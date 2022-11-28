ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor City, NJ

Rock 104.1

Watch Your Favorite Eagles Players Record Christmas Album

If there's fun happening involving any of the Philadelphia Eagles players, you know Jason Kelce has to be involved!. Kelce is one of the organizers/singing stars of a special effort to raise money for the Children's Crisis Treatment Center in Philadephia. Over the summer, Kelce and fellow Eagles Lane Johnson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Enters All-Time Jeopardy! Win List

Ocean City's Jeopardy! phenom Cris Pannulo fought back from second place in the Jeopardy round to win his 16th consecutive game Monday night. After winning another $39,800, for a 16-night total of $566,344, Cris etched his name in the Jeopardy! record book, climbing into the top ten all-time money winners list at number ten.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood is Closing

The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses the Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
LINWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Announces Major Changes

Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

10 Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs in 2023

Some chain restaurants come and go, some seem to live forever. We've put together a list of 10 chain restaurants that need to call Atlantic County home. WAIT! There's nothing wrong with local restaurants at all. We have some great ones. This is not a knock on them. It's just that every area needs a mix of local and chain restaurants.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
osoblanco.org

Who Is Philadelphia Prison Inmate Armani Faison Killer Kevin Massey, And Is He Still In Jail Details Explained

Armani Faison, who has been found face down in the six creeps of the water, has been disregarded and understaffed in the city, costing more than $ 20 million per annum. As of February 3, Armani Faison’s family has reported by his dad that 63 years old Allrich Jean, who has a$ 20 million, has a government claim against one more convict, which he has seen as rape and also as a superfluous frightful. Three days before the assault of the Faison, Kevin has purportedly assault as a detainee. The following will help you to know more about the investigation and the truth about the incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
makeuseof.com

Pay Phones Are Coming Back in Philadelphia Thanks to Linux, No Quarters Required

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As payphones have largely been superseded by cellphones, many cities have begun to remove them. One group in Philadelphia is actually putting them back in, and the new ones are powered by Linux and open-source software. Better yet, you don't have to fumble for coins to use them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Returns to Jeopardy!

After a five-week hiatus for the annual Tournament of Champions, Ocean City's Cris Pannullo returns Tuesday to defend his 11-game win streak on the TV game show Jeopardy!. The night Cris won his 11th game and officially became a Jeopardy super-champion was Friday, Oct 14. If that seems like a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
trentondaily.com

City of Trenton to Offer After-School Program for Trenton Youth

Just because the school day is over doesn’t mean the learning has to end!. The City of Trenton recently announced that they will be offering an after-school program for Trenton youth aged 6-12 years old. Interested parents can enroll at The Cottage at Cadwalader Park (36 Parkway Ave., Trenton, NJ). In order to enroll, one must present proof of residency, a child’s birth certificate, and parents must present matching ID to the birth certificate. The program is available Monday through Friday, 3:00pm through 6:00pm. Please note that all COVID protocols must be followed throughout the duration of the program. Children who participate in the program will have access to a variety of resources, including:
TRENTON, NJ
penncapital-star.com

Philly’s Africatown project to get $9M in state aid

PHILADELPHIA — A community development project in Southwest Philadelphia named Africatown recently celebrated two major milestones: an official groundbreaking and the announcement of millions in additional state funding. At the groundbreaking event, state Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, announced that the African Culture...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

