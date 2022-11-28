Read full article on original website
Strep A: what are the symptoms and how can infection be treated?
Highly contagious bacteria behind the infection can in rare cases cause serious illnesses
Healthline
How Long Does Meth Stay in Your Urine?
Methamphetamine, or meth, is a stimulant that can energize both your body and mind. It poses a high risk of addiction. Meth is known for giving people a “rush” or “high” of good feelings. This sensation only lasts a short while — often a few minutes — but the drug itself can stay in your body for a much longer period of time.
When nothing in life feels good or sparks joy, you may have anhedonia, a core symptom of depression
Anhedonia can cause you to lose interest in your hobbies and relationships and make it tough to get excited about anything – but treatment can help.
psychologytoday.com
Cannabis May Rescue Middle-Aged Brains From Cognitive Decline
Regular, daily cannabis use in older adults, particularly after retirement, has quadrupled. Cannabis affects human brains differentially across the lifespan. Younger brains are vulnerable while older brains may benefit from daily use. Cannabis consumption was associated with age-related improvement in brain connectivity, particularly between the hippocampus and cerebellum. Cannabis users...
Many saved by CPR recall lucid experiences of death
In a new study, investigators found that about 20% of patients recalled lucid experiences of death that occurred while they were seemingly unconscious and dying.
Opinion: How to accept that your relationshIp is over
You can learn to let go of someone you love and move on after a breakup, just like I did. This article is based on personal experience and information sourced from reputable medical websites, which are cited within the story.
MedicalXpress
Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
My daughter died of loneliness. I’m on a mission to prevent other families from experiencing this grief
I know this because my daughter Rylie lost her battle with mental health last year. Ultimately, addiction took her life. But, like too many others, Rylie’s addiction was deeply rooted in her core struggle: chronic loneliness. Before she lost her life, my wife and I had already been keenly...
verywellmind.com
What Is Post Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?
Also called relationship PTSD, post traumatic relationship syndrome (with the acronym PTRS) is the occurrence of being impacted by the trauma of a relationship. It differs from standard PTSD in that avoidant coping is less common, and it's more common to cope through emotions. That means that it's more likely for a person to deal directly with their emotions from PTRS, versus try to ignore or suppress them with PTSD.
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Victims Using "Future Faking" And Several Other Tactics
If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.
Men's Health
The Big Difference Between Schizophrenia and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
MAGICAL BELIEFS, ODD SPEECH, and strange behavior are all characteristics that people with schizotypal personality disorder (STPD) might display. But they often don’t realize that these behaviors are unusual, even though they can interfere with someone’s ability to develop relationships. “People with schizotypal personality disorder are often described...
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
verywellmind.com
Over-the-Counter (OTC) ADHD Medication
Over-the-counter ADHD treatment alternatives can be a helpful way to ease symptoms for people who are hesitant about prescription stimulants or want to combine their prescriptions with other treatments to enhance symptom relief. It can also be a way to ease symptoms as you wait for a formal diagnosis—which can be a long and frustrating process for some.
Spiritual editorial: Life In The “In-Between”
Here we are in the “in-between.” Most of life, it seems, is lived in the “in-between.” Right now, we are in that space between Thanksgiving and Christmas. We are “in-between” the turkey and the ham, the giving thanks and the giving gifts. We are “in-between” the roasted bird and the flying reindeer. What is life like for you in the “in-between?” When I think of life in the “in-between,” I...
WebMD
Flu, RSV Infecting Children at Staggering Rates
Dec. 1, 2022 – There has been no ebb in the flurry of respiratory illnesses infecting America’s youngest children. More pediatric wards across the country are announcing crises as beds reach capacity, the pediatric death toll jumped significantly in the past week, and sometimes children are being infected with more than one virus at a time.
3 more women sue L’Oreal over claims that their products caused cancer
Three more women are suing L’Oreal over claims that the chemicals in hair straighteners offered by the company gave them recurring cancers and tumors. The first lawsuit was filed in October 2022 by Jennifer Mitchell in Missouri. She became the first woman to sue L’Oreal after being diagnosed with uterine cancer.
MedicalXpress
Examining how the body responds to life-threatening disease from herpes simplex virus 1
A collaboration between Ghent University in Belgium and Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research & Innovation Center (FRIC) found a new way genetics influences the body's antiviral response by studying a life-threatening disease caused by a common virus: herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). The researchers analyzed genetic data from a patient with...
psychologytoday.com
When Parents Gaslight Their Children
Gaslighting and lying to children is particularly harmful. Parental gaslighting can be devastating to children and the parent-child relationship. Parents can gain respect from their children by taking responsibility for their errors and flaws. Gaslighting is destructive to all relationships and hurtful to the person being targeted. Children are particularly...
Healthline
Pinworms and Eczema: Is There a Connection?
While you can have both pinworms and eczema, so far, there’s no evidence that pinworms actually cause eczema. A pinworm infection is never fun, but can it cause eczema? Pinworms do lead to intense itchiness but to date,. have found no connection to eczema. Read on to learn more...
