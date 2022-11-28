About 15 years ago I inherited my great aunt’s home. For many years I had been renting the house out and the current tenant recently made an offer to purchase the house, which I accepted. When I inherited the house, it was valued at a little over $50,000 and the sale price is $125,000. I've been told I will not have to pay taxes because I owned the house for more than five years, and the gain is less than $250,000. Do I need to reinvest the proceeds in real estate to qualify for this exception?

2 DAYS AGO