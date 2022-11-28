Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Not Dead Yet
Margot Robbie shocked the world when last month she revealed that her Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff film was no longer happening. As the franchise moved away from its main star due to Johnny Depp‘s trial, Disney was seemingly all-in with a new direction for the franchise and a fresh face. Robbie is the perfect choice to lead any new franchise and it being dead before it even got started was a shame.
CCXP: First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Offers First Look at Lylla
If there ever was a character that has been long-rumored to join Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it was Lylla. Ever since the first hint dropped that the project would focus more on Rocket and his past, the concept of his soulmate making her live-action debut seemed to be a logical addition to James Gunn‘s final ride with the characters. While her exact role is uncertain, the first trailer has finally trailer dropped during CCXP with a first look at what Gunn has to offer.
Disney+ Already Working on Next ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Film
Disney+ has been busy promoting its big-budget shows based on popular IP like Marvel, Star Wars, and many more. Of course, the family-friendly company has not been wasting any time to also focus on some iconic stories for its younger streaming audience. Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney has made its way to the streaming service Disney+ as an animated film in 2021.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Who’s Going to Die?
Director James Gunn has promised an emotional ride for fans when they finally sit down to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film is set to act as the finale for the titular team and their time together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as a goodbye from Gunn to his years working at Marvel Studios. A trailer for the threequel, which recently debuted at Brazil Comic Con, embraced the poignant tone set by the occasion and featured plenty of footage that seemed to hint at somebody not making it out of the film alive. The previous entries in the franchise have both been full of heartbreaking moments, the circumstances of which usually have something to do with a major character taking their last breath, and it would stand to reason Gunn wouldn’t finish off the trilogy without taking at least one more cast member with him.
Kevin Feige Teases More Mutants in the MCU’s Near Future
The Mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While some theories expected a longer wait with the iconic Marvel characters to appear after the Multiverse Saga has come to an end, but Marvel Studios is going at it one step at a time. We first met a familiar face in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with the 90s theme, which was later used to recontextualize a reveal in Ms. Marvel.
‘John Wick’ Writer to Adapt ‘SIFU’ into Live-Action
It looks like Sloclap is ready to adapt their recently released game SIFU into a live-action feature. They’ve decided to partner with Story Kitchen to bring the project to life, whose partner Derek Kolstad, who many might know from his work on John Wick, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Nobody, and many more, to adapt the script. Dmitri M. Johnson is set to produce the project alongside Mike Godlberg, Dan Jevons, and Timothy I. Stevenson for Story Kitchen. Kolstad naturally also is on board as a producer.
What to Expect TODAY from Disney’s CCXP ’22 Panel
This afternoon at 2:30 PM ET, Disney will begin a 3-hour and 20-minute long panel at CCXP ’22 in Brazil where it is expected to show off a significant amount of its 2023 slate from across its major brands. 20th Century Studios, Disney, Disney Animation, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios and Pixar are all expected to have a presence during the panel. Here’s an idea of what to expect.
CCXP: Marvel Studios Unveils Official Synopsis of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Marvel Studios pulled no punches at CCXP 2022 in Bravil, unveiling the first public look at 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
‘Dune’ Prequel Series Adds Mark Strong, Chris Mason, and Jade Anouka
Director Denis Villeneuve has been quite busy on the sequel to last year’s Dune. Yet, they have many more plans for this franchise as the upcoming HBO Max series has been busy working on the prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood. It’s based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson which takes place 10,000 years before the original novels and film. Now, the story has seemingly found its next batch of actors.
‘The Flight Attendant’ Star Colin Woodell Reportedly Joins ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Things are starting to heat up ahead of the holidays for Daredevil: Born Again. Following the news that Michael Gandolfini’s role in the upcoming streaming series was confirmed, insider Daniel RPK has shared word that Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant, The Purge) has joined the series as a yet unidentified villain.
‘The Boys’ Casts Rosemarie DeWitt as Hughie’s Mom, Simon Pegg to Return
The Boys remains one of Amazon’s biggest shows and remains as the big counter offering for those that have reached a certain limit with current superhero fare. While it revels in the mockery of DC and Marvel’s ongoing history alongside an unsubtle political mockery, the show also has a lot of heart with its many characters trying to just survive in a confusing world. Back in August, many were excited when the show announced that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to join the cast in an unknown role for Season 4. That wasn’t all, as we now have even more casting news.
Marvel Studios Has More ‘Daredevil’ in Mind
As Daredevil: Born Again prepares to go into production in early 2023, Marvel Studios has begun assembling the supporting cast of the project including Michael Gandolfini and Colin Woodell. Casting will continue to make quite a bit of news over the next few weeks leading up to the holiday break as the studio looks to fill at least a half dozen new roles for the series. And as casting gets underway, an interesting bit of information has made its way to us.
‘Nobody’ Producer Confirms Sequel Will Film Next Year
Bob Odenkirk is back in the butt-kicking business. Last year, the fan-favorite actor starred in Nobody, an original action film by John Wick producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick and director Ilya Naishuller. The story centered around Odenkirk‘s Hutch Mansell, a former government assassin who is inspired to come out of his dull retirement when a group of mob-affiliated burglars threatens his family. Nobody quickly became a surprise hit with audiences, and in August, Leitch stated he was inspired to work on a script for a potential sequel. That was the last update fans had received on the idea until this week when McCormick revealed Nobody 2 is definitely happening and will begin filming as soon as next year.
Sofia Boutella Has Wrapped ‘Rebel Moon’ After One Year of Filming
Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon is closer to reality than ever before. The next cinematic epic from the Legend of the Guardians: Owls of Ga’Hoole director has officially wrapped filming for its lead actress, Sofia Boutella, and is presumably drawing close to the finish line. Boutella shared the news herself on Instagram, posting an image of the clapper from her final day on set and revealing just how long she spent working on the project. According to the post’s caption, the Kingsman breakout spent 152 days in front of the camera, over the course of a full year. She closed her comments with a simple sentimental message, “I left a big piece of my heart up there,” followed by a series of moon-themed emojis that represent the film.
Ke Hey Quan’s ‘Loki’ Character Revealed
Season 2 of Loki is set to stream on Disney Plus sometime in the Summer of 2023 and following a reported screening of the first two episodes to Disney employees, some details are starting to emerge. While some are a little spoilery than others, one detail that should be pretty safe is the identity of fan-favorite actor Ke Hey Quan’s character which comes from insider Daniel RPK.
‘Twisted Metal’ Producer Promises “Balls-out Fun and Craziness”
Video games are once again all the rage and Peacock, one of the many new streaming services trying to put their name on the map, has been inspired to tackle an unlikely adaptation. They are set to bring the iconic Twisted Metal games eries to life, and it seems that they’re take will be strongly inspired by Zombieland due to the adaptation also being written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.
CCXP: Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ Gets an Official Release Date
As part of Disney’s presentation at Brazil’s CCXP, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau revealed that Season 3 of The Mandalorian will debut on Disney Plus on March 1st!. As the teaser trailer for the third season revealed, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin will have to deal with the consequences of his choices and finds himself stripped of his identity as a Mandalorian.
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Long-Rumored ‘Scarlet Witch’ Spinoff Not Happening After All
There have been rumors after rumors on Wanda Maximoff getting her own project at some point. WandaVision was Marvel Studios’ first venture into Disney+ and has seemingly spawned two spinoffs with Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the recently reported Vision Quest. Yet, according to The DisInsider’s latest Rumor of the Week–this time shared via an article rather then their usual podcast–it seems that the long-rumored Scarlet Witch spinoff project is not currently in any form of development.
‘Ironheart’ Star Teases Riri Williams Post-‘Wakanda Forever’ Journey
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced the world to Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams. A young, talented engineer that develops her own version of the iconic Iron Man armor and becomes the hero known as Ironheart. Not only did she have a major part in the latest Black Panther movie, but she’ll also get her own Disney+ series.
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Adds to Season 2 Cast
Season 2 of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has added seven new cast members. The streamer announced on Thursday that Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen “Zates” Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion), and Nicholas Woodeson (Rome) have all joined the series for Season 2. As of now, it’s unknown which roles they’ll be playing. Also joining the cast for Season 2 is Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) who will take over the role of Adar from Joseph Mawle this season.
