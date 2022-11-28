ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Pirates’ All-Star profiles as possible Yankees trade target

In an ideal world, Brian Cashman would re-sign outfielders Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. But in the real world, the New York Yankees general manager knows both All-Stars could walk this winter as free agents. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And that makes this report from MLB...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo backup plan could include ex-MVP

It looks like the New York Mets have some options if they have to say goodbye to the free agent center fielder. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports that the Mets seem “more fixed on landing another top-flight starter than on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge free agency: The Dodgers' case to sign away the Yankees slugger

Aaron Judge, the American League's Most Valuable Player Award recipient and CBS Sports' top available free agent, remains on the open market just days ahead of the start of the winter meetings, which open on Sunday, Dec. 4. Although Judge would still seem most likely to return to the New York Yankees when all is said and done, other teams are hardly treating that outcome as a fait accompli. As such, CBS Sports is making the case for various teams to sign Judge throughout this week, like with the Giants here. Below, you'll find our argument for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge Plan B? Raid AL East rival, MLB insider says

The New York Yankees’ top priority this offseason is to re-sign outfielder Aaron Judge, who rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and became a free agent after the Houston Astros won the World Series. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge’s price tag skyrocketed...
NJ.com

Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/1/22

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: We have our first report about an Aaron Judge offer by the Yankees. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Yankees “have an offer on the table in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million and could increase it.” Hal Steinbrenner and company would up their offer depending on how far the San Francisco Giants take it. $37.5 million would make Judge the highest-paid position player in MLB history in terms of AAV. Passan also reported that the “expectation” across the industry is that No. 99 will re-sign with New York.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent

A major MLB contender has emerged as a favorite to sign a huge free agent. MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi reported that the Philadelphia Phillies are now the team to beat for All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Morosi reported the news of the Phillies’ emergence on a Tuesday morning hit on the network. Matt Vasgersian hinted Read more... The post MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy