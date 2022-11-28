Even with the semester winding down, the Student Government Association is still working towards adopting new bills and resolutions. One resolution and two bills were up for first reading at last night’s meeting. While the bills deal with the routine business of installing new senate members, the resolution recommends a change in the Fort Hays Academic Policies and Procedures for Class Attendance. Originated by Legislative Affairs Director Ella Burrows, the change would count voting as an excused absence for students who are registered to vote in their permanent place of residence, not Ellis County.

