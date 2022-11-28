ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Tax filing season comes with changes for taxpayers

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A combination of new rules from the Inflation Reduction Act and a phasing out of tax policies from the heart of the coronavirus pandemic could mean the options to receive the largest return may change for taxpayers. Holiday spending often has Americans thinking about how much...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

What taxpayers need to know about charity donations this year

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" on "Giving Tuesday" to discuss what taxpayers need to know about charitable giving this year. She also shares tips for ensuring you are giving to a legitimate charity, and don't fall victim to a scam.
ValueWalk

Your Last Name Decides When You Get $1,050 Tax Refund from California

California started issuing the Middle Class Tax Refund last month and has so far issued more than 4.5 million payments. Millions of people are still awaiting the tax refund from California, and if you are one of them, then you might be surprised to know that the timing of your money depends on whether or not you received the Golden State Stimulus and your last name.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing

(NEXSTAR) — There are some major changes to tax deductions for tax year 2022 (to be filed in spring 2023) as many expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan go away. TurboTax is reminding filers to know which credits will be reverted or retired for filing, including changes to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Here’s a breakdown.
C. Heslop

IRS Free Tool Closes Soon, Ending Your Chance At $3,600 and $1,400 Payments

People earning under the federal stipulated amount do not have to file tax returns. But it also means you miss benefits like rebates, tax credits, and stimulus checks. So, the agency provided a facility for you to file your tax return. But the free filing tool is closing soon. It will end your opportunity to receive one-time government benefits.
HometownLife.com

How to deal with taxes, mortgage on homes you inherit, leave to others in will

About 15 years ago I inherited my great aunt’s home. For many years I had been renting the house out and the current tenant recently made an offer to purchase the house, which I accepted. When I inherited the house, it was valued at a little over $50,000 and the sale price is $125,000. I've been told I will not have to pay taxes because I owned the house for more than five years, and the gain is less than $250,000. Do I need to reinvest the proceeds in real estate to qualify for this exception?
Blogging Big Blue

Child Tax Credit 2022: What To Do If You Missed The Deadline?

This does not imply that you will never get the money, though. It was far too late to file a claim for any unclaimed stimulus checks or child tax credit by November 17. When you file your taxes in 2023, even if the IRS Free File program has been discontinued for the remainder of the year, you can still avow any funds that are owed to you.
KENTUCKY STATE
GOBankingRates

What Are the Five Stages of Retirement?

Some people start thinking about retirement soon after beginning their first full-time job, and it's certainly never too early to begin planning for it. Social Security: Considering Taking Benefits...
JC Post

IRS: Virtual Settlement Event will help more in US settle tax claims

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that the IRS Office of Chief Counsel partnered with the American Bar Association Tax Section to hold its first centralized National Virtual Settlement Event. This four-day event was inspired by the monthlong virtual event held in March 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHINGTON STATE
thepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: Will My Wife’s Reckless Spending Ruin My Retirement Plan?

I'm a union worker making a decent wage. My wife is a school teacher with a second job on the weekends. We have separate checking accounts, and we have one together. She spends so much at the grocery store and wherever else she spends money. She thinks that if we have an extra hundred dollars, she needs to spend it.
Portsmouth Herald

Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries

Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy