Atlantic City, NJ, Wide Receiver Makes SportsCenter Top 10 Plays
There were plenty of highlights plays during the 94th edition of the Thanksgiving day rivalry game between Holy Spirit and Atlantic City on Thursday, a game the Spartans won 63-34. We saw a hook-and-ladder play result in a touchdown, we saw a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Allen...
Rock 104.1
Watch Your Favorite Eagles Players Record Christmas Album
If there's fun happening involving any of the Philadelphia Eagles players, you know Jason Kelce has to be involved!. Kelce is one of the organizers/singing stars of a special effort to raise money for the Children's Crisis Treatment Center in Philadephia. Over the summer, Kelce and fellow Eagles Lane Johnson...
Sereena Quick Becomes First Black Woman To Own Chick-fil-A Franchises In Three States
Earlier this month, Sereena Quick opened a Chick-fil-A franchise in West Philadelphia, making her the first Black woman to own Chick-fil-A franchises in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. WPVI-TV reports the grand opening of Quick’s Philadelphia franchise has been in the works for months after she was selected to be...
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Enters All-Time Jeopardy! Win List
Ocean City's Jeopardy! phenom Cris Pannulo fought back from second place in the Jeopardy round to win his 16th consecutive game Monday night. After winning another $39,800, for a 16-night total of $566,344, Cris etched his name in the Jeopardy! record book, climbing into the top ten all-time money winners list at number ten.
Surprise! Atlantic City Named One of the Best Christmas Towns in America
A website has named Atlantic City one of the "25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA." Travel and Leisure is out with the list. We're not surprised to find Cape May at #21 (although we think it could be higher), but we were very surprised to find Atlantic City at #23!
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses the Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
Watch Brigantine Fisherman Catch Huge Tuna While Fishing Solo
The Brigantine fisherman says he headed out for his third solo trip looking for tuna, and on this trip he was able to catch one. A nice size one, at that!. Can you imaging hauling in this huge fish, and you're doing it all by yourself?. In addition to his...
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Announces Major Changes
Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
NBC Philadelphia
Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
10 Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs in 2023
Some chain restaurants come and go, some seem to live forever. We've put together a list of 10 chain restaurants that need to call Atlantic County home. WAIT! There's nothing wrong with local restaurants at all. We have some great ones. This is not a knock on them. It's just that every area needs a mix of local and chain restaurants.
osoblanco.org
Who Is Philadelphia Prison Inmate Armani Faison Killer Kevin Massey, And Is He Still In Jail Details Explained
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
makeuseof.com
Pay Phones Are Coming Back in Philadelphia Thanks to Linux, No Quarters Required
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As payphones have largely been superseded by cellphones, many cities have begun to remove them. One group in Philadelphia is actually putting them back in, and the new ones are powered by Linux and open-source software. Better yet, you don't have to fumble for coins to use them.
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Returns to Jeopardy!
After a five-week hiatus for the annual Tournament of Champions, Ocean City's Cris Pannullo returns Tuesday to defend his 11-game win streak on the TV game show Jeopardy!. The night Cris won his 11th game and officially became a Jeopardy super-champion was Friday, Oct 14. If that seems like a...
trentondaily.com
City of Trenton to Offer After-School Program for Trenton Youth
Just because the school day is over doesn’t mean the learning has to end!. The City of Trenton recently announced that they will be offering an after-school program for Trenton youth aged 6-12 years old. Interested parents can enroll at The Cottage at Cadwalader Park (36 Parkway Ave., Trenton, NJ). In order to enroll, one must present proof of residency, a child’s birth certificate, and parents must present matching ID to the birth certificate. The program is available Monday through Friday, 3:00pm through 6:00pm. Please note that all COVID protocols must be followed throughout the duration of the program. Children who participate in the program will have access to a variety of resources, including:
phillyvoice.com
Suspects wanted for Verizon store robbery in South Jersey arrested in Philadelphia, police say
Three people wanted for stealing $30,000 to $40,000 in cash and electronics from a Verizon store in Camden County were arrested in Philadelphia on Monday night following a police chase. Police said a group of four armed people committed the theft at the Verizon store on Route 73 in Voorhees...
penncapital-star.com
Philly’s Africatown project to get $9M in state aid
PHILADELPHIA — A community development project in Southwest Philadelphia named Africatown recently celebrated two major milestones: an official groundbreaking and the announcement of millions in additional state funding. At the groundbreaking event, state Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, announced that the African Culture...
Order Up! Runnemede, NJ Might Get its Own Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
Craving one of those super popular fried chicken sandwiches from Popeye's? If you live near Runnemede, you won't have to go far to indulge. A proposal to construct the fast-food restaurant reportedly goes up for consideration in front of Runnemede's planning/zoning board on Wednesday, November 30th, according to Courier Post.
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ, to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey next month to talk about, well, the weather. 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
