growth in the "original" parts of town. Currently, there isn't a set timeline for this remodel, we will keep the community updated on the progress and we hope to have a grand opening date set soon.
VICTORIA, TX

