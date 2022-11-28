Read full article on original website
arlingtonmagazine.com
6 Seasonal Cocktails To Try Now
The winter holidays are a time to savor the good things in life, and cocktails are no exception. Restaurants in and around Arlington are adding seasonal drinks to their menus, putting playful spins on the classics. Here are six beverages worth trying right now:. Almond Joy to the World at...
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend to ring in December | Dec. 2-4
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: WUSA9 staff will be involved in two of this week's events, including coverage of the District's Holiday Boat Parade and Get Up DC Anchor Annie Yu as an announcer of the Manassas Christmas parade. The last month of the year is finally here! Whether 2022...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Shop Local: M. Jury Woodworks
Twenty-two years ago, Mike Jury taught himself woodworking from library books so that he could surprise his wife, Amanda, with a handmade oak chest for their wedding—a family tradition in New England, where she was raised. “We still have it in our bedroom, flaws and all,” he laughs. “But it’s meaningful to us both.”
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
mymcmedia.org
Holiday Light Festivals in the County
Montgomery County offers festive light displays this holiday season. Here’s a look at three. The 27th Annual Winter Lights Festival in Gaithersburg is open nightly from now through Dec. 31. This driving tour through Seneca Creek State Park features more than 365 illuminated vignettes and 65 animated displays in a 3.5 mile drive that light up the night. All proceeds benefit local charities. The park is located at 11950 Clopper Road.
arlingtonmagazine.com
10 New Books to Read in December
Jólabókaflóð is an Icelandic word that translates as “Christmas Book Flood.” Icelanders typically give and receive books as holiday presents, leading to a large stack of books to enjoy at the end of the year. Whether you’re hoping to be gifted a book flood, or treating yourself, we have some wonderful new releases to round out 2022!
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Creek Boardwalk
Prince William Parks and Recreation’s Holiday Walk of Lights at the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk kicked off this weekend with handcrafted light displays on Blackburn Road in Woodbridge. The show runs Fridays and weekends from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31.
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince George's County, MD
Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 | 165 Waterfront Street - National Harbor, MD 20745. Nightly Tree Light Show: Sunset-9 p.m. Fireworks on Saturday nights: 5:30 p.m. This "A Christmas Story" themed "ICE!" experience sees guests wearing a signature blue parka and entering a 9 Degrees Fahrenheit "wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice."
Here's how home prices have changed in the D.C. region
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region. Data: Zillow. Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsOverall, home prices are up in the D.C. region. But when you take a closer look at the data, some ZIP codes have seen modest price drops over the last few months — especially closer to and inside the District. Prices are lower in:20011, which includes parts of Brightwood Park. The typical home went from $801.8K in July to $789.7K in October.20024, which includes parts of Southwest ($491.4K to $486K).20902, which includes parts of Silver Spring...
WUSA
Here are the chances we'll see snow on the ground for Christmas this year
WASHINGTON — It's officially December and Christmas is right around the corner. Will D.C. see white Christmas in 2022? Historically, chances are slim. The last time there was a white Christmas in D.C. was in 2009. That was only because there was snow left on the ground from the historic "snowmageddon" blizzard.
mocoshow.com
Virginia Man Finds Powerball Fortune in MoCo
Per the Maryland Lottery: He buys Powerball tickets frequently, a Virginia truck driver told lottery officials. Maryland Lottery officials, that is! It turns out that a $50,000 portion of the jackpot he’d been seeking in both states was waiting for him on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. “Like everybody else, I had been buying Powerball tickets back home as the jackpot kept getting bigger,” said the 35-year-old. The resident of Lorton, Virginia, purchased his $50,000-winning ticket back in October, more than a week before the Powerball jackpot reached its record-breaking total of $2.04 billion.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 12: Jailbreak in Columbia and The Market at River Falls in Potomac
The twelfth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a concert jaunt over the Virginia state line but we caught a tasty beer at Jailbreak in Howard County and heard about a unique crab cake in Potomac in Montgomery County.
Is dating in DC actually the worst? National finance website ranks cities for singles
WASHINGTON — Cuffing season is already well underway, which the singles among us might know all too well. If you're living in D.C. and trying to hunt down a holi-date for Christmas dinner, or a New Year's kiss by midnight, you might want to start with a plane ticket.
WTOP
‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria
The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
'I would definitely fly with him,' pilot's friend says in wake of crash
STERLING, Va. — Patrick Merkle’s network of friends has been buzzing with concern and disbelief in the wake of the accident he and a passenger survived Sunday after Merkle's single-engine Mooney aircraft hit a high-voltage transmission line near Montgomery Airpark Sunday near Gaithersburg. “I would definitely fly with...
ffxnow.com
Roofing company to relocate from McLean to Reston, bringing 400 jobs
A solar and roofing company is moving its location in McLean to Reston — a $350,000 relocation that is expected to bring more than 400 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today. Currently based at 6862 Elm Street, SmartRoof is expected to create the additional jobs over the next five...
WJLA
Does your commute make the list? Transportation officials rank 10 worst bottlenecks in DMV
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — As much bad traffic as the D.C. area has, one particular stretch is head and shoulders worse than any other, according to an analysis by the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) that its members will discuss Friday. According to the analysis, the southbound...
tysonsreporter.com
FCPD: Two arrested for forcing man picked up on I-495 to empty bank accounts
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a “cash for gold robbery scheme” involving three Maryland residents who forced a driver on the Capital Beltway (I-495) to give them money for jewelry that was likely fake. The driver encountered the three individuals while driving home on Oct. 29...
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
