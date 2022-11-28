EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - People know the dangers of what cold weather can do to our bodies, but we must also consider the toll it can have on our fury friends. "They can suffer from the same thing we can," said Melissa McDonald. "Frost bite, hypothermia those are some of the things you need to look for," she said. Melissa McDonald is no stranger to pets, she is the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Vilas County. She says it is easy to tell when dogs are struggling with cold temperatures.

