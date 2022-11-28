Read full article on original website
Rhinelander Dentist wins Alumni of the Year Award at Nicolet College
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - It's a big day for one dentist in Rhinelander. Dr. Kricket Koehn from Northwoods family dental was honored today at Nicolet College. She was awarded with the Alumni of the year by the Wisconsin Technical College System. An RHS graduate, Koehn attended Nicolet and went onto pursue a career in dentistry, studying at UW Oshkosh and Marquette. From there, she came home where she eventually took over her own practice.
Rhinelander High School athletes compete in Special Olympics Wisconsin State Bowling Tournament
WESTON, Wis. (WJFW) - The 2022 Special Olympics Wisconsin State Bowling Tournament kicked off this weekend featuring nearly 900 bowlers from across the state. It is the largest bowling event that the Special Olympics has ever been hosted. One of the teams competing in the tournament is Rhinelander High School. Hodag competitor Whitley Dibine says she's ready for the challenge with her friends. "This is amazing opportunity to do something like this and being able to do it with my peers its amazing," said Whitley Dibine.
Lights of the Northwoods begins tonight
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Lights of the Northwoods will light up Hodag Park in Rhinelander tonight starting at 5 p.m. The lights will be on nightly from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. from Dec. 2 through Jan. 1. Santa will make four appearances at Lights of the Northwoods. Santa will be...
Bakery shop owner in Wausau explains what makes cookies so special
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - You should get ready to fill your cookie jar because tomorrow is national cookie day. This day was founded by San Francisco's Blue Chip cookie Company owner, Matt Nadler and launched in 1987. It is celebrated every year on December 4th in order to pay tribute to the delightful sweet treat. Kathleen Regelman, Co-owner of Kregar’s bakery in Wausau says that there is something special about homemade cookies. “People enjoy cookies because it reminds them on their childhood, sometimes taste brings you back to a specific memory each cookie can do that for someone,” said Kathleen Regelman.
WEDC visits recipients of $10k grants in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - More money is coming to small businesses in Minocqua as members of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's main street shopped the streets downtown in the Island City. The businesses they visited were apart of the Main street bounce back grants. Its a program that rewards businesses...
NATH Frederick Place holds annual Stuff A Truck donation drive
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Today the nonprofit, NATH Frederick Place brought back an annual tradition to meet the needs of their residents. The annual Stuff A Truck donation drive collects household essential items needed to keep the shelter functioning throughout the year. A GMC Yukon was provided by Rhinelander GM for...
New helicopter will transport patients as far north as the U.P.
MOSINEE - For some people in medical emergencies, a helicopter ride could be the difference between life and death. With that in mind, a new advanced aircraft is joining the Aspirus MedEvac fleet in Woodruff. The new helicopter arrived at the MedEvac hangar at the Central Wisconsin Airport this week....
City of Park Falls will vote for a new mayor in April
PARK FALLS (WJFW) - The City of Park Falls will be looking for a new mayor in April as Mayor Michael Bablick announced that he will not run for re-election. Park Falls will also have an election on four of the eight city alderpersons. Alderperson Daniel Greenwood, Alderperson Christopher Hoffman,...
City of Rhinelander considering raising rates for their taxi service
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The City of Rhinelander is considering raising its rates for its taxi service. The cab service that is used is Running Inc. Transit Service. Currently, fares are four dollars for adults and students, three dollars for seniors and handicapped riders and one dollar per additional rider. The rates do not include rides that leave Rhinelander city limits.
Animal expert in Eagle River gives tips on how to keep pets warm in the winter
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - People know the dangers of what cold weather can do to our bodies, but we must also consider the toll it can have on our fury friends. "They can suffer from the same thing we can," said Melissa McDonald. "Frost bite, hypothermia those are some of the things you need to look for," she said. Melissa McDonald is no stranger to pets, she is the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Vilas County. She says it is easy to tell when dogs are struggling with cold temperatures.
Stratford takes down Prentice on Buccaneers court
PRENTICE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Stratford traveled to the host team Prentice to face-off in boys basketball. Stratford came out and showed out with their dominate offense and resilience. The Tigers were leading at the end of the first half 48-28 over the Buccaneers. Some standout Stratford players included Braeden Schueller and Ashton Wrensch.
Florence uses perimeter shooting to take down Elcho
ELCHO, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Elcho High School girls basketball team had a tough test ahead of them when they hosted 2-1 Florence on Thursday. Elcho was coming off of their first win of the season over Tigerton, which put the Hornets at a 1-3 record. Florence used good ball movement...
Rhinelander boys hockey stays undefeated with win over Tomahawk
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Rhinelander boys hockey team was 2-0-0 before their matchup with Tomahawk in their Great Northern Conference opener. The Hodags used an aggressive offense to put up eight goals in the game, defeating the Hatchets 8-4 to improve to 3-0-0 on the season. Rhinelander will look to...
The Ouimette sisters shine again as Lakeland Union takes down Medford
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Medford traveled this week to play Lakeland Union. The Ouimette sisters were on fire tonight with their quick offense and stellar defense. Julianna Ouimette was the team leader in points per game averaging 21, while her sister Kristina Ouimette averaged 18. Furthermore, both Kristina and Julianna Ouimette led the team in rebounds per game and assist.
Northland Pines takes down Tomahawk to claim first win of the season
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW) - Tomahawk high school hosted Northland Pines. Northland Pines came into this game winless while Tomahawk was 1-2. The Eagles were able to secure a win against the Hatchets in a close battle 39-31. Tomahawk will travel to play host team Florence next Tuesday. While Northland Pines...
Crandon uses hot start to shut down Goodman-Pembine and remain undefeated
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon girls basketball has had about a good start to the season as one could hope. The Cardinals had an undefeated 4-0 record before their matchup with the 0-1 Goodman-Pembine on Thursday. The Cardinals started off hot, scoring double-digit points before Goodman-Pembine got on the board. They...
