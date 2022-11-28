ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Healthline

How Long Does Meth Stay in Your Urine?

Methamphetamine, or meth, is a stimulant that can energize both your body and mind. It poses a high risk of addiction. Meth is known for giving people a “rush” or “high” of good feelings. This sensation only lasts a short while — often a few minutes — but the drug itself can stay in your body for a much longer period of time.
psychologytoday.com

Cannabis May Rescue Middle-Aged Brains From Cognitive Decline

Regular, daily cannabis use in older adults, particularly after retirement, has quadrupled. Cannabis affects human brains differentially across the lifespan. Younger brains are vulnerable while older brains may benefit from daily use. Cannabis consumption was associated with age-related improvement in brain connectivity, particularly between the hippocampus and cerebellum. Cannabis users...
MedicalXpress

Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults

Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
verywellmind.com

What Is Post Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?

Also called relationship PTSD, post traumatic relationship syndrome (with the acronym PTRS) is the occurrence of being impacted by the trauma of a relationship. It differs from standard PTSD in that avoidant coping is less common, and it's more common to cope through emotions. That means that it's more likely for a person to deal directly with their emotions from PTRS, versus try to ignore or suppress them with PTSD.
Men's Health

The Big Difference Between Schizophrenia and Schizotypal Personality Disorder

MAGICAL BELIEFS, ODD SPEECH, and strange behavior are all characteristics that people with schizotypal personality disorder (STPD) might display. But they often don’t realize that these behaviors are unusual, even though they can interfere with someone’s ability to develop relationships. “People with schizotypal personality disorder are often described...
Crystal Jackson

Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment

If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
Medical News Today

Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
verywellmind.com

Over-the-Counter (OTC) ADHD Medication

Over-the-counter ADHD treatment alternatives can be a helpful way to ease symptoms for people who are hesitant about prescription stimulants or want to combine their prescriptions with other treatments to enhance symptom relief. It can also be a way to ease symptoms as you wait for a formal diagnosis—which can be a long and frustrating process for some.
NorthcentralPA.com

Spiritual editorial: Life In The “In-Between”

Here we are in the “in-between.” Most of life, it seems, is lived in the “in-between.” Right now, we are in that space between Thanksgiving and Christmas. We are “in-between” the turkey and the ham, the giving thanks and the giving gifts. We are “in-between” the roasted bird and the flying reindeer. What is life like for you in the “in-between?” When I think of life in the “in-between,” I...
WebMD

Flu, RSV Infecting Children at Staggering Rates

Dec. 1, 2022 – There has been no ebb in the flurry of respiratory illnesses infecting America’s youngest children. More pediatric wards across the country are announcing crises as beds reach capacity, the pediatric death toll jumped significantly in the past week, and sometimes children are being infected with more than one virus at a time.
MedicalXpress

Examining how the body responds to life-threatening disease from herpes simplex virus 1

A collaboration between Ghent University in Belgium and Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research & Innovation Center (FRIC) found a new way genetics influences the body's antiviral response by studying a life-threatening disease caused by a common virus: herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). The researchers analyzed genetic data from a patient with...
psychologytoday.com

When Parents Gaslight Their Children

Gaslighting and lying to children is particularly harmful. Parental gaslighting can be devastating to children and the parent-child relationship. Parents can gain respect from their children by taking responsibility for their errors and flaws. Gaslighting is destructive to all relationships and hurtful to the person being targeted. Children are particularly...
Healthline

Pinworms and Eczema: Is There a Connection?

While you can have both pinworms and eczema, so far, there’s no evidence that pinworms actually cause eczema. A pinworm infection is never fun, but can it cause eczema? Pinworms do lead to intense itchiness but to date,. have found no connection to eczema. Read on to learn more...

