Can the West Linn-Wilsonville School District rebound from pandemic?

Latest report highlights graduation rate and hiring wins, chronic absences

Based on recent data, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District is on an upward trend of students who are on track to graduate. But the district also saw a decline in attendance, matching a statewide trend.

New data released by the Oregon Department of Education provides a snapshot of how schools are performing by comparing data from before, during and after distance learning. ODE officials stated that some data is skewed due to pandemic-related challenges.

Population breakdown

Data shows the West Linn-Wilsonville School District mirrors a statewide trend of shrinking student population. The report states that 137 fewer students are roaming the district's hallways compared to the 2020-2021 school year.

Out of the 9,087 students currently enrolled in the district, schools are primarily made up of white students and educators. According to recent data, 71% of students and 86% of teachers are white. These numbers are similar to 2020-21 data.

Indigenous, Black and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders students make up 1% or less of the school district, while 9% of students identify as multi-racial. These numbers are also consistent with the data from 2020-21 and pre-pandemic years. Four percent of the student body is Asian, in line with data from previous years.

Students with disabilities make up 12% of the student body — an identical statistic to the previous year but a 2% jump from pre-pandemic years. Eight percent of the student body is learning English and there are 73 languages spoken throughout the district.

Indigenous, Black and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders teachers also make up 1% of less of the school district. These numbers are similar to pre-pandemic years.

Three percent of teachers are Asian. Seven percent of teachers identify as Hispanic/Latino, and 2% are multi-racial.

What do attendance rates look like?

About 30% of West Linn and Wilsonville students were considered chronically absent last year, meaning they missed 10% or more of their regular school days.

The district outpaced statewide averages for students attending school, however. Seventy-five percent of students in kindergarten through second grade attended on 90% of regular school days — well above the state average of 65%. Throughout K-2 students, male and female students attended school equally. Non-binary students' information was protected as there are 10 or fewer in elementary school.

Students considered an "underserved" demographic group, including: Black, Indigenous, Asian, and Hispanic students, those with a learning disability, and economically disadvantaged students, had higher rates of absences than their peers. Numbers may be skewed due to the small sizes of specific demographic groups.

On a district-wide scale, 76% of the district's 21 Indigenous students were considered chronically absent, as well as 64% of the 39 students experiencing homelessness. About 23% of students in the "talented and gifted" program missed more than 10% of school last year.

Black kindergarten through second grade students had a 50% attendance rate last year, while 53% of Hispanic students and 63% of students with disabilities were marked "regular attenders" at those grade levels.

To compare, 79% of white K-2 students attended regularly. The figure for Asian students was 82%.

Last year, 36% of all Oregon students were chronically absent. A whopping 52.5% of high school seniors were considered chronically absent. That's a sharp increase from 2018-19 when the absenteeism rate was 20% overall and 39% for high school seniors. It's unclear what role, if any, COVID-19 illness played in last year's attendance rates.

While the latest data snapshot underscores the pandemic's impact on schools across the state, education leaders say they're better positioned to help students recover from the social, emotional and academic impacts of distance learning.

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the students, families and educators of Oregon, the 2021-22 school year was one of reconnection and growth," said Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, in a press release.

He added: "Together, we lifted up lessons learned. We prioritized mental health and well-being as well as learning and academic growth for all of Oregon's children and youth. The last two years have shown us what we're capable of. It is a strong reminder of the spirit of engagement and partnership, and working toward a shared goal."

Oregon schools also are on a path toward diversifying teaching and leadership staff, while accounting for all students in demographic metrics.

Who's succeeding?

The district continues to outpace statewide graduation rates. On-time graduation rates increased from 93% in 2020-2021 to 95% last year; the state average in 2021-2022 was 81%.

Ninety-five percent or more of Asian, multi-racial, white, talented and gifted and female-identifying students graduated on time last year. The lowest graduate rate was for homeless students, at 80%.

Ninth graders also showed a positive path to walking the graduating stage on time, as 83% were on track to graduate as of last year — a 3% increase from the 2020-21 school year. The statewide average for the group was also 83%.

The full report card, along with prior year reports, is available at Oregon.gov/ode

Courtney Vaughn and Kiva Hanson contributed to this article.

