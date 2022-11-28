ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

arlingtonmagazine.com

6 Seasonal Cocktails To Try Now

The winter holidays are a time to savor the good things in life, and cocktails are no exception. Restaurants in and around Arlington are adding seasonal drinks to their menus, putting playful spins on the classics. Here are six beverages worth trying right now:. Almond Joy to the World at...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Shop Local: M. Jury Woodworks

Twenty-two years ago, Mike Jury taught himself woodworking from library books so that he could surprise his wife, Amanda, with a handmade oak chest for their wedding—a family tradition in New England, where she was raised. “We still have it in our bedroom, flaws and all,” he laughs. “But it’s meaningful to us both.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions

When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

Holiday Light Festivals in the County

Montgomery County offers festive light displays this holiday season. Here’s a look at three. The 27th Annual Winter Lights Festival in Gaithersburg is open nightly from now through Dec. 31. This driving tour through Seneca Creek State Park features more than 365 illuminated vignettes and 65 animated displays in a 3.5 mile drive that light up the night. All proceeds benefit local charities. The park is located at 11950 Clopper Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

10 New Books to Read in December

Jólabókaflóð is an Icelandic word that translates as “Christmas Book Flood.” Icelanders typically give and receive books as holiday presents, leading to a large stack of books to enjoy at the end of the year. Whether you’re hoping to be gifted a book flood, or treating yourself, we have some wonderful new releases to round out 2022!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Creek Boardwalk

Prince William Parks and Recreation’s Holiday Walk of Lights at the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk kicked off this weekend with handcrafted light displays on Blackburn Road in Woodbridge. The show runs Fridays and weekends from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince George's County, MD

Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 | 165 Waterfront Street - National Harbor, MD 20745. Nightly Tree Light Show: Sunset-9 p.m. Fireworks on Saturday nights: 5:30 p.m. This "A Christmas Story" themed "ICE!" experience sees guests wearing a signature blue parka and entering a 9 Degrees Fahrenheit "wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice."
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Axios DC

Here's how home prices have changed in the D.C. region

Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region. Data: Zillow. Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsOverall, home prices are up in the D.C. region. But when you take a closer look at the data, some ZIP codes have seen modest price drops over the last few months — especially closer to and inside the District. Prices are lower in:20011, which includes parts of Brightwood Park. The typical home went from $801.8K in July to $789.7K in October.20024, which includes parts of Southwest ($491.4K to $486K).20902, which includes parts of Silver Spring...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Virginia Man Finds Powerball Fortune in MoCo

Per the Maryland Lottery: He buys Powerball tickets frequently, a Virginia truck driver told lottery officials. Maryland Lottery officials, that is! It turns out that a $50,000 portion of the jackpot he’d been seeking in both states was waiting for him on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. “Like everybody else, I had been buying Powerball tickets back home as the jackpot kept getting bigger,” said the 35-year-old. The resident of Lorton, Virginia, purchased his $50,000-winning ticket back in October, more than a week before the Powerball jackpot reached its record-breaking total of $2.04 billion.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria

The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Roofing company to relocate from McLean to Reston, bringing 400 jobs

A solar and roofing company is moving its location in McLean to Reston — a $350,000 relocation that is expected to bring more than 400 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today. Currently based at 6862 Elm Street, SmartRoof is expected to create the additional jobs over the next five...
MCLEAN, VA
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

