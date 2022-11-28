Read full article on original website
FHSU Student Organization Feature – Spanish Club
Are you or someone that you may know interested in learning more about Hispanic culture? Should a foreign language be required in public high schools? This week’s feature is on Fort Hays State University’s Spanish Club. Sofia Tiscareno, in her third year of being the Spanish Club’s Treasurer,...
SGA discusses voting resolution and adding international students to Senate
Even with the semester winding down, the Student Government Association is still working towards adopting new bills and resolutions. One resolution and two bills were up for first reading at last night’s meeting. While the bills deal with the routine business of installing new senate members, the resolution recommends a change in the Fort Hays Academic Policies and Procedures for Class Attendance. Originated by Legislative Affairs Director Ella Burrows, the change would count voting as an excused absence for students who are registered to vote in their permanent place of residence, not Ellis County.
Women’s basketball rolls by Northeastern State
The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team never trailed in a 36-point victory against Northeastern State Thursday evening (Dec. 1) inside Gross Memorial Coliseum, 88-52. The Tigers knocked down 55.2 percent (32-of-58) from the floor, their best shooting effort in a game since last December (12/19 vs. Newman, 55.4 percent).
Tigers outlast RiverHawks in OT
In a game that had 15 ties and 22 lead changes, Fort Hays State forced overtime with a late free throw and went on to win 96-87 over Northeastern State in its MIAA opener on Thursday night (Dec. 1) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Kaleb Hammeke scored a career-high 36 points, while Gabe Pieschl notched his first career double-double that included a career-high 15 points. FHSU moved to 6-1 overall, 1-0 in the MIAA, while NSU moved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the MIAA.
