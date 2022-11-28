ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Elle

Kim Petras Shares Her Spiritual Enlightenment Playlist

Press Play is a recurring column that looks at (and listens to) the songs that have shaped the life and work of beloved musical artists. Growing up in rural Germany, Kim Petras would watch her sisters and friends receive communion at church, feeling excluded but also conflicted. “As someone who’s been transgender my whole life, I never fit into [organized] religion,” she says. “I had a lot of religious friends, and I would go to their First Communion and things like that, but I was never really accepted into that world because who I am opposes what is acceptable in religion.” She feels lucky to have parents who never forced her to conform, “but everybody else had a chance to be religious, and I never did. So for me, it’s been a lifelong struggle to find spirituality in other ways.”
The Independent

‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish on how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Z1079

“Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Apparently, Iggy Azalea’s music catalog is worth a lot of money. Billboard reports that Domain Capital dropped a substantial bag to purchase “rapper” Iggy Azalea’s master recording and publishing catalog. According to the...
NME

Watch Beabadoobee play unreleased track ‘Glue Song’ on Tiny Desk

Beabadoobee has treated fans to a preview of an unreleased track – watch her perform ‘Glue Song’ below. The musician is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She performed a selection of her popular tracks as well as the unreleased song.
wmagazine.com

Dua Lipa Meets Up with Mick Jagger, Doubles Down on Moto Trend

Dua Lipa is on a motorcycle kick. Last month, the singer got in touch with her inner Motomami with a full leather getup. Now, she’s reaching for a motorcycle jacket yet again, this time to meet up with a rock legend. On Sunday, Lipa shared photos with Mick Jagger...
SFGate

Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Sets Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Halsey as Headliners

Primavera Sound Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, with Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey and more set to headline. The inaugural event will take place in Barcelona and for the first time, will also hit Madrid, across two weekends. FKA Twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, Calvin Harris, Le Tigre, Måneskin, Pusha T and the Moldy Peaches are among the other top acts in both cities.
GEORGIA STATE
American Songwriter

Is a Dua Lipa and Mick Jagger Collaboration in the Works?

Dua Lipa recently shared several photos from the studio with the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger. The post on Lipa’s social media, simply captioned, “sweeeet weeeek,” alongside evidence of her and Jagger in a recording studio together, has fans wondering if a collaboration between the two stars is imminent. Comments like “No way !!!!! Are you working together ???” and “R u kidding? Mick jagger? U can’t be stopped!” were tacked on to the post as others called for Lipa’s long-awaited new music.
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Thanks Fans in Heartwarming Speech at FN Achievement Awards 2022

On Wednesday night in New York, Dua Lipa hit the FN Achievement Awards alongside longtime Puma collaborator, designer and songwriter Billy Walsh to receive FN’s first-ever Collection of the Year Award for “Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2.” “I want say a massive thank you to the Puma team for allowing us to take the lead on this and giving us creative control to create something we are really proud of,” Lipa said onstage. “I want to say a massive thank you to the fans, it’s because of them, because they wore the collection and I think that’s the reason...
NEW YORK STATE
Channel 3000

Ukraine asks for more help; Apple Music reveals 2022 charts; ‘Die Hard’ actor dies; Tiger Woods talks future | Hot off the Wire podcast

NATO members met in Romania to discuss Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine called for more supplies of weapons to defend itself with, and quickly. The smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber “Stay” topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists.
TEXAS STATE
papermag.com

Primavera Sound 2023 Is the Mother of All Lineups

Spain's Primavera Sound is back to assert its dominance as one of the year's can't-miss festivals, with a 2023 line-up that is guaranteed to make any music geek's mouth water. Assembling an eclectic lineup featuring a variety of acts across genres like K-pop, punk, techno, reggaeton, rap, pop and more, this year's Primavera Sound headliners include the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Blur, Halsey, Rosalía and Calvin Harris spread across two weekends in Barcelona (May 31-June 3) and Madrid (June 7-10).

