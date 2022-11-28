ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Man arrested in relation to Provo Towne Center Mall bomb threat

PROVO, Utah — After a man was fired at Provo Towne Center Mall, he sent a text to his boss saying there is a bomb in the building, according to arrest documents. Forty-three-year-old Bryan Lind was fired after his employer believed him to be intoxicated on the job. According...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Man shot, arrested following 'extremely dangerous' shootout on I-15

LAYTON — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and no one else was hurt. "It was an...
LAYTON, UT
ABC 4

Layton police involved in I-15 shooting, one in custody

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after getting into a shootout with Layton Police Department on I-15 on Wednesday morning. Layton Police told ABC4 the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when they received a call from a homeowner that a man was asleep in a car outside their home. Police say the man had a gun on him, and when he saw the officers, he tried to flee, hitting a patrol car in the process.
LAYTON, UT
utah.gov

Joint Statement – West Jordan SWAT Called on Possible School Shooting

Earlier this week, West Jordan patrol officers and tactical operators were called to the scene of a possible active-shooter situation at an elementary school in a neighboring community. We are relieved that this was a false-alarm, and while we hope that these kind of events never occur in our community, we train for the possibility that they may.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Cameras found in bathrooms at U of U student life center, suspect in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — University Police took a suspect into custody after they found two cameras in different bathrooms at the University of Utah Student Life Center. According to a letter from John McDonald, the director of the Eccles Student Life Center, a patron found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor all-gender bathroom and brought it to the front desk on Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
sunews.net

Kane County resident involved in shooting in Salt Lake, held on count of murder

On the night of November 21 and 22, Kane County citizen Dustin Pederson was safely booked by the Salt Lake City Police Department, in coordination with Kane County Sheriff’s Office, for the murder of Nichole Olsen. Pederson turned himself in to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office on November 21, and provided a report of the situation, along with the vehicle and weapon involved in the shooting.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

SB I-15 closed in Layton following police chase, shooting

LAYTON, Utah — State troopers closed southbound Interstate 15 at Hill Field Road following a police chase and shooting Wednesday morning. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the suspect is in custody and no officers were injured. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said all southbound...
LAYTON, UT
KUTV

Call of shots fired in West Valley elementary made after teacher heard science experiment

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police late Monday morning responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside an elementary school, authorities said. According to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, district officials began "investigating this aggressively" after police reported receiving a 911 call that someone had fired a gun inside Granger Elementary School near 3700 South and 1900 West.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police investigating deadly crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — After what they say is a deadly crash, police have asked the public to avoid the area of 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City. According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the area will be closed for “several hours.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah teen sentenced in fatal robbery of Lindon teen

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25. The teen will also be required to serve 100...
LINDON, UT
KSLTV

Woman dies after house fire in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah —Tooele police confirmed that a woman died after crews found her inside a home that caught fire Tuesday morning. Corporal Colbey Bently of the Tooele Police Department said the fire was near 450 W 500 S. A caller reported the fire at approximately 10:45 this morning. “When...
TOOELE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy