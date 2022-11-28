ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lululemon Studio Mirror is lowest price ever for Cyber Monday — use this code

By Kate Kozuch
 2 days ago

Cyber Monday deals are a good chance to save big on exercise equipment as you get ready to set some New Year's resolutions. But of all the Cyber Monday fitness deals available now, a massive price cut on my favorite home gym system is the one you should seriously consider.

Right now the Lululemon Studio Mirror is on sale for $745 for Cyber Monday, slashing $750 off the regular $1,495 price. Yes, this means you'll save an epic 50% on the machine that made all-in-one workout mirrors mainstream. The deal even includes free delivery and 30-day risk free trial, in case you don't love it (but something tells me you will.)

Lululemon Studio Mirror Home Gym: was $1,495 now $745 @ Mirror
The Lululemon Studio Mirror (formerly Lululemon Mirror) is a smart home gym that doubles as a full length mirror. It features a 43-inch 1080p LCD, built-in speakers, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It works with a subscription app with dozens of modalities (cardio, yoga, weight training, ect) as well as content from famous workout studios. For a limited time, CYBER22 saves you $750 on the cost of machine. View Deal

If you're not familiar with the Mirror, it's essentially Lululemon's take on the smart home gym. It features a 43-inch 1080p LCD, built-in speakers, and Wi-Fi support. It's a great choice for smaller spaces, since its slim design doubles as a full-length Mirror when it's not being used.

The experience is powered by a Lululemon Studio Membership ($39/month), which features hundreds of workout classes across popular modalities such as pilates, strength training, kickboxing, toning and yoga.

What's more, Studio classes include a kid-friendly category, chair-based training and even pre/postnatal classes, so there's truly a way for everyone to get active. And if that's not enough, there are several famous workout studios that create content for Studio members. Memberships also include discounts to in-person classes at these studios, as well as 10% discount at Lululemon in-store and online.

I've been testing the Lululemon Mirror for more than month , and in that time I've found it to possibly be my favorite piece of home gym equipment . I've ditched my gym membership to instead take classes from my comfort of my home, and have never felt stronger and more excited to exercise. The trainers are all excellent, and especially excel at creating a community environment despite virtual training. Did I mention there's a built-in 5MP front-facing camera so you can see your friends during workouts and get live feedback from instructors? (Completely optional, of course.)

One thing I'll note is that many classes do require you to own some additional equipment. While Lululemon offers packages that includes accessories like yoga blocks, foam rollers, heart rate monitors, and more, you can use the equipment you already own. Or, you can put your savings to some adjustable dumbbells or even a Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals , since the Apple Watch is a compatible Studio Mirror heart rate monitor.

Looking for more savings? Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals live blog for up to date deals and discounts across a range of great products.

